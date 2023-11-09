The Gaza War – what should or could happen next

Layla Moran in her webinar to over 1,000 Party members on Thursday gave us much to think about. Layla reminded us that what often distinguishes us as Liberal Democrats is our strong sense of empathy and humanity, which naturally leads to a respect for human rights and international law. It is difficult not to be traumatised by the horrors we are witnessing on our screens day after day and feel heartfelt sympathy for the victims themselves, their surviving friends and family, and especially those who are here in the UK, worrying about their family members being held hostage by Hamas, being subject to a barrage of missile attacks or who are being bombed to eternity.

The immediate aim must be a ceasefire, to negotiate the release of the hostages, allow access for humanitarian aid such as medical supplies, food and water and stop the horrendous military onslaught and collective punishment of the civilian population of Gaza. This is a humanitarian catastrophe. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their homes and conditions are going to deteriorate further as winter approaches. The death toll is over 10,000 and increasing daily. These are not numbers, they are sons, daughters, brother, sisters, grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles – they could be your family, your friends.

The medium-term aim must be to get peace negotiations underway. Peace is far from an impossible goal where there is a political will to achieve it.

Since the 1993 Oslo Accords and the subsequent assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, there has been no serious attempt by an Israeli politician to move towards peace with the Palestinians, but in 2002 Arab Countries came together and proposed the Arab Peace Initiative. This required Israel to accept a two-state solution in return for recognition of Israel’s right to exist and normalisation of relations with Arab States. The Palestinian Authority, then led by Yasser Arafat, embraced the initiative. It received little support from Western nations and was rejected by the then ruling Likud Party. Benjamin Netanyahu, who is a member of the Likud Party and has been a dominant political figure in Israel since 1996, has resisted all attempts to reach a lasting solution to the conflict. In fact, Israel has accelerated its settlement expansion in the Palestinian Occupied Territories over this period. Furthermore, the Knesset passed a law in 2018 which downgraded the rights of Palestinian citizens in Israel, a development which led Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and many Israeli human rights organisations, including B’Tselem, to categorise Israel as an Apartheid Regime, using the agreed international definition of this term.

The path to peace is there and it takes political will and courage to tread it. Successive British and American governments must accept a lot of the blame for their complicity in Benjamin Netanyahu’s crimes against the Palestinians – supplying Israel arms to maintain the illegal occupation and allowing serial and continuing breaches of international law, human rights and war crimes.

For there to be progress towards a lasting peace, Palestinians need to replace the ideology of Hamas with a renewed desire for a political solution and elect new Leadership to negotiate on their behalf. For the Israelis, it means removing Benjamin Netanyahu from office and electing a Leader who wants peace and is prepared to recognise Palestinian rights and desire for autonomy. For the international community, it means signalling that they will not continue to fund and support those who live by violence on either side and instead use their power and influence to force both communities to agree a fair and peaceful solution. What we need is courage, hope and unity, the question is can our Leaders rise to the challenge?