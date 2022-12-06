The Voice

LibLink – Vince Cable: ‘Why don’t you speak up about Brexit ?’

By | Tue 6th December 2022 - 9:49 am

Over on Medium, Vince Cable has written on the political ups and downs of talking about Brexit:

Aside from narrow, short-term, electoral calculus there is a deeper challenge to parties to define, in broad terms, their picture of the country’s identity and role in the world. The Labour Party was rescued from irrelevance when its leaders, especially under Blair and Brown, located Britain amongst the European Social Democracies. The Lib Dems were long at ease with being European. No alternative has emerged since Brexit. In many ways the country appears lost, The BMG survey found that a large majority felt that Brexit had diminished Britain’s standing in the world. There is little mileage in a Global Britain when the world is fragmenting into blocs and the party which champions the concept has its core support amongst inward-looking English nationalists. The big issue which the government has handled with real credit — the Ukraine War — revolves around Ukraine’s wish to be part of Europe (and a member of the EU) rather than Russia.

The main UK opposition parties have to think about the institutional details of our relationship with the EU. But they have opportunity — and a need — to brand themselves as unambiguously European, and shouting about it.

You can read the full article here.

