Observations of an Expat: Climate Change Outliers

COP-26 in Glasgow has been organised because of the general recognition that international cooperation on an unprecedented scale is required to prevent the Earth which we all inhabit from alternately sinking beneath the waves or burning to a crisp.

Every country has to agree to concerted measures to reduce carbon emissions in order to keep global temperature rises down to 1.5 degree centigrade. It is a classic case of a chain being only as strong as its weakest link.

The need for action was highlighted this week by a report from the UN Environment Programme that commitments agreed so far would result in temperature rises of 2.7 degrees centigrade. This would spell disaster for almost every inhabitant of this planet.

Any country which fails in Glasgow to agree to go along with measures to combat climate change threatens the lives and livelihoods of everyone else. Especially if they are major economies. There are four such outliers—China, India, Australia and, despite the efforts of President Joe Biden, the US.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison initially refused to attend the Glasgow summit. His excuse? He didn’t want to self-isolate when he returned to Canberra. He has reluctantly agreed to make the trip but the pugnacious Australian has emphasied that he will be arguing that Australia is a special case.

Its economy is heavily dependent on coal mining and exports. Australia produces some of the world’s finest highest quality anthracite coal that commands premium prices on world markets. Coal represents ten percent of Australia’s GDP and 29 percent of its exports. Morrison refuses to stop mining and exporting coal.

China continues to burn it. With the result that it’s the world’s biggest carbon emitter—27 percent of the global total. China is also the world’s biggest producer of coal. Half of the world’s 7.7 billion tonnes of coal mined last year came from China which employs 4 million people in the industry. China continues to build coal-fired electricity plants—24 so far this year.

But at the same time, it is investing heavily in solar energy; is a world leader in tree planting and produces half of the world’s electric cars. None of which, according to climatologists, is enough if the world has any chance of reducing global temperature rises to 1.5 percent by the end of the century.

But there is a political problem. The government needs to deliver on its promise to lift all of the Chinese people out of poverty. It cannot do that without economic growth and industrialisation and that cannot be achieved without energy.

President Xi Jinping will be conspicuous by his absence in Glasgow.

The same poverty trap problem is faced by India which is nipping at Chinese economic heels. India is another major coal producer—600 million tonnes a year and 3.6 million coal-related jobs. The Indians have refused to set any targets for lowering carbon emissions. Instead, they have tied emission levels to economic growth. And as the economy is growing emission levels will inevitably.

The good news is that India, like China, is heavily into tree planting and investing in solar energy. But it needs to spend more on the solar front and, like the rest of the developing world, wants the money to come from the developed world which has so far consistently missed its pledges on climate change aid.

While India and China are trying to improve living standards, America is working hard to maintain them. The US economy is built on the back of fossil fuels—coal, gas and oil. Cars, heating, industries, air conditioning… they all produce vast quantities of energy and emit greenhouse gases.

The biggest emitters are cars—29 percent of the nation’s total. But post war America is built on super highways criss-crossing the continent to carry people and goods vast distances. Changing that will require a major change in lifestyle which will be difficult to sell to a public wedded to the benefits of the American dream.

Joe Biden—unlike his predecessor—is a supporter of climate change policies. But his core climate programme has been blocked by Republican senators and Democratic Senator Joe Mancin from the coal producing state of West Virginia. The result is that Biden will arrive in Glasgow with little more than good intentions and fine words. More is needed.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and Campaigns Chair for Wandsworth Lib Dems. His book “America: Made in Britain” was published on 15 October.