No room for complacency about the Tories

t’s tempting seeing the fall in the Tory poll ratings and the turmoil in Government as presaging a disastrous General Election for them. But we have been here before – in the early summer of 2019 they were regular getting polls ratings in the 17-24% range and they lost 1,300 councillors that May and yet they went on to win a General Election a few months later.
If there is one thing we know about the electorate it is that it has become hugely volatile with voters much more willing to switch parties which is great in many ways but may still work against us.
Nor can we assume a continuous economic crisis: The EY Item Club Forecast has inflation dropping to 1.8% in 2024 with growth of 2.4%. There is plenty of economic pain in store for 2023 with average earnings continuing to fall but we should not under estimate the Tory’s ability to present lower inflation as an achievement of theirs.
The Tories are probably the most electorally successful party in the world: they have an extraordinary ability to reinvent themselves -helped of course by vast amounts of money and a formidable lack of scruples in how they fight elections.
We also need to remember there is still a substantial group of authoritarian voters who find their approach in areas like immigration to be aligned with their views – and we can be sure they will ruthlessly be reminding of that in the run up to the election. There is always the possibility that the Tories may chose a vaguely competent leader ( we don’t have long to wait!)
None of this means the Tories will win the next election – but it does means that we have absolutely no room for complacency. We can’t rely on the Tories to win the election for us!
* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.
Spot on!
The Conservatives are always adept at harvesting the ‘anti-Labour’ vote. They have been doing that for the best part of the last seventy years and are unlikely to deviate from that. Scare tactics are their stock in trade.
I shall say it again – we need many more PPCs in place to be focal points in building up weak constituencies. We shall not optimise our performance by parachuting in unknowns at the last minute. Who is addressing this problem?
133 MP’s and counting are supporting an MP who hasn’t tweeted, given an interview or officially stood in this race; 77 MP’s and counting are backing an MP who stepped down in disgrace, who refused to leave because we needed an PM while Tory party spent 10 weeks campaigning then went on holiday throughout that time, and is still under investigation for misleading The Commons; but just 24 MP’s are backing the one MP who has officially stood and isn’t directly tied into mistakes of past 2-12 years.
None of these three have properly spoken about what their plans are given that things are 10x worse than when each last spoke publicly.
We can never rule the Tory party out because of i) FPTP, ii) boundary changes*, iii) Tory party scrapping 15-year limit on how long UK citizens living abroad can vote, iv) how much power Tory party press has over election results last seen with Liz Truss beating out Penny Mourdant, v) Tory party skill at reinventing themselves and bending global events to their benefit.
*P.S. if you scrap investment into northern rail, refuse to devolve HS2 money to Wales because it improves Crewe Station which should be enough for Wales but are happy to go over budget by £500m on one station in SE of England, of course the jobs and thereafter the population will move to these areas. Smaller populations indicate national investment neglect, changing boundaries to reduce their say rather than increase it is continuing the cycle.
And we must not forget to squeeze Labour and the Greens where we need to – otherwise we will be over-whelmed.
The economy was recovering in the lead-up to the 1997 election. This didn’t help the Tories, because of lingering memories of Black Wednesday and the various Tory sleaze scandals, which are dwarfed by Partygate.
Of course we cannot rule out the Tories making recovering from their present polling depths. But it would be a bigger mountain to climb than it was in the 1992–97 Parliament, and would probably require a near-complete change of people in government. How can any Tory leadership team distance itself from the policies of the previous Tory administration of which its members were part?
incidentally, the power of the right-wing press is somewhat over-rated. The papers may have just been reflecting rather than leading opinion among Tory hardliners when they endorsed Liz Truss. And opinion polls since Truss became PM clearly show that the Truss-supportingg press misjudged wider* public opinion.
* I almost wrote “wiser” and was tempted to leave it!
“no room for complacency” is very true, Simon. That applies to Labour as well as us. It means careful targetting of constituencies, excellent locally based candidates, cooperation between opposition parties and a focus on the issues of most concern to the electorate. The latter will be around aspects of the Economy and Health and Social Care, with good messaging, not complicated policy. Other policy areas can be linked to these, e.g. economy requires well educated and well skilled people, health requires healthy lifestyles, well-being and personal care. Within this we must challenge the Conservative’s approach and record, constantly and mercilessly; say something several times and people who are sceptical eventually feel it to be true. Never assume that because Conservatives say or do things that are obviously wrong that the public will not believe in them. That was the mistake made over Brexit before the referendum.
Tristan Ward 23rd Oct ’22 – 11:23am………..And we must not forget to squeeze Labour and the Greens where we need to – otherwise we will be over-whelmed……….
And help save the Tories… I thought our main aim is to help the country rid itself of this ERG led government?
Yesterday’s Daily Mail led with the headline ‘Could Boris and Rishi Now Unite To Save The Tories’..No mention of the nation or it’s people, just ‘The Tories’…Let us be better than that!