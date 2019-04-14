Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem MPs join calls for Assange to face Swedish justice

By | Sun 14th April 2019 - 1:15 pm

The four Lib Dem women MPs this weekend signed a letter to the Home Secretary asking him to co-operate with the Swedish authorities should they seek to extradite Julian Assange to face extradition requests.

This is particularly important given that there is a statute of limitations on these allegations which expires next year.

In their letter to Sajid Javid, 70 parliamentarians – chiefly Labour MPs and peers – urged him to “stand with the victims of sexual violence” and ensure the rape claim against the Wikileaks founder could be “properly investigated”.

“We do not presume guilt, of course, but we believe due process should be followed and the complainant should see justice be done,” the letter said.

I have very little sympathy for Assange generally. Using transparency as an excuse to put people in harm’s way, when a much more responsible approach could have highlighted the problem is just not acceptable as far as I am concerned.

I don’t agree with those, mainly on the left, who treat him as some sort of hero.

I think Dani Garavelli, as she often does, summed it up perfectly in today’s Scotland on Sunday.

Indeed, in the last few days, Assange has served as a useful barometer for a certain kind of misogyny. If your immediate response to his capture was to refer to him as “a political refugee protected by international law” – à la John Pilger – or to quote Orwell as saying: “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act,” then you are most likely a brocialist happy to throw women under a bus in pursuit of your own agenda.

It was this issue, and Corbyn’s poor response to it, that finally led my friend Cat Headley to leave the Labour Party on Friday.

Cat was Alex Cole-Hamilton’s opponent in Edinburgh Western in 2016 and she is a brilliant advocate for social justice. Politics is so much poorer without her.

Labour needs to take a look at itself if it’s losing people of Cat’s calibre.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • David Warren 14th Apr '19 - 2:41pm

    Welcome to the party Cat.

    As far as Assange is concerned extradition to Sweden is the correct course of action, a point I made on an LBC phone in yesterday.

    Really pleased to see our MPs once again taking the right approach makes me proud that the Liberal Democrats are on the right side once again.

