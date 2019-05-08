On Policies, Perceptions and Potentials

In theory, theory and practice are the same. In practice, they are not. (Anon.)

“Lack of social mobility” and “austerity” confront us. Perhaps much of what we might, and might not do, depends upon information, perceptions and attitudes?

In 2019 our public spending is about 38% of GDP, with the USA at about 36%, Germany at 42%, France 56% and Italy 36%.

In 2010 our national debt to GDP ratio was 53%. In 2018 it was 87%. Equivalent 2017 figures are: France – 98.5%; Germany – 64.1%; Japan – 222.3%; USA – 103.8%.

Since 2010, more than £30 billion has been cut from welfare payments, housing subsidies and social services. About 66% of “poor” children are in families with at least one parent working. Between 2012 and 2019, the number of children fed from food banks has more than tripled. Since 2010 homelessness has increased by 169%. The slowdown ln UK life expectancy is one of the highest in the G20 countries.

The above data, our own experience of people begging and living on our streets, and reliable reports that needed, skilled workers (such as nurses) use foodbanks, indicate that “austerity” has done great social harm.

Ten years on, the “deficit” is far from being removed, £billions of welfare budget cuts are planned and “austerity” has resulted in the slowest UK economic recovery in a century.

Perhaps we now need to campaign for its cessation and, if possible, its rectification? (The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that “rectification” needs expenditure of at least £12.4 bn above current budgetary projections.)

Might changes of policy be made more effective if connected to changes in perceptions?

The theory of “austerity” and the need for it have been labelled and considered as economic but, in practice, its effects have been and are, significantly social. It has had most effect on what is/was labelled the “Welfare State”.

Perhaps this label is part of the reason for the introduction and acceptance of “austerity”. The “Welfare State” support of the economically weak makes it seem like an optional, charitable extra to the functioning of the state. It is consequently seen as an avoidable set of costs.

This is a misleading perception. This support is, in practice, largely, a direct, if insufficiently perceived, enablement of the economically weak. Seen as tool to make them stronger and so more economically effective and positive, it is a form of national investment. A nation’s people, especially its children, are its greatest resource and should be treated so.

“Enabling State” is a more accurate and positive concept and purpose than “Welfare State”. A principal state purpose is the protection of its people. Such involves the more “visible” protection from external threats, e.g. terrorism, and less perceived internal threats, such as starvation and homelessness.

Principal powers of the state include the creation of money and putting it into its society, and getting some back in taxation. The state needs to put in more money than it takes back for without this difference there is no money for households and businesses. Money is put into society indirectly and directly: taxation seems to take it back directly if inefficiently. “Quantitative Easing” put tons of money into the banks with the purpose of indirect, “trickle down” benefits to our economy and society.

Perhaps policies which simultaneously extract (austerity) and inject (QE) money into an economy might be questioned and deeper discussions of economic policy held?

These might include Modern Monetary Theory and “QE for the People”. The theory of the latter is that instead of creating money to buy financial assets, central banks could invest it directly in public investment projects such as road maintenance and hospitals. Both forms of QE are theoretically equally vulnerable to inflation and MMT is interesting on inflation!

Perhaps we might start thinking and working for an “Enabling State”?

The person who proves me wrong is my friend. (Socrates)

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.