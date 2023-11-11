Observations of an Expat: A sad tale

The story of Israel is possibly the world’s oldest and saddest. It stretches back Millennia to God’s land deal with Abraham and encompasses wars, slavery, a long and bitter diaspora, pogroms, and the Holocaust.

And that is just the Jewish side. On the Palestinian side (or if you prefer, Arab), there is colonialism, wars, displacement, refugee camps, unemployment, and their own diaspora.

But let’s start with the Jews and relatively modern history. In 1917 the British government issued the Balfour Declaration which set aside the British mandate of Palestine (as it was then known) as a homeland for the Jews. But there was a proviso, Jewish rights were not to be realised at the expense of the resident Arabs.

This obvious contradiction led to The Israelis fighting against the British and Palestinian Arabs for the right to create their own state. In 1948 they succeeded and emerged as underdog heroes; rising from centuries of discrimination and the horrors of the Holocaust. However, the tactics they used to achieve their political success was terrorism.

When the infant Jewish state defeated the Arab armies in 1948, 1967, 1956 and 1973 its leaders morphed from terrorists to soldiers. Now they were heroes carving a modern successful nation out of an arid wilderness.

But there are two sides to every story. If the Jews are the most oppressed people in 3,500 years of history then the Palestinian Arabs are possibly the most oppressed in modern history.

It is true that in 1947 they were offered a separate Palestinian state in an UN-partitioned Palestine. With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight they should have accepted the deal. But at the time they saw no reason to give up the land that their families had lived on for centuries. The Jews said their God had given them the land. But the Jewish God was not their God.

In fact, it was not the Palestinians themselves who fought in 1948. It was mainly the Arab states with the help of poorly equipped and ill-trained Palestinians. The Arab states were more interested in an anti-colonial war to stop the establishment of a Western outpost in the Middle East than they were in upholding Palestinian rights.

In three successive wars between 1948 and 1967, an estimated 750,000 Palestinians were displaced by Jewish expansion. To say they were all forced off their land would be unfair to the Jewish state. Many of them fled the fighting voluntarily expecting to return when the dust had settled. But many were – quite literally – forced off their property at gunpoint.

Regardless, of how they left, none – or at least very few – returned and their homes were taken by Israeli Jews. Most of them became long-term residents in refugee camps in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, the West Bank and Gaza. They all dream of someday returning to the homes they left just as Jews dreamt for centuries of returning to Israel.

Up until the mid-1970s the major threat to Israel came not from the Palestinians but from the Arab states. Fatah and the PLO were not founded until 1964. It took about a decade for the PLO to organise itself into an effective fighting force, but when it did it employed the same terrorist tactics that Jewish leaders such as Menachem Begin used against the British and Palestinians during the British Mandate.

Terror begat terror begat terror with the result that the Israelis resorted to some of the same terrorist tactics employed by PLO against them. One of the best examples was the 1982 attack on the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in which 3,500 Palestinians were killed.

The attacks back and forth across the Lebanon and Syrian borders continued through the 1980s with both sides claiming the right to all of the land of what the Jews called Israel and the Arabs Palestine. Then in 1992 came the Oslo Accords which were followed in 1995 with Oslo Accords II.

These were an agreement between PLO leader Yasir Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin to create a Palestinian Authority in Gaza and the West Bank which would become the incubator for a Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel. This was a revival of the two-state solution which the Palestinians had rejected in1947. It was hailed as a breakthrough. And then it failed.

There were lots of reasons for the collapse of the Oslo Accords. One was the intransigence of Arafat. Another was the rise of Hamas which totally rejected the Oslo Accords and the two-state solution and reverted to the former PLO position of the extinction of the Jewish state. Third was any real enthusiasm for the project from either the rest of the Arab world or the US.

Then there was the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin by an ultra-Orthodox Jew opposed to the Oslo Accords. Finally, there was the rise of Benjamin Netanyahu and the growing commitment to the Jewish claim to all of Biblical Israel which includes the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

In the face of increasing intransigence from Netanyahu’s successive Likud government, the world moved away from the two-state solution and turned a half-blind eye to illegal West Bank Jewish settlements. It was just too difficult. And besides, the Palestinians themselves were now fighting amongst themselves, and the Israelis seemed to have a lid on the security situation with their divide and rule tactics.

Donald Trump was so impressed with Netanyahu that he recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and engineered the establishment of diplomatic relations between key Arab states and the Israeli government (the Abraham Accords). Joe Biden continued this policy. The Palestinians were rapidly sliding into the category of “forgotten people”, and, as such, were also becoming increasingly desperate people.

This is the backdrop to the Hamas attack which brutally murdered 1,400 people. It was a horrific act. Israel has every right to defend itself against a repetition of such an attack. But is their defense as much of a terrorist offense as that of Hamas? 2.2 million people are trapped in Gaza. Their exits are blocked. Israel allows only limited humanitarian supplies into the area. The water and electricity has been cut off. Some food and medical supplies are now entering Gaza, but not nearly enough. People are literally starving to death.

At the same time, Israeli air strikes have killed an estimated 10,000 people. Many tens of thousands more are likely to be killed when the ground offensive gathers team. Is this is a reasonable and proportionate response? Or, has the Jewish state, once a refuge for the oppressed, become the oppressor?

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.