Violence in Israel and Palestine – Layla Moran’s Urgent Question

The Urgent Question put by Layla Moran in Parliament yesterday exposed the gulf between government rhetoric and any attempt to deal with the real causes of the horrific violence unleashed in Gaza and elsewhere in Israel and Palestine over the past few days. Asked time and again for the government’s response, James Cleverly told the House the government was ‘urging restraint’ on both sides. Layla’s call for clarity on questions like support for UN Security Council resolutions was met with the bland response the government would be trying to “encourage an end to the violence”. Asked by Layla when would be the time to recognise the state of Palestine, if not now, Cleverly just ignored the question.

The spark which ignited the current wave of violence was the proposed illegal evictions in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, and it was Conservative MP Crispin Blunt who challenged Cleverly to spot the difference between the UK’s response to that and its response 25 years ago to illegal settlements in Har Homa. Cleverly replied that “the UK’s position on settlements is of long standing,” unintentionally making Blunt’s point for him. What we did in the past had no effect, and we intend to keep doing it.

Underlining the futility of the Cleverly’s assurances that we have strong diplomatic ties with Israel and can have a “powerful” influence, Benny Gantz, the Israeli defence minister, has announced that “we will not listen to moral preaching against our duty to protect the citizens of Israel”, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says “we will inflict blows on (Hamas) that they couldn’t even dream of.” The British government calls for restraint and a proportionate response, and Israeli ministers proudly announce they are not listening. The disproportionate response the IDF boasts of carrying out in Gaza is explicitly outlawed under the Fourth Geneva Convention, and constitutes a war crime.

When asked by Labour MP Andy Slaughter why the Foreign Secretary was willing to act on ethnic cleansing in Xinjiang and impose sanctions on Russia for the occupation of Crimea, but was happy to allow trade with illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Cleverly simply said he found the comparison unhelpful, and moved on. He told the House the government was in favour of a two-state solution, a baffling non-sequitur even by parliamentary standards.

These exchanges and others during the debate highlighted the hopelessly inadequate position of the British Government. We utter a few fine words which we know will be ignored, and steadfastly refuse to do anything which might stop Israel in its tracks. We talk of a hope that the violence will abate, but refuse to discuss the underlying causes, some of which can be laid at our door, and date back to the way we abandoned the Palestinians when British rule abruptly ended in 1947. We claim to support a ‘two-state solution’ but at the same time refuse to recognise Palestine as a state, an absurdly illogical position. We apply powerful leverage like sanctions and trade restrictions to other countries flouting international law, but give Israel a free ride.

MPs from all sides spoke of pressure from constituents for government action, and the shocking events we’ve witnessed have also hit social media in a way they haven’t before, awakening many young people to the injustices heaped on the Palestinians. The mood is changing, and condemnation of Israel’s strong-arm tactics and decades long illegal occupation of Palestine is now common currency across all political parties. We need the government to take heed, and let Israel know that ignoring world opinion will have consequences.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire and Vice Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine