Liberalism: the delicate balances between democracy and market capitalism, between freedom and solidarity

When I first joined the Liberal Party many decades ago, it thought of itself as the party of ideas. It wasn’t much good at campaigning, but groups of Young Liberals and old liberals, in universities and London clubs, held study sessions and published papers and books; and the Liberal Summer School devoted several days to serious discussions of policies and principles. We took pride in the occasions when other parties pinched our ideas: we saw ourselves as the intellectual drivers of British politics.

Since then we have learn how to campaign, above all at the local level. But that’s come at the cost of thinking and debating, of picking up new ideas and translating them into policies. There are many reasons for this. Politics in Westminster has become far more hectic, preventing our MPs (and peers) from spending the time with outside experts and intellectuals that their predecessors in the 1960s and 1970s enjoyed. Our policy-making process is slow and under-staffed, churning out policy papers over 9-12 months for conference approval. Since Paul Marshall went over to the dark side of Brexit politics we have lacked a friendly think tank to push out proposals before they grind through our official processes – though there are some bodies to which we can and should turn for advice. The Social Liberal Forum and other groups do their best, but cannot – without staff and funds – compete with the well-funded think tanks of the right.

With an election campaign in 18 months or less, now is hardly the time to sit back and reflect at length on alternative futures for British politics. But we will fade away as a party unless we develop distinctive narratives about how to promote liberal values in our society, economy, environment and international policy. We should, for example, be picking up the themes being developed by policy-related economists, criticising the dominance of free-market assumptions and reintroducing political economy and the moral concerns that Adam Smith addressed in his first book, The Theory of Moral Sentiments but downplayed in The Wealth of Nations.

Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, introduces social and environmental qualifications to market economics in his Values: an Economist’s guide to everything that matters, published in 2021. MInouche Shafik, former Bank deputy governor, now London School of Economics head, goes further in What we Owe Each Other: a new social contract (also 2021), bringing in health, welfare and inter-generational exchange.

Even more ambitious is Martin Wolf’s just-published The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism, a 380-page volume which takes us from Plato to Hayek. He emphasises how recent a development the democratic state is, how the growth of competitive markets helped to spread power and wealth away from authoritarian governments, but how loosely regulated free markets risk upsetting the delicate balance between democracy and capitalism by concentrating wealth and power in the hands of unaccountable (and tax-avoiding) elites. He writes passionately about the need ‘to restore the balance’ between these two, and argues that an emphasis on citizenship and shared national community is essential to avoid creating a gulf between plutocrats and the left-behind. His hero is Franklin D. Roosevelt, who recognised that social democracy was essential to hold his country together, and that a global order that paid attention to the gap between rich and poor was needed to limit international conflict.

Similar arguments have been advanced by Dani Rodrik at Harvard, Mariana Mazzucato at University College London, and others. But they have not penetrated far into the public or political debate in Britain, where leading newspapers still support shrinking the state and cutting taxes to allow financiers to flourish and wealth to trickle down. There’s a narrative here, which counters the dominant free market assumptions of the right and the current government. We ought to be shaping that narrative, which is fundamentally that of social liberalism and liberal democracy. Are we all too busy delivering leaflets and knocking on doors to find time to do so?

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.