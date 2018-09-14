I am very pleased to be presenting the policy paper Power for People and Communities at Conference, having chaired the group that developed the paper.

The proposals set out a strong agenda for devolution and localism within England. We are arguing for greater financial autonomy for local authorities, STV in local elections, making it easier to establish Town or Community Councils in urban areas, strengthening the powers of local government over issues from education to health to planning, and also reforming the Social Value Act to encourage the use of public or not-for-profit providers when commissioning local services.

Judging by the amendments submitted, a focus of the debate will be on devolution within England. The paper develops and strengthens existing policy on this since the last major policy debate in 2014. We set out a clear ambition to achieve a comprehensive devolved tier within England, while recognising that the appetite for devolution is different in different areas and we need to take people with us.

Our approach is to enact permissive legislation to empower groups of local authorities to come together to establish devolved governance in their areas. We will proceed by consensus as far as possible, but will not allow one local authority to veto a coherent proposal.

The geographical makeup of the devolved authorities should reflect local opinion. The decision should reflect local views, traditional boundaries and community identification as well as economic units, current council boundaries and travel-to-work areas. In some areas this could be city regions, in others sub-regions or a whole region as one unit.

The devolved bodies will be able to choose from a menu of powers, including legislative powers over devolved functions. If they do not feel able to take the full range of powers at first, there will be the opportunity to take greater powers over time; this will not be a one-off take-it-or-leave-it option.

Devolution must be democratic, and all authorities must have a democratically-elected assembly. Devolution should be downwards from Central Government, not taking decisions or responsibilities away from local government.

When a full developed tier is established, as part of our long-term aim of creating a written constitution for the UK, the role and powers of the devolved tier should be entrenched so that a future central government cannot simply abolish them.

There is an amendment which calls for us to reject these proposals and conduct further consultations with the English regional parties to achieve a ‘preferred model’ for regional devolution. I would counsel against this. Firstly it will lead to delay in establishing a policy, and there is no guarantee that there is a single model that will attract general support. Secondly, given the variation of in different parts of England it is inevitable that we have to accept some degree of asymmetrical devolution for the foreseeable future. Thirdly, the one thing that will definitely put people off from the devolution agenda is the idea that there is some predetermined one-size-fits-all scheme being imposed upon them.

I look forward to debating the issues with you in Brighton.

* Tim Pickstone is Chief Executive of ALDC (the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors) and is National Spokesperson on Grassroots Campaigning