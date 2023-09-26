Moving on after yesterday’s high drama

Lib Dem Conference is at its absolute best when it debates a hotly contested issues.

High quality speeches on both sides of the argument for Conference to decide upon. And if the leadership’s position is looking threatened, they just roll out a big hitter like Tim Farron to deliver a barnstormer and get them out of trouble.

Or, in the case of yesterday’s debate, not.

The issue in question was whether to have a national housing target. This has been debated at two Conferences in the recent past and on both occasions, Conference voted to retain a national annual target, in this case 380,000 homes, with (whatever happened in the debate) 150,000 for social rent. A great policy that many thought would give not just hope but homes to the hundreds of thousands of people who don’t have a secure home that they can afford.

With Conference having made its wishes known, it is odd that the leadership chose to pick this fight in the first place or prosecute it in the way that they did. The Federal Policy Committee was very closely balanced on this issue and, as I understand it, Ed insisted that housing targets were dropped. Inevitably, the Young Liberals put in an amendment to reinstate them.

Policy and research is one of the great strengths of the current crop of young Liberals. Chair Janey Little has already contributed huge knowledge and collaborative working skills on various policy issues, not least on violence against women and girls where she brought all the various stakeholders in and consulted them. She put those skills to good use. On her side of the argument were Council leaders like Stephen Robinson in Chelmsford, Keith House in Eastleigh and former Housing Minister Stephen Williams as well as current London Mayoral candidate Rob Blackie and his predecessor Luisa Porritt.

Unfortunately, the leadership response to this was to produce a series of leaflets rubbishing the Young Liberals’ amendment in a way that was always going to annoy Conference attendees. Certainly, I had always been likely to support that amendment, but I did so with added passion and fury simply because of the aggression shown by the opposition and the fact that Ed was talking about the issue as though it was a done deal. The manner in which this was done was also a massive hostage to fortune. You know how in the American primaries candidates kick lumps out of each other until one emerges victorious? Well, that process does the opposition research for them. That is a lesson the leadership might like to learn for the future before it puts out simplistic, aggressive literature.

The debate yesterday started well with an inclusive speech from Helen Morgan in which she acknowledged the concerns that the Young Liberals had expressed in their amendment. By the time the argument got to the floor, though, it very much looked like it would go their way. Speeches were around 2:1 in favour of housing targets.

But not to worry, they still had their Trump card, Tim Farron.

Sadly, he took his role too literally and forgot for a moment that he wasn’t Donald Trump. His deeply insulting speech, in which he said that the amendment was the most right wing thing he had seen come to the floor of Conference since we’d sent Liz Truss on her sleeper mission to the Tories drew gasps from the audience. . He accused its proposers of being Thatcherites. This was clearly nonsense, given that the amendment was supported by the Radical Association and many members of the Social Liberal Forum.

It takes a lot to shock a Lib Dem Conference. We’re not a pearl clutching bunch as a rule, but he managed it. But there was no awe to go with it. Rob Blackie stood up and simply said at the beginning of his speech “Tim Farron: That was below you. You are better than that.”

If the amendment had not won before, that speech got it over the line. The vote wasn’t even close in the end.

The headlines today are not what Ed Davey would have wanted to wake up to on the morning of his first massive in person Conference speech. So how do we move on from this? Thankfully, it’s not difficult.

1. Embrace it

There were a lot of incredibly good, substantive and emotive arguments put forward in favour of the amendment, not just in the debate but in many posts on here. Use them. Tell the stories of young people who have no prospect of owning their own homes, or are living with their parents, unable to get on with their own independent lives in their 30s.

Take the expertise of Stephen Williams who, as a former housing minister, knows what he is talking about when he said that we should not be limited by Tory failures and said that it was possible to have targets and make them work. Molly Nolan, the Scottish rural affairs spokesperson talked about the need for localism combined with national ambition. Stephen Robinson knows how to win and build houses.

Work with those who spoke in favour and others who weren’t called.

There is a strong argument to be crafted. The emphasis was on getting rid of housing targets and there was a suspicion that this was because they wouldn’t go down well in the Blue Wall. But there is so much else in the Housing Paper in terms of building communities and engaging a wider section of people in the planning process and building properly thought out garden cities that we can take forward without fear.

Take forward the argument with confidence and make the policy work.

2. Tim Farron must apologise

Just after the debate, Tim Farron tweeted to Janey Little and the Young Liberals:

“Well done. You won the argument fair and square. Great speeches.”

This isn’t enough. He actually needs to apologise, publicly, for what he said yesterday.

3. Learn from the mistakes

Pick your fights carefully and win the ones you do by prosecuting them in an inclusive manner that does not cast a shadow over the party and won’t come back to take a chunk out of your backside in the future.

What happened yesterday could have been avoided.

The good thing is that we have an excellent housing policy that is well crafted and thought through. Get out there on the front foot, with confidence.

