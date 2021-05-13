Andy Daer

Violence in Israel and Palestine – Layla Moran’s Urgent Question

By | Thu 13th May 2021 - 3:34 pm

Embed from Getty Images

The Urgent Question put by Layla Moran in Parliament yesterday exposed the gulf between government rhetoric and any attempt to deal with the real causes of the horrific violence unleashed in Gaza and elsewhere in Israel and Palestine over the past few days.  Asked time and again for the government’s response, James Cleverly told the House the government was ‘urging restraint’ on both sides.  Layla’s call for clarity on questions like support for UN Security Council resolutions was met with the bland response the government would be trying to “encourage an end to the violence”.  Asked by Layla when would be the time to recognise the state of Palestine, if not now, Cleverly just ignored the question.

The spark which ignited the current wave of violence was the proposed illegal evictions in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, and it was Conservative MP Crispin Blunt who challenged Cleverly to spot the difference between the UK’s response to that and its response 25 years ago to illegal settlements in Har Homa.  Cleverly replied that “the UK’s position on settlements is of long standing,” unintentionally making Blunt’s point for him.  What we did in the past had no effect, and we intend to keep doing it.

Underlining the futility of the Cleverly’s assurances that we have strong diplomatic ties with Israel and can have a “powerful” influence, Benny Gantz, the Israeli defence minister, has announced that “we will not listen to moral preaching against our duty to protect the citizens of Israel”, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says “we will inflict blows on (Hamas) that they couldn’t even dream of.”  The British government calls for restraint and a proportionate response, and Israeli ministers proudly announce they are not listening.  The disproportionate response the IDF boasts of carrying out in Gaza is explicitly outlawed under the Fourth Geneva Convention, and constitutes a war crime.

When asked by Labour MP Andy Slaughter why the Foreign Secretary was willing to act on ethnic cleansing in Xinjiang and impose sanctions on Russia for the occupation of Crimea, but was happy to allow trade with illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Cleverly simply said he found the comparison unhelpful, and moved on.  He told the House the government was in favour of a two-state solution, a baffling non-sequitur even by parliamentary standards.

These exchanges and others during the debate highlighted the hopelessly inadequate position of the British Government.  We utter a few fine words which we know will be ignored, and steadfastly refuse to do anything which might stop Israel in its tracks.  We talk of a hope that the violence will abate, but refuse to discuss the underlying causes, some of which can be laid at our door, and date back to the way we abandoned the Palestinians when British rule abruptly ended in 1947.   We claim to support a ‘two-state solution’ but at the same time refuse to recognise Palestine as a state, an absurdly illogical position.  We apply powerful leverage like sanctions and trade restrictions to other countries flouting international law, but give Israel a free ride.

MPs from all sides spoke of pressure from constituents for government action, and the shocking events we’ve witnessed have also hit social media in a way they haven’t before, awakening many young people to the injustices heaped on the Palestinians.  The mood is changing, and condemnation of Israel’s strong-arm tactics and decades long illegal occupation of Palestine is now common currency across all political parties.  We need the government to take heed, and let Israel know that ignoring world opinion will have consequences.

 

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire and Vice Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ David Evans, Yes you're right. It is obviously a question written to elicit a positive response. Which presumably why there was nothing about extra taxes b...
  • John Kelly
    Good article. One of the interesting things about yesterday's debate in the Commons was the number of conservative MPs stepping up to criticise Israel for its ...
  • Jonathan Alexander
    @Richard - not sure what's happened there - perhaps check your spam folder? If you definitely don't have the confirmation, do send an email to [email protected]
  • Joe Bourke
    David Evans, I would agree very much with your comment above that if the Lib Dems are to compete it has to be on more than just liberalism. As any marketer w...
  • Joe Bourke
    David, it is not framed as a short term problem. The poll was commissioned by the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales https://www.futuregenerations.wal...