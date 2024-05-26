The problem the Tory “National Service” idea is trying to solve

Most people who read this site are well used to being sickened to their stomachs by not just Conservative policy ideas but what they have done in practice. In the past few months alone, we’ve seen them pick on disabled people, sick people, vulnerable people seeking safety in this country, people coming to this country to share their skills in the workplace and pay taxes, trans people and anyone over 50 who isn’t working full time.

Today their big idea insults a generation of young people who have been failed by the Conservatives in spectacular style. A generation who, for the first time in a long time, is less well off than their parents. According to the Conservatives, the way to fix this generation is national service, forcing them into either a year of military service, or 12 weekends of volunteering. At a cost of £2.5 billion.

It doesn’t take long to think of better uses for that sum. Perhaps more housing so that young people don’t have to live with their parents into their 30s, perhaps by removing the discrimination in the minimum wage, perhaps by increasing social security to help the 1 in 4 children growing up in poverty, perhaps by making sure young people in distress can access mental health treatment quickly, perhaps by rebuilding youth services so young people can get the support they need in their communities. Perhaps by doing more to save the planet for future generations.

And then you come to the practicalities of all of this. Many young people are stuck in low quality, minimum wage jobs where they are treated badly – and which require them to work at weekends. And will they get expenses for travel to and from their volunteer placement? What if they are carers, or parents, or disabled?

I’m also increasingly worried about what seems to be attempts across several policy areas. The national service thing basically mandates adults to spend time in a particular way. What business is it of the state how law-abiding adults use their free time? That is a key principle for we liberals. I’m also concerned about the smoke-free generation stuff which may well be resurrected by Labour. Giving different rights to adults born on 31 December 2008 to those born on 1 January 2009 seems wrong, though I accept that this is one of these ideas where liberal principles can also lead you to support it.

But the national service idea isn’t about young people at all. It’s a cynical attempt to win voters back from Reform by throwing them a bit of right wing catnip. It’s about as morally bankrupt as you can get.

We’re used to this from the Conservatives. David Cameron inflicted Brexit on us, not because he believed in it but to try to unite the Conservative Party. Not only did that not work, but we are all paying the price.

The Conservative path to victory, or damage limitation, in this election, involves saving seats by stopping their more right wing supporters voting for Reform and their more centrist supporters voting for us. We will no doubt have prepared ourselves for the bile coming in our direction. We shouldn’t dismiss the threat. The Tories have cash to splash and will do so. Will they actually be able to persuade anyone to listen to them, though? Or are voters just motivated to get rid of them because they are so discredited?

We’ll have our stomachs turned by many more Conservative ideas over the next few weeks. How do we deal with it? By getting out there and beating as many of them as we possibly can. We have laid some strong foundations in our key seats over nearly 4 years now. We have some amazing candidates we need to turn into MPs, like Josh Babarinde in Eastbourne, Victoria Collins in Harpenden and Berkhamsted and Bobby Dean in Sutton and Cheam. You can read more about them in my report from the Social Liberal Forum lunch at Spring Conference.

Now is the time to show young people that we understand their needs and that we will not put up with them being on the sharp end of another Tory gimmick.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings