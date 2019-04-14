Lib Dem MPs join calls for Assange to face Swedish justice

The four Lib Dem women MPs this weekend signed a letter to the Home Secretary asking him to co-operate with the Swedish authorities should they seek to extradite Julian Assange to face extradition requests.

Tonight over 70 parliamentarians stand with victims of sexual violence, and are calling on both the Home Secretary and the shadow Home Sec to urge them both to be champions of action to ensure Julian Assange faces Swedish authorities and is extradited there if they so request: pic.twitter.com/uaJMM984Cc — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) April 12, 2019

This is particularly important given that there is a statute of limitations on these allegations which expires next year.

From the BBC

In their letter to Sajid Javid, 70 parliamentarians – chiefly Labour MPs and peers – urged him to “stand with the victims of sexual violence” and ensure the rape claim against the Wikileaks founder could be “properly investigated”. “We do not presume guilt, of course, but we believe due process should be followed and the complainant should see justice be done,” the letter said.

I have very little sympathy for Assange generally. Using transparency as an excuse to put people in harm’s way, when a much more responsible approach could have highlighted the problem is just not acceptable as far as I am concerned.

I don’t agree with those, mainly on the left, who treat him as some sort of hero.

I think Dani Garavelli, as she often does, summed it up perfectly in today’s Scotland on Sunday.

Indeed, in the last few days, Assange has served as a useful barometer for a certain kind of misogyny. If your immediate response to his capture was to refer to him as “a political refugee protected by international law” – à la John Pilger – or to quote Orwell as saying: “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act,” then you are most likely a brocialist happy to throw women under a bus in pursuit of your own agenda.

It was this issue, and Corbyn’s poor response to it, that finally led my friend Cat Headley to leave the Labour Party on Friday.

I have quit the Labour Party. I can not stay while it uncritically defends Assange (whatever rights/wrongs of extradition may be). It is an insult to victims of sexual violence. The last straw after the disgrace of antisemitism,the response to Salisbury & Brexit prevarications. — Cat Headley (@Cat_Headley) April 12, 2019

Cat was Alex Cole-Hamilton’s opponent in Edinburgh Western in 2016 and she is a brilliant advocate for social justice. Politics is so much poorer without her.

Today, my good friend & Labour opponent at the 2016 Holyrood elections @Cat_Headley left the Labour Party. The party’s response to the Assange arrest was her final straw. Really tough to take that step, I’m proud to know her. Labour has lost an important & articulate voice today. pic.twitter.com/XOxXOG3mlv — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) April 12, 2019

Labour needs to take a look at itself if it’s losing people of Cat’s calibre.

