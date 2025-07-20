The open society and our internationalist story

The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society.

So states the preamble to our Federal Constitution.

In a political climate increasingly defined by identity, insecurity, and polarisation, I think it would be helpful for us to explicitly consider what we mean when we talk about an Open Society. Here I want to make the case that the open society can be viewed through the prism of another of the Liberal Democrats’ core commitments – our internationalism.

Karl Popper first coined the term Open Society to describe a system that resists authoritarianism and defends individual liberty through rational, democratic means. It was a product of the mid-20th century, born from the trauma of fascism and the hope of post-war reconstruction. But the phrase has since drifted into the background of our politics—understood intuitively, but rarely claimed explicitly.

I think we should be making the position a lot more explicit than we do. Not just as a vague liberal instinct, but as a clear ideological banner—one that differentiates us from Labour’s managed decline, the Conservatives’ nationalist retrenchment, and Reform’s anti-globalist populism. If we articulate it well, the Open Society can be the hook around we offer a forward-facing vision of Britain’s role in the world and its commitment to fairness at home.

Beyond fortress or fog

The populist wave has made gains by presenting a simple story: that national identity is under threat—from immigration, from globalisation, from “elites.”

We must respond with a similarly compelling narrative: and I do think it is one that embraces an increasingly interconnected political reality. An Open Society isn’t borderless idealism. It can be presented as a confident, generous posture in the world—Britain as a nation in relation. National identity doesn’t have to be a fortress; it can be a lighthouse.

Britain’s place in the World—and why it matters at home

The UK is uniquely placed to lead as an Open Society. We are home to the global language of exchange, to world-leading universities and cultural exports, and to soft power institutions like the BBC and the Royal Family—which, love them or not, act as symbols of continuity, diplomacy, and global interest.

Britain’s common law system underpins commercial law across the world. Our scientific legacy—from Newton to Turing to the Oxford vaccine—still earns global admiration. And our arts, music, and publishing sectors have an impact far beyond our shores.

This global identity pays dividends here at home:

International students continue to bring £billions a year and help keep regional universities and local economies afloat.

Immigrants and diaspora communities staff the NHS, start businesses, and revitalise neighbourhoods.

Global trade and investment create real jobs—from manufacturing plants in Sunderland to digital hubs in Leeds.

British soft power makes our citizens safer abroad and helps us negotiate trade, peace, and partnerships on favourable terms.

Put simply: when Britain is connected to the world, working people benefit.

A truly Open Society doesn’t erase local identity—it roots it more firmly. We should embrace the idea that Cornwall, Yorkshire, Wales, and Scotland each have global stories to tell. That Birmingham and Manchester are as much part of Britain’s international identity as London is. If we want to strengthen our nations and regions, we can do so through promoting more international connectedness and trade, and these benefits will be experienced directly by working people.

A story that jnspires and includes

I was never prouder of our country than during the London Olympic Games in 2012. In the years of developmental work leading up to the event, through the spectacular opening ceremony and the outstanding performances of our athletes, we seemed to capture the very best of what Britain can be: proud, diverse, and outward-looking. Yet, it’s true that many people across the country may not have felt that same connection or stake in that moment. That is why, as Liberal Democrats, we can bring together two powerful truths: Britain’s proud place in the world, and the real, tangible benefits that openness can bring to communities everywhere—from our cities to our regions. These are not separate stories but should be two sides of the same coin. We know that many voters make choices from appeals to gut-feeling, and populists like Farage have been skilled at telling emotionally compelling narratives. We can craft our own story: about what an Open Society truly means—one that speaks both to Britain’s global identity and the everyday lives of its people.

* John is Membership Development Officer for Leeds Liberal Democrats, an academic leader in Higher Education and as a psychotherapist in private practice.