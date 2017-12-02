The Damian Green case – the employer should investigate and take whatever actions they deem appropriate

I may be reverting into my sandals here, but I can’t see why Damian Green should be sacked – unless his employer investigates his case and deems a dismissal is appropriate.

We’re assured (by, oddly enough, retired Detective Lewis – I can imagine John Thaw saying “LEWIS!” as I write) that there is no chance that Mr Green has broken the law. The pornography allegedly found on his computer may or may not have got there due to his actions – Mr Green strongly denies any wrong-doing. But the alleged images were, apparently, not illegal, and not even extreme. The case was years ago and the result of a contested search of parliamentary premises. The current controversy seems to be a battle of retired police officers. Retired Chief Constable Sir Peter Fahy says unrelated non-criminal events uncovered by enquiries would normally be kept confidential with no action taken.

OK, so Damian Green has somehow got involved in a feud with one retired officer and hence there is a public battle going on here. Fair enough.

But it is entirely up to an employer to investigate any incursions of their disciplinary code, and I believe such an enquiry is ongoing as we speak within the cabinet office.

I am all for stringing up Tories to the nearest lamppost if it is justified, but in this case I find myself taking a very laid-back woolly liberal attitude to the whole thing.

If we’re handing over employer judgements to retired police officers and the Twitteratti, then we really are on a slippery slope to totalitarianism.

