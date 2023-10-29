Three ways the Lib Dems should use our distinctive voice at the next election

Alex Davies was Vince Cable’s Chief of Staff when he was Lib Dem leader between 2017 and 2019, a time of tumultuous and febrile politics when our “Bollocks to Brexit” message gained us 16 MEPs at the same time as we won hundreds of new councillors. We used the unique opportunities offered to us in the European elections to the max.
He, like many of us in the party, including me, are concerned that the party’s messaging is too timid for the coming General Election and feel that we need to be offering a much more distinctive liberal voice. Having put virtually all our eggs in the Blue Wall, we think that our strategy needs to be refined to make sure that we make the gains we have worked so hard for over the past four years.
In an article for Comment Central, Alex sets out three ways in which he thinks we could say something different and popular. Essentially, he says not being the Tories is just not enough. Mid Bedfordshire gave us a clue on how the next election could play out if we don’t enhance our message.
On the airwaves – where most voters consume election campaigns – there is no ‘two horse race’ with the Conservatives. Rather Ed Davey has to be heard above both Sunak and Starmer.
He reminded us of what Paddy said just before the last time the British public dumped a failing Conservative Government for Labour:
“My fear is this,” he said, “that we shall see an election, and maybe a change of government – but we shall not see a change of direction. We shall still be starved of clear vision, a commitment to change, the courage to face up to what must be done. It is the first crucial role of this Party to see that that does not happen.”
He sets out three ways in which we could tweak our message to challenge Labour as well as oppose the Conservatives.
First of all, the single market. We need to talk about getting back in there:
The Lib Dems could argue that the British people cannot afford to pay for his political caution. Britain’s third party should be brave enough to say that only a ‘single market dividend’ will yield the billions needed to fund real change in the country.
Now, the party’s campaign strategists will argue that anything that feels like re-opening the Brexit debate will harm our chances in places that voted Leave and won’t give us the boost we need in Remain seats. But we are almost four years on from a disastrous Brexit which will have harmed businesses everywhere. This week, I’m lamenting the impending loss of the brilliant Cheese Shop in Cromarty, near where I spend much of my holiday time. Brexit, the owners say, is a factor in their decision to shut up shop after Christmas.
The last couple of years have not been without its difficulties, adjusting to a post-Brexit way of doing business with mainland Europe. This has contributed to our decision to finish, but that is not to say the business has reached the end of its life. It is still possible to import the cheeses, it just requires ordering more in one shipment (600kg) along with a lot more paperwork!
Everyone will know a business which has been adversely affected by Brexit. Maybe they work in one. A carefully constructed argument on how to fix the mess could be a vote winner for us. Certainly, Conservatives and Labour need to both be held to account for their failures. It is perfectly possible to do this without scaring too many horses.
Alex’s second and third suggestions tackle different aspects of the need to achieve net zero. First up, the cancellation of HS2:
The most vivid of the Conservative retreats on the environment is not their tweaks to the timescale for phasing out new petrol and diesel vehicles. It is the brutal, myopic cancellation of high speed rail and the prime minister’s proposed fire sale of the land on which it was to be built.
Yet Labour is notably silent on whether it would revive a national ambition to link London and Glasgow with the fast, modern trains needed to make domestic flights obsolete. Despite the barrage of bad press for the project, more voters continue to support HS2 than oppose it, with the margin of support markedly larger among voters under the age of 50. Liberal Democrats should be proud to speak for them.
Anyone who has ever spent any time with Ed Davey can be in no doubt for his passion for the environment and tackling climate change. I remember the first time I met him, about 10 years ago, at a bloggers’ interview at the Social Liberal Forum. He was so passionate, animated and interested on an issue he cared passionately about. As a party, we have a leader with the expertise and ideas to grapple with an existential threat to our planet and we should make more of this:
Just as Liberal Democrats capitalised on Vince Cable’s economic standing during the 2017-19 parliament, so now Ed Davey should be a leading voice on how – affordably and sustainably – to keep Britain’s lights on, homes heated and kettles boiling
We have under-performed at every election since 2001. We should have won so much more in 2005, but strategic decisions about the way we targeted our resources held us back. In 2010, we peaked too soon and didn’t seal the deal. We were never going to get the 30% we reached in the days of Cleggmania, but we should have done better than we did. The failures of 2015, 2017 and 2019 are still breaking our hearts and we don’t want to wake up to disappointment again.
In 2001, Charles Kennedy didn’t shy away from speaking up on the issues of the day. William Hague’s Conservative Party was ramping up the unpleasant anti immigration rhetoric and Charles was having none of it. When William Hague talked of Britain becoming like a foreign land, Charles called him out:
The Liberal Democrat leader, Charles Kennedy, said Mr Hague’s speech was “not common sense but complete nonsense”.
“The last time William Hague let himself and his party run riot on this theme of so-called patriotism and defence of the nation, he lost the Romsey byelection. He should have learnt the lesson then that British people are not taken in by his thinly veiled little Englander sentiments and populist propaganda.”
The next election will be the Tories throwing as much dirt as possible because that is all they have got pitched against Labour’s uninspiring “The Tories are terrible, we aren’t that much different, vote for us” message. We can and should do better. What we are saying on sewage and GPs is fine, but it’s not distinctive.
We have done a great job in building strong foundations in our target seats over the past four years. What we now need to do is to fine tune our national message to give us a USP that will resonate with people.
I’m not a fan of our “for a fair deal” slogan. I mean, it could be adapted by anyone. Let’s have something disinctively liberal that sums up our heart and soul. We are a radical planet-saving, establishment-busting, freedom-loving party and we should not be afraid to talk about our solutions to the many problems facing this country. People deserve that and it will pay dividends.
I very much welcome this.
There are to points that I would add.
The first is that if we are to campaign on Europe we need to start with making sure that the party has ready access to some of the evidence about the damage that leaving the EU is doing to us. And the damage yet to come.
By the party I mean the members of the party.
That takes me on to a second point. We need to recognise that our biggest asset are our members. With modern communication asking members about their experiences on issues, and so building up enthusiasm is what is needed to get our party up in the national opinion polls.
Quite right Caron.
We should also feature our commitment to reform of the electoral system. We should not be deterred by those who argue that PR is merely an academic issue and is not relevant to the ‘bread and butter’ issues. It is our duty to explain to the public how FPTP has lead to ‘safe seats’, corruption and bad government generally. Electoral reform is no guarantee of better government but it is the ‘sine qua non’.
It is an issue that clearly distinguishes us from the Conservatives and the Labour leadership. Indeed, given that 80% of the Labour membership is in favour of PR, many of them will be persuaded to vote tactically for us.
Didn’t we learn the lesson from our poor result (despite an active campaign) in the last Holyrood election (down one seat a on previously record poor result) that if our slogan (then “Put recovery first”) could be used by anyone, it was not a good slogan?
Excellent article. Fully support.
We need to be the Party that articulates that the reason why everything appears to be broken or deteriorating in the country is all down to a broken political system. Just voting for a different Party without also changing the system will achieve nothing. Therefore, WE are the Party with the ideas to change the system: a fair voting system to stop us getting governments that only a minority supports; more devolved power so each country of the UK has more control over its own decisions; a social contract that protects all citizens from every facing destitution.
Quoting from Alex’s article “Yet Labour is notably silent on whether it would revive a national ambition to link London and Glasgow with the fast, modern trains needed to make domestic flights obsolete.”
Sadly, our Party, like both Labour and Tories, swallowed the idea of HS2 without asking the right question: If we want a railway to give us the fastest trains from London to Glasgow is this the right route? The Victorian railway builders would have told us immediately that it wasn’t. The East Coast Main Line which ran up the less-crowded eastern side of the Pennines was always capable of running faster trains than the twisty West Coast Main Line, where Manchester is not even half as far from London as Glasgow is. The alternative to HS2, the HSUK proposal http://www.highspeeduk.co.uk/ was the right option and we as a Party should have supported it.
Now we have an HS2 which is just a stump, even if the link to Manchester is restored, because it was never designed to be properly integrated with other existing lines, let alone HS1 and the European high-speed network. It is pointless to build a trackbed at great cost capable of supporting 400 kph trains, when the trains themselves are limited to 300 kph by their tilting mechanism, which is needed to allow them to run as fast as the existing Pendolinos on the northern section of the WCML.
Might we make reform of the tax system and the Bank of England headline policies?
Climate change is a key issue. Increasing numbers of people are being affected by severe flooding. Some places are being flooded more than once. Some have flood defences which are being overwhelmed – they are no longer good enough.
That issue involves policies which some voters (and the tory party) would treat as a war on motorists. But I’m not aware of any serious opposition to getting as much freight as possible off the road and on to railways – if only the railways had the capacity.
I’m not a tax expert but I see reform of the tax system as essential. The real problem is how to do it – it’s so complex and gives many oppotunities for exploitation by clever accountants. So cutting down in a big way on tax avoidance and spending the tax saved on the public services we all need and use might be the way to market it.
But please do it all in plain English, not economic goobldegook.
Of the three ways:
YES to HS2: In fact I’d say go further: Commit to – over 20-30 years – building decent >125mph intercity rail network connecting all parts of the country (reaching for example Brighton, Plymouth, Swansea, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Grimsby, Norwich). That would be true levelling up!
NO to single market. For goodness sake! That’s just repeating the failed 2019 strategy. Joining the single market means bringing back freedom of movement and all the problems that caused and would (rightly) be seen by many people as ignoring the referendum and re-joining the EU in all but name. We’d be hammered by the other parties and obliterated at the polls if we seriously adopted that.
YES to a strategy to develop sufficient clean energy (If that is what Alex Davies was arguing for – his article didn’t seem too clear there).
Spot on Caron,.
In whatever order works; defining issues LD can own .
Europe, electoral change and environment
“be seen by many people as ignoring the referendum” The referendum in which the Leave campaign claimed we’d still be part of the single market after leaving the EU? It would be about delivering what the referendum promised before May, Johnson et al decided that Brexit meant whatever they wanted it to mean.
@Simon R: Anyone who still thinks the 2016 Referendum result has any relevance at all is hardly likely to vote Lib Dem. It’s a spent mandate, same as this government’s mandate will be when it loses the next GE. And the policy is rapidly being exposed as a failure, just like this moribund government. As far as the Referendum is concerned, we represent the ‘opposition’, and just like an opposition after a General Election, we have every right to expose the failure of the policy that the referendum is said to have mandated.
Besides our approaches to Europe and to protecting the environment, we should be making plain that we are the party committed to reducing poverty in our country, and that our policies to do so are desperately needed.
Bravo Caron! At last you are getting behind those of us who have been calling for our leadership to get into campaigning mode. If we want to make significant progress it is not enough that we are a party of decent competent people: Our leadership needs to at least occasionally mention Brexit, a policy which once defined us and with sixty percent of people wanting us to rejoin the EU. The movement of Labour to the centre offers the opportunity to attack them from the left with some radical policies to tackle the poverty into which so many of our people have fallen under the Tories. We have these policies aplenty but need to select a few and hammer away at them remorselessly to achieve a political identity for our party again. The big question is ‘ARE OUR LEADERSHIP LISTENING TO OUR CALLS OR NOT?’ I see no evidence as yet that they are.
@Nonconformistradical
Tax avoidance is perfectly legal and can be a good thing. For example, single person households are able to claim a 25% discount on their Council Tax bill – those who know about this provision are therefore able to avoid 25% of their Council Tax by applying for the discount. Sadly, some of those struggling to make ends meet are unaware and end up paying more tax than necessary. Tax evasion is illegal but difficult to stop. For example, any time a tradesperson offers not to charge a customer VAT if they pay in cash, is seeking to evade paying income tax on part of their income – and any customers who accept the offer does so to evade paying VAT.
@Nick….Cameron was unequivocal in leave means leave – and went on to say that we’d withdraw from the SM – ending fom & sm rules…
@Alex those post industrial towns that voted heavily to leave were hardly living it up when we was in the EU – for many it was an irrelevance as hardly anybody voted in EU elections & they’d struggle to name an Mep let alone there own ..The EU just isn’t as popular as we’d like to think …Sm would be a tough sell even now…
Might H. Q. emphasize the pressing need to eliminate destitution?
https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2023/10/28/destitution-is-not-inevitable-it-is-what-some-have-chosen-to-impose-on-others/
@Mary Fulton
I do know the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion.
The single person council tax discount is an entitlement in my view and nothing to do with tax evasion.
I am talking about wealthy people with clever accountants who find loopholes in the tax system which most people could only dream about.
@Martin Gray: Those people are never going to vote Lib Dem, that’s the point. There is zero point in tailoring our policies to people who would never consider voting for us. People for whom faithful adherence to the result of the Brexit referendum will vote for True Believers, not poll chasers.
Bravo Leekliberal also! The distinctive national message that you and Caron and many of us want we must pressure our leadership to take on. It must certainly include our intention to tackle poverty, and this must not be buried in a half-mention in the Manifesto. The radical policy we have was passed at York (F12). to institute a Guaranteed Basic Income to end deep poverty and the need for food banks within ten years. This is not a policy ‘to frighten the horses’, because it is to be brought in by gradual already needed increases in welfare benefits. Poverty is likely to go on increasing with the forthcoming renewed cost of heating this winter.
We should also emphasise our policy on housing (F 31), not least because lack of affordable housing is also a contributor to poverty. The sharp increase in the cost of private rented housing, I understand some 10% since the mortgage interest rates rose suddenly, is another indicator of compelling need.
‘We are a radical, planet saving, establishment-busting, freedom loving Party.’
We are… the Green Party!
What you describe as ‘faithful adherence to the result of the Brexit referendum’ to me is basic respect for democracy: If you hold a free and fair referendum and the voters use the referendum to vote for X, then, like it or not, if we respect democracy then the Government should do X. (And I say that as someone who voted Remain and felt very sad when the referendum went the other way).
How would you react if the SNP followed your logic and declared the 2014 Independence referendum a ‘spent mandate‘ and therefore decided to declare independence anyway, on the basis that they believe remaining in the UK is ‘rapidly being exposed as a failure‘? (Yes I realise that’s hypothetical because in actuality they can’t legally do that: The point here is about the ethics of ignoring a referendum)
That last comment of mine was for @Alex Macfie, not for the posts directly above it.
Might it help if, with discussions like this one, H. Q made at least one comment?
@Katharine Pindar – I agree on poverty, absolutely. Ending poverty is a key founding principle of our party and has to be a key part of what we deliver wherever we have influence. Similarly I have always said that the people who sort housing will do the best long term good for the whole country.
Nick Barlow 29th Oct ’23 – 4:21pm:
The referendum in which the Leave campaign claimed we’d still be part of the single market after leaving the EU?
No, the Referendum in which some voters took little or no notice of what was said by either campaign before the vote.
The UK’s decision was to leave the EU in its entirety as stated at the time and accepted by both campaigns. Not everyone paid much attention to what was said – most people already knew how they would vote. After our decision to leave some remainers have attempted to rewrite history by pretending that a Leave vote only meant leaving the political part of the EU.
The Leave proposition was encapsulated in three words: “Take Back Control”. It’s not possible to take control of our money, borders, laws, and trade while in the ‘single market’ – the EU Internal Market. We’d have to pay (Norway paid more per head), we’d have to accept ‘free movement’ from the EU, we’d have to obey over three-quarters of all EU law (with no say), and we wouldn’t be able to operate an independent trade policy – a crippling handicap for the world’s fifth largest market…
1. The government leaflet sent to every household mentioned the “single market” 20 times and exhorted us to vote remain to stay in it.
‘Government leaflet on the EU Referendum’:
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-7579/
2. The Prime Minister, David Cameron, stated in parliament what each vote meant…
Prime Minister’s Questions: 15 June 2016: Answer to Nigel Adams:
3. The remain campaign saw leaving the ‘single market’ as the “key issue”…
‘Brexit vote was about single market, says Cameron adviser’ [November 2016]:
http://www.politico.eu/article/brexit-vote-was-about-single-market-says-cameron-adviser/
Thanks, Caron, for agreeing that tackling poverty is one of the key policies that our leadership should campaign on, along with our housing policy which aims to ensure that everyone, young or old, can have an affordable secure home. That the Liberal Democrats are absolutely committed to fight poverty and have the unique, radical policy of Guaranteed Basic Income, accompanying our demands that everyone on benefits should have the extra £20 a week again for starters, and that the need for food banks must go – these policies should be made part of our identity in the public eye in the next few months. The need is increasing all the time; there is even now a new report out on the increase of destitution in our country. Yes, we can and should campaign on many vital issues concerning health and caring, but do let us speak loudest of all for the poorest in our society – whom it seems that the Labour Party has forgotten, even though many of them actually are in work.
@Simon R: Democracy doesn’t mean what you seem to think it means. It means continuous challenge, not eternal conformity to the result of a vote at a particular point in time. Hence why we have regular elections. A new mandate overrides any previous mandate; thus campaign for such a new mandate is not disrespecting democracy, it’s part of democracy.
The Lib Dems could be accused of “ignoring” the referendum result when our MPs voted against the Brexit deal in December 2021. But it doesn’t seem to have harmed us electorally, as we have gone on to win 4 by-elections, all but one in majority-Leave voting constituencies. This is because voters tend to be concerned about their present, lived realities, not past events or abstract principles. The only people who will continue to be bothered about us “ignoring” the 2016 referendum result are those still fanatically loyal to the original cause of Brexit, and like I said they’re not likely to ever vote for us. (The same can be said of people who still harp on about the “Con-Dem” Coalition.)
As far as Scottish independence is concerned, I respect the right of those who support it to seek a mandate to take Scotland out of the UK. A unilateral declaration of independence would be problematic because it would be unlawful as you admit, and it’s the unlawfulness that would be of most concern to me, not the fact that it would contravene the result of a referendum from a decade ago. It’s moot anyway because the SNP is likely to do badly in the next election, for reasons unrelated to the issue of independence.
Caron – spot on.
Those of us who have been parliamentary candidates should take some of the bland blame though.
Summary of my campaign in the 2005 General Election: “Ruth Bright is local. Ruth Bright can win. Ruth Bright is local. Ruth Bright can win. Ruth Bright CAN win. PS did we ever tell you that Ruth Bright is local?”
Yawn.
@Alex Macfie
You make interesting points though I must point out that your acceptance of the right of those who support Scottish independence “to seek a mandate to take Scotland out of the UK” conflicts with current Liberal Democrat policy being against another independence referendum in any circumstances (and refusing to even acknowledge the concept of what may constitute a mandate for a second referendum.)
Guaranteed Basic Income addresses the current inequitable, and therefore inefficient, distribution of money/ the output element of destitution.
Might our party also address some major causes of our current, growing inequitable/inefficient destitution crisis as presented in the attached article/the input element?
https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2023/10/30/sticking-plasters-no-longer-work-the-wounds-in-our-society-are-far-too-deep/
I agree with those who include elimination of poverty and also that it involves changes in our systems. So much is interconnected that we MUST challenge the proposals by Conservatives and Labour that merely involve tweaking the systems. Public services need to work together and centre on the people they try to serve rather than work in silos; they must also work with the third sector in communities and not rely only on professionals. For example, we rightly see rising calls for change in school curriculum, qualifications and school inspections but this by itself will not do enough to narrow the gap between the achievers and the others unless we also change the systems that deal with poverty, children’s social care, health, crime and youth services.
I think the implication is that a list of good policies will not be enough, more radical change in the entire approach to government and public services is needed and we must find a suitable way of summarising this. We lack a suitable vision without which slogans and soundbites will not be enough.
Herein lies the problem:
https://chrisgreybrexitblog.blogspot.com/2023/10/mustnt-grumble.html?m=1
1Yes,3Yes. 2 Poverty eradication Yes
HS2 has run into the buffers and unless we can say where the money would come from for the project and reassure those set to benefit from the alternative proposals that they would not loose out … Leave it alone. It is not distinctive, not a USP and would invite opposition attacks. Tory failure should be highlighted. Many are unconvinced of its ability to deliver on the claimed for benefits and I agree with them.
Great stuff Caron.
The word liberal can mean whatever you want it to mean. We need a policy which allows for a referendum before an application is made for renewed membership of the EU. My opinion is we should examine the best way of having some sort of enquiry before the referendum to bring together objective facts and the varying opinions.
We should also press for a clear method of stopping money influencing the result by running expensive campaigns to influence result.
Our fundamental problem here is that we are almost entirely focused on electoral tactics with no thought of basic electoral truths or the strategy needed. Hence, we once again get dubious “facts” stated like ‘We should have won so much more in 2005’. However, this totally ignores how hugely difficult it is for us to ever beat Labour in their areas or when they are perceived as being the answer to Conservative incompetence and bad analysis follows.
So we end up with a focus on caring issues – poverty, social care, NHS – that while important, as far as 90% of voters are concerned they are completely owned by Labour. Good luck if you think we can win on those. The same going for the environment with the Greens.
That leaves us with the usual niche Lib Dem hobby horses, electoral reform, devolution, basic income etc – again little more than 10% think these are at all important, and if you throw in the thankfully so far unmentioned gender politics, take us inexorably into the lonely badlands of irrelevance when it comes to most people’s voting decisions.
We have to come to terms with the simple fact that “Oppositions don’t win elections, Governments lose them,” and aim to win on the issues where the Conservatives are seen to be weak – the economy, running big projects, honesty and the Brexit mess – where everyone knows we were right, and Labour dare not say a word.
2005 was our high point in seats at 62. Wouldn’t we have loved to have such a poor result in any of the terrible three of 2015,17,19? Or in 2024? Surprised to see Caron tag this as an inadequate result.
David, good intervention, but we don’t actually need to have the highest popular appeal on any of the caring issues or indeed on the environment. We just need to improve our relative appeal. The party’s initiatives in the health field may actually be paying off. So I think we should persist.
Agree with you that PR is of interest only to a tiny section of the electorate. As for gender politics, again it’s a key issue for a tiny minority. But a massive yawn for the rest of the electorate.
Nigel Jones. You say you want a change in the systems that deal with poverty, children’s social care, health, crime and youth services. I don’t know how we can change systems, though as you say everything is interconnected and public services need to work together.
I found myself in puzzlement thinking, ‘If these are the solutions. what are the problems?’ and wanting some definitions and clarifications. And it seems to me that, overall, we Lib Dems should stand for Social Justice in our country, and renewal of the broken Social Contract between all citizens and our government. It’s not just a Fair Deal that we want (or at least I hope we want), it’s a Just Society, in which deep poverty and extreme inequality will be seen as evils which we citizens and our government will work together to abolish once and for all.
While we can be clearer that we want the UK to re-join the single market we need to also make it clear this is unlikely to be possible within the next five years of the next general election. We need to consider if it will ever be possible to re-join the single market if the Conservatives respond to this policy by saying they would leave it if they won another general elections.
Vicky Pryce in the Green Book podcast made it very clear that HS2 was a poor investment. Also there has been opposition to it because improving rail links across the north and the Pennines would provide a bigger economic dividend. In one of the recent by-elections didn’t we say we were against it?
Ed Davey’s record in government on the environment is not all positive. Talking about the environment will not be distinctive as both the Greens and the Labour Party will be doing it. However, we do need to articulate our green policies especially our programme to insulate all Britain’s homes by 2030 by providing free retrofits for homes of people on low incomes and subsidised retrofits for the rest of the homes in the UK.
What would be distinctive would be highlighting our policy to end deep poverty in the UK within the decade.
David Evans. I think, David , you haven’t noticed how the Labour party has changed since they booted out Corbynism. Good capitalists they are now, keen to support entrepreneurs in new technologies and environmentally friendly business, with the entrepreneures to provide two-thirds of the capital and the helpful state the other third. And as for poverty and equality – when did you see the current Labour leadership hold forth about them?
But, Chris Moore also, I do think we should make electoral reform a red line if we come to negotiate with Labour. The Electoral Reform Society puts out an excellent definition of how stunningly disempowering and anti-democratic First Past the Post is, and the forces are gathering that demand the changes.
@Chris…
“As for gender politics, again it’s a key issue for a tiny minority. But a massive yawn for the rest of the electorate”……
I detect a pushback from the public on this & no doubt it will be raised at a GE ….The progressive left has abandoned all reasoned debate on the issue in the name of inclusivity – it won’t get that luxury at a GE.
Caron Lindsay,
“We have under-performed at every election since 2001. We should have won so much more in 2005, but strategic decisions about the way we targeted our resources held us back. In 2010, we peaked too soon and didn’t seal the deal. We were never going to get the 30% we reached in the days of Cleggmania, but we should have done better than we did.”
In 2001 we gained 6 seats and in 2005 we gained 11 seats. I don’t understand what decisions about targeting you are referring to. I don’t think there was much the party could have done regarding the damage caused by Cleggmania to our targeting strategy.
@Martin Gray: Nah, the public are mostly bored stiff by gender politics. Sure, it will be raised, but mainly by people with agendas. The Tories are using it as part of their strategy of using culture war wedge issues to distract voters from the mess this government has made of this country’s economy, but it’s unlikely to work because people tend to be more interested in bread and butter issues such as whether they can actually obtain such foodstuffs at reasonable prices.
Like Michael BG and others, I don’t understand this idea that we “underperformed” in 2005. It was in the backdrop of a Labour government, so we were mainly campaigning against Labour, but we simply didn’t have very many easy Labour-facing targets. In the circumstances, a net gain of 11 seats overall was pretty good. As for our Tory-facing battlegrounds, I think we had a net loss of 1 (with lots of swings and roundabouts) against the Tories. Pretty good given our historical tendency to fall back against thte Tories following a Labour government.
2010 was a much worse result for us. To put it bluntly, we should not have lost seats to Labour in that election. We also missed some low-hanging fruit like Islington South & Finsbury. But we had been coasting in the opinion polls and local election results before then, actually ever since Nick Clegg became leader. Cleggmania may have saved us from an even worse result in 2010.
Thanks for the response Chris. I’m afraid that saying things were already going downhill in 2005 is a standard fig leaf used to attempt to hide the catastrophic impact those who worked to undermine Charles had on our party.
As for your specifics, the point I am making is that we would need an absolutely colossal improvement in our popular appeal on any of the caring issues to even increase our vote by a tiny amount. Generation upon generation of experience makes it common knowledge that it is Labour. You won’t even scratch the surface of it until Labour in government totally betray that belief.
We have to accept that we are back to being a small party fighting to get noticed and huge expenditures of money and effort will come to absolutely nothing unless there is a lot of acceptance already there that we are right on an issue and both the Conservatives and Labour are wrong. That open goal is the collapse of our economy due to Brexit and our focus has to be on old style liberals in the shires (who allowed themselves to be conned into believing they were Conservative) but can now see the corruption and incompetence that party stands for, and see we can win because we have a substantial local presence.
Conservative seats in the West country, a few key areas around the home counties and occasional other seats have to be our focus.
While it is possible that we talk more about the damaging effects of Brexit, there is no quick fix as I have pointed out above. Also Labour are talking about changing our deal with the EU to reduce the damaging effects of Brexit.
We need distinctive policies which can be achieved within the term of one parliament. In the 1992 and 1997 general elections we had our policy of putting 1 penny on income tax to pay for more investment on education. Therefore we need to set out what tax increasies we would implement to pay for our programmes on the NHS, education and poverty.
@ Michael BG,
“Therefore we need to set out what tax increases we would implement to pay for our programmes on the NHS, education and poverty.”
Even on a conventional calculation 1p on income tax isn’t going to go very far.
If politicians were being honest, they would say they can’t make any promises on fiscal policy. It needs to change in response to the needs of the economy at any one time which isn’t easily predictable.
The obvious threats to the economy at present are:
1) the high level of private sector bad debt. The number of firms going bust is rising sharply and is the highest since 2009. One bad debt can create other bad debts in an avalanche effect. If house prices, the collateral for much of this debt, continue to fall the avalanche will almost certainly happen.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-67261798
2) International factors. The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine being the obvious examples.
Hi David, I feel you are being over-pessimistic in the wake of the by-election!
On health and caring, our leader has vital personal experience and is authoritative.
Katherine: I’m in favour of PR. But it’s way down the list of voters’ priorities and banging on too much about it, makes us look out-of-touch with concerns of the vast majority.
Regarding gender politics: I agree with Alex that this issue switches of most voters. And a culture wars campaign won’t get the Tories far, because it won’t appeal to moderate voters.
However, the issue could also be a serious vote loser, if we handle it crudely.
Hi Chris, I wish you sere right when you say “I feel you are being over-pessimistic in the wake of the by-election!” However it is based on over 40 years of experience when Lib Dems and before that Liberals went in to General Elections saying things like “All we have to do is be distinctive and explain to people about our policies and we will succeed”.
It has never worked!
1) It is massively more difficult than people imagine, and so
2) We never had enough time, resources, activists etc. to do it.
What has worked is getting Lib Dems elected to councils, winning by elections, taking control of councils, running them better than the others and delivering for local people.
We win elections by moving closer to what people want – which is effective local politicians, doing stuff they need.
We don’t win by telling people this is the Lib Dem stuff that should be important to you, because it is important to us and somehow expect them to move to us.
It’s a bit like Katharine telling me “I think, David , you haven’t noticed how the Labour party has changed …” Terribly condescending and elitist. As for “The Electoral Reform Society puts out … etc etc.” As you and I both understand, Liberals have known this for decades and it has never won us an election!
We have to get real.