No room for complacency about the Tories

t’s tempting seeing the fall in the Tory poll ratings and the turmoil in Government as presaging a disastrous General Election for them. But we have been here before – in the early summer of 2019 they were regular getting polls ratings in the 17-24% range and they lost 1,300 councillors that May and yet they went on to win a General Election a few months later.

If there is one thing we know about the electorate it is that it has become hugely volatile with voters much more willing to switch parties which is great in many ways but may still work against us.

Nor can we assume a continuous economic crisis: The EY Item Club Forecast has inflation dropping to 1.8% in 2024 with growth of 2.4%. There is plenty of economic pain in store for 2023 with average earnings continuing to fall but we should not under estimate the Tory’s ability to present lower inflation as an achievement of theirs.

The Tories are probably the most electorally successful party in the world: they have an extraordinary ability to reinvent themselves -helped of course by vast amounts of money and a formidable lack of scruples in how they fight elections.

We also need to remember there is still a substantial group of authoritarian voters who find their approach in areas like immigration to be aligned with their views – and we can be sure they will ruthlessly be reminding of that in the run up to the election. There is always the possibility that the Tories may chose a vaguely competent leader ( we don’t have long to wait!)

None of this means the Tories will win the next election – but it does means that we have absolutely no room for complacency. We can’t rely on the Tories to win the election for us!

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.