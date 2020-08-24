Party reform: why I wouldn’t set out from here

As Mary Regnier-Wilson has pointed out in a comment on David Murray’s article, the Liberal Democrats Party is meant to support proportional representation; yet the Scottish and Welsh state party representatives on every committee are there to represent only a small proportion of the party’s total membership while the English state reps are meant to represent the rest, which is not proportional at all. The practical effect is that the members in Scotland and Wales have built-in massive over-representation on federal committees.

It is a bit like the US electoral college which gives more say over the White House per voter to voters in sparsely populated states like Wyoming than in populous states.

The geographical distribution of the membership reflects the reality that most people in Britain live in cities; and densely-populated London is the biggest in Europe by a long way. The English state party has divided itself into regions (they were originally not mentioned in the federal constitution, and now are only mentioned once, briefly, by amendment), which is a tacit admission that for the party’s purposes it is too big. London region’s membership is by far the biggest with East of England and the North West’s some way behind, followed by other regions. Nearly all England’s regional memberships dwarf those of Scotland or Wales.

The English state party has handed its policymaking powers to the Federal party, which is a tacit admission that the English state party and the Federal party are almost co-extensive. (The arrangement is not working properly: the English Council recently passed an emergency motion calling on the Federal Conference Committee to accept amendments to the federalism motion at the Autumn conference where appropriate to England’s and its regions’ constitutional arrangements within a federal UK. It is extremely unsatisfactory that the English Council felt that to be necessary.)

Despite refraining from making policy, the English state party has financial clout from membership fee income. Yet most members join via the party website, and they probably have no idea they are joining the English state party. They think they are joining a national party. We also have members whose membership doesn’t fit into any of the state parties: the overseas members.

The desire of our members in Scotland and Wales for separateness and autonomy is understandable because in our history the kingdom of England has always overshadowed Scotland and Wales in an unbalanced power relationship, and it still does. At the same time, as David Craddock indicated in another comment on the above link, the English regions’ needs matter, and not enough of them have received due consideration or a fair share of resources of late. The centralising tendency must be reversed.

The party as a whole’s current internal arrangements don’t make sense. It calls its bunch of constitutions federal, but they contain, set in stone, “state parties” arrangements that don’t work as a federal arrangement. And it isn’t fair that they don’t represent the membership proportionately.

So I’d much rather not set out from here. But here we are.

Reforms must not be superficial tinkering. To be the best we can be, we need outside help to review the whole collection of party constitutions and reach a fresh settlement that works and practises our values.

* Jo Hayes is a party activist, Chair of the East of England Regional Party and a member of the party's Federal Board.