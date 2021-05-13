The long history of working class Tories and Labour paternalism

If anyone who does not come from Newcastle upon Tyne has heard of Walker it will probably be as the birthplace of the singer Eric Burdon of the Animals, and possibly their song “Gonna take you back to Walker” which was a metaphor for serious punishment (i.e. being sent to a very run-down area next to the shipyards).

My first council by-election in 1963 was in the Walkergate Ward. The Young Liberals were helping and I remember a young woman in tears coming back from canvassing on Walker Road, shocked by a string of Conservative voters in some of the least salubrious housing in the city.

As in many parts of the north, there has always been a core working-class Tory vote. It rarely elected Conservatives because for decades in working class wards Labour defeated the Tories on the basis of a “vote for us on polling day, we have the right ideas and we will look after your interests” strategy. This paternalistic, top-down approach has reached the end of the line. Thus, the Tories have exploited a political vacuum in many areas and got elected. Whether they can work with local people to make a difference to their communities and their individual lives is another matter.

I said this in Tuesday’s Guardian, where with others I was responding to a piece by John Harris, who had suggested that the seeds of Labour’s renewal lie at the grassroots. Many Yorkshire Lib Dems know that the Eccleshill Ward where I have been a councillor since 2010 is one of the most working-class three member Lib Dem wards in Yorkshire and the Humber. So I finished my letter by saying:

My own working-class ward has returned Liberal Democrats since the turn of the century, apart from a one-term Labour councillor in 2011. In a sense, any political group prepared to work hard on the ground all year round could have occupied the space – working with people and explaining why they do what they do. John Harris may believe that the seeds of Labour’s renewal lie at the grassroots, but political seeds can only grow when watered by sheer commitment from people who are sustained by visions that can keep them going in tough territory.

The Guardian somewhat prissily removed the “bloody” between “sheer” and “commitment, which I am sure is what the late Lord Greaves would have said!

Personally I think Labour would have structural and historical party problems to overcome if they were to try to do what successful Lib Dems do on the ground.

Meanwhile there were two amusing dimensions to my bit of newspaper correspondence. My letter followed contributions from Brighton, Norwich and Oxford, so it was good to end with a word from a northern city, which inspired the letters headline “Top-down approach has been Labour’s downfall”. This echoed the Guardian front-page headline “Labour has talked down to voters for too long”. Lest anyone should think Angela and I were singing from the same hymn sheet, I must insist that I was offering analysis, not advice. I have no desire to interfere in private grief.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.