LibLink: Miriam blasts Cameron and May

Over on theGuardian’s “Comment is free” website, Miriam Gonzalez Durantez very powerfully berates David Cameron for his arrogance in calling the EU referendum. Then she lays into Theresa May for her “citizens of nowhere” and “queue jumpers” remarks.
The article is worth reading in full here.
The sooner she bumps into Cameron the better. And as for Mrs May…..
Go, Ms Gonzalez- Durantez, go.
Don’t hold back.
Powerful article from Miriam written with real passion. She is right that Brits have a tendency to suppress emotional feelings in public discourse. Maybe a bit more Latin fiery spirit is just what is needed in these uncertain times.
Well done Miriam perhaps TM should have listen more to professional negotiators like you rather than insult them who warned us just how difficult it was to put a trade agreement together and we are only at the withdraw stage !. The citizen of nowhere comments do not stack up against wanting to encourage skilled migration.