Suella Braverman must go

My first reaction – several years ago – to one of Suella Braverman’s pronouncements was one of exasperation and incredulity. But it was accompanied by a conviction that not even right wing Tories were going to support her extreme views. I was, of course, wrong.

She not only proposes cruel treatment for vulnerable, underprivileged and desperate people who are either citizens or who want to be one, but she is now doing so from one of the most powerful positions in Government. She wants rough sleepers to die in the cold (it is apparently a lifestyle choice), she wants to imprison people escaping war in unsafe conditions, or alternatively to deport them to a country where they have absolutely no connections, she wants to prevent legal forms of protest that we so value in a democracy, she wants us all to lose the protection of the European Court of Rights, and so it goes on and on …

And now some think she is deliberately courting trouble by posting a highly controversial article in the Times, attacking the Met Police, without getting it signed-off by No. 10. Whatever her motivation, her Cabinet position is now at risk, but that could leave her free to challenge the leadership.

Ed Davey has come out with some very strong words about her:

Suella Braverman is not fit to hold the office of Home Secretary. She divides communities with reckless abandon, playing a personal political game with no care for the consequences suffered by the people she is supposed to protect. She is the most dangerous and divisive Home Secretary of modern times. This country will be safer without her in post. This is a situation of the Prime Minister’s own making. He appointed her knowing she had previously broken the Ministerial Code yet he was too scared to stand up to her. What more will it take for the Prime Minister to do the right thing? It is time for us to move past her pathetic failings and for her to go. Rishi Sunak needs to find his backbone and sack her.

Other Lib Dems have added their thoughts.

Here is Alistair Carmichael in the Commons.

Under Suella Braverman's watch, 6000 crimes a day are going unsolved. What possible motive could the Home Secretary have for undermining public confidence in the police? Rishi Sunak needs to find his backbone and sack her.@amcarmichaelMP pic.twitter.com/YcLnmIlCKU — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 9, 2023

Here is Layla Moran on BBC Newsnight.

‘Suella Braverman, I’m afraid to say, is stoking division and she should be ashamed of herself’ Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Layla Moran criticises the Home Secretary’s handling of protests relating to the Israel/ Gaza conflict.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/ab8lBs7GGS — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 8, 2023

