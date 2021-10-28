More than 57,550 deaths may be linked to austerity

It wasn’t only Covid that killed people before their time. In just the four years after the Coalition between our party and the Conservatives was formed in 2010, the spending squeeze may have caused 57,550 more deaths in England than would have been expected.

Research from the Centre for Health Economics at York University reached this conclusion after studying the cuts in Government expenditure between 2010 and 2015. The research has been reported in the online journal BMJ Open.

The research revealed that real spending on social care and public health rose between 2001-02 and 2009-10, but fell between 2010-11 and 2014-15. This total spending gap attributable to austerity of 15.08% is said to have been likely to have caused 23,662 additional deaths. Meantime real spending on health care rose less between 2010-11 and 2014-15 compared with between 2001-02 and 2009-10 creating a 13.64% spending gap.

The researchers reckoned that a 1% decrease in health care spend would generate 2484 additional deaths, so the loss of 13.64% between 2010/11 and 2014/15 might have caused 33,888 additional deaths. They also figured that a 1% decrease in social care and public health spend would generate 1569 extra deaths. So the ‘loss’ of 15.08% between 2010-11 and 2014-15 might have caused 23,662 additional deaths. Adding these together they calculate a total of 55,550 additional deaths. It is pointed out that their “calculations assume that all health benefits occur contemporaneously with spend, which is unlikely to be the case”.

It also needs to be noted that “primary care and specialised commissioning spending were not included in the measure of overall healthcare spend, because responsibility for these returned to central government in 2013, while data on local spend for these services is not available.” It is likely that the cuts to primary care and specialised commissioning spending and to benefits over the same period would have caused some extra deaths, but the report does not quantify them.

Some of us recognised at the time that austerity was the wrong policy, but now those Liberal Democrats who were in the Coalition government need to recognise the effect their supporting austerity had on the British people.

Does the party need to take action to ensure we never do this again? What can the party do?

We propose a two-pronged approach.

Make the following administrative changes:

a) Make it a condition of being a PPC that they would pledge never to vote for cuts in social care, public health or health care, or for benefit cuts which would have a detrimental effect of people’s health;

b) Change the party constitution to add breaking an election pledge to the behaviour considered as bringing the party into disrepute. As part of the “Developing a compelling and distinctive political narrative” (according to the Strategy motion passed at Conference in September 2021) being carried out by the party, prioritise the current shortfalls in nursing staff, care workers and doctors country-wide be urgently redressed by the government It should also demand:

a) That priority be given to support services in health and social care in areas of high deprivation, where life expectancy is lowest;

b) That welfare benefits be increased towards providing them at the poverty line, including disabled and ill people, and those caring for others at home.

In addition, since the country is now facing again a time of austerity and declining living standards, the party should also prioritise and demand measures to help working-age people survive without falling into greater poverty such as:

making zero-hours contracts illegal; providing job guarantees for people of working age unable to find work suitable for them; providing subsidies to offset the rise in gas prices this winter; restoring the Green Homes Grants scheme to help to meet climate-change requirements;

We urge our party now to renounce austerity and declare for the ending of poverty in our country, as priorities in our narrative and the first steps towards realising our vision of the Liberal Society we are determined to bring about.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.