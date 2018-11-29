Paul Walter

LibLink: Miriam blasts Cameron and May

Thu 29th November 2018

Over on theGuardian’s “Comment is free” website, Miriam Gonzalez Durantez very powerfully berates David Cameron for his arrogance in calling the EU referendum. Then she lays into Theresa May for her “citizens of nowhere” and “queue jumpers” remarks.

The article is worth reading in full here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

3 Comments

  • Jayne Mansfield 29th Nov '18 - 3:18pm

    The sooner she bumps into Cameron the better. And as for Mrs May…..

    Go, Ms Gonzalez- Durantez, go.

    Don’t hold back.

  • Neil Sandison 29th Nov '18 - 4:34pm

    Well done Miriam perhaps TM should have listen more to professional negotiators like you rather than insult them who warned us just how difficult it was to put a trade agreement together and we are only at the withdraw stage !. The citizen of nowhere comments do not stack up against wanting to encourage skilled migration.

