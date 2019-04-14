LibLink: Jo Swinson: 100 years after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, will the UK Government do the right thing and apologise?

Yesterday marked 100 years since the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Amritsar, India.

A British General ordered his troops to open fire on crowds gathered in a park to celebrate a Spring harvest festival and at the very least estimates, hundreds of people were killed.

In the Independent this week, Lib Dem Deputy Leader Jo Swinson called on the UK Government to apologise for this atrocity:

This centenary year falls at a time when the term ‘Global Britain’ is increasingly being touted by the Conservative Government as they point to the Commonwealth in the wake of the Brexit shambles. But what weight does that term carry if Britain refuses to comprehensively repudiate and recognise its responsibility for such atrocities? Refusal to help heal the wound left by the Amritsar Massacre by not issuing an apology only serves to demonstrate a pig-headed stubbornness that harks of an inward facing island, not a progressive, outward-looking country. The massacre is a shameful stain on the history of British foreign policy. It is a wrong that continues to mark our foreign policy for as long as the Conservative Government refuse to apologise. Acknowledging what happened, the gross abuse of human rights and the rule of law, and issuing a formal apology is long overdue. Liberal Democrats have consistently campaigned for an apology. Last year my colleague Christine Jardine MP tabled a motion urging the Tory Government to issue one. It attracted support from MPs of all parties, including Conservatives. As we approach the centenary date, I am making the plea again: Theresa May, do the right thing and issue a formal apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

You can read her whole article here.

I was moved by Lib Dem Councillor Hina Bokhari’s tweet about how this had affected her when she heard about it:

I cried when my father talked about this. This day scarred him, scarred India and scarred “the Empire”. We should never forget. #Amritsar #Amritsar1919 https://t.co/QKNQxopde7 — Cllr Hina Bokhari #FBPE 🔶 (@bc_hina) April 14, 2019

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings