Should we be prouder and more vocal about our membership of the Council of Europe?

Should we celebrate Europe Day every May 5th?

An LDV reader, John Probert (who has the rare distinction of being a remaining former councillor on Middlesex County Council) has made a suggestion along these lines.

After January 31st we will still be members of the Council of Europe, who celebrate Europe Day on May 5th (EU members celebrate it on May 9th).

Such a celebration would publicise the fact that we remain members of the Council of Europe, which was first suggested under such a name by Churchill in a wartime broadcast on 21st March 1943.

Its Statute says:

The aim of the Council of Europe is to achieve a greater unity between its members for the purpose of safeguarding and realising the ideals and principles which are their common heritage and facilitating their economic and social progress.

The most famous achievement of the Council is, of course, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), but there are a raft of other initiatives, conventions and promotions carried out by the 47 member states.

One key initiative of the Council is the European Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCPNM). In 2014, Danny Alexander announced that the UK government was officially recognising the Cornish as a national minority under the convention.

Both the ECHR and the FCNM have got confused in some people’s minds so that they think they are part of the EU.

Perhaps a good positive step, to come out of leaving the EU, will be for our membership of the Council of Europe to be highlighted and celebrated more.

Or will that lead to vast demands for us to leave the Council of Europe as well?

I hope not. As Wikipedia makes clear:

Whereas the member states of the European Union transfer part of their national legislative and executive powers to the European Commission and the European Parliament, Council of Europe member states maintain their sovereignty but commit themselves through conventions/treaties (international law) and co-operate on the basis of common values and common political decisions.

Or should our membership of the Council of Europe be kept purely as a subject for trivia quizzes, so that clever dicks can show off their knowledge of its existence?

