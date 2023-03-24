Let’s make deep poverty history with a Guaranteed Basic Income

Britain is one of the richest countries on Earth. And yet, millions of people live in food and fuel poverty. For the poorest families in our country, the cost of living crisis is nothing new. It has been a consistent reality for decades as they have struggled to afford the basic essentials in life.

In recent years, the poorest and most vulnerable members of society have been impacted by crisis after crisis. From the financial crisis of 2008, to the years of austerity, to the current cost of living crisis, not to mention the consequences of Brexit, the poorest and most vulnerable continue to suffer. Poverty deprives the individual of dignity, autonomy and personhood. It prevents them from developing as an individual and severely limits their life outcomes. There could be nothing more liberal than ensuring that “no-one shall be enslaved by poverty”.

Last weekend, I found myself in the unusual position of being undecided on a conference vote as the party debated its Towards A Fairer Society motion in York. The debate centred around a choice between Universal Basic Income (UBI) and what the party called a Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI). Having previously written for Lib Dem Voice on the merits of a Universal Basic Income, it may come as a surprise that I was not sure which policy option to support.

For me, the choice between UBI and GBI was a battle between heart and head. UBI on the face of it is the ideal policy, it is radical and egalitarian and is based upon the notion of universal shared citizenship. Everyone would be in receipt of it, regardless of background or wealth. The universality of the policy is essential for reducing the social stigma towards the poorest who would need it most. However, fellow UBI supporters need to better respond to the criticism of why the richest should also receive it (even though their UBI would probably be entirely taxed back by the state).

Universal Basic Income is a massive policy, not just in terms of public expenditure, but in terms of its potential to transform society and the economy. In order to do UBI justice, a complex and sophisticated political argument is required. One that would require us to re-examine the nature of work, citizenship, universality, the tax system and the welfare state.

It was clear that the party would currently struggle to advance such a complicated political argument. If party activists cannot easily explain a policy in a Focus leaflet or on the doorstep, it is doomed to fail. Since the party first supported UBI in autumn 2020, the party leadership has been reluctant to advocate for it. This factor was further underlined during the debate when several MPs stood up to argue in favour of GBI and against UBI.

In the end, despite my support for UBI, I decided to vote for the Guaranteed Basic Income option instead. Pragmatism won out over idealism. GBI is a policy that the party will be prepared to campaign on. It is a targeted payment directed at those on the lowest incomes with the aim of abolishing deep poverty within a decade. In essence, this is what can be called a Guaranteed Minimum Income. Why make the best the enemy of the good? The party now clearly has a good policy, in fact more than that, it has a great radical policy for advancing social justice and combating economic inequality. In addition, the GBI option also recommitted the party to abolishing the benefit sanctions attached to Universal Credit.

The party should consider fine tuning its GBI policy by ending the need for claimants to opt-in to receive the payment. Ending the need to opt-in to the policy would minimise both the risk of social stigma towards its claimants and would reduce the need for government bureaucracy. Claimants could be automatically enrolled into receiving GBI by linking it to the tax system that already administers levels of taxation based on earnings. In this sense, GBI would become a form of Negative Income Tax.

In general elections past, the party occasionally listed the top four or five policies on the front cover of its general election manifesto. I do not believe that Guaranteed Basic Income should be in the party’s top four or five policies; I believe it must be the party’s number one policy at the next general election. GBI is the solution to the cost of living crisis. It would lift millions of people in our country out of deep poverty.

Let us campaign to make Guaranteed Basic Income a reality. Let us, as the party of GBI, restore our party’s reputation for being a progressive champion for social justice. Together, let us ensure that we make deep poverty history in Britain, once and for all!

* Paul Hindley is a member in Blackpool, who previously served on the Social Liberal Forum Council from 2016-2021.