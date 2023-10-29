Three ways the Lib Dems should use our distinctive voice at the next election

Alex Davies was Vince Cable’s Chief of Staff when he was Lib Dem leader between 2017 and 2019, a time of tumultuous and febrile politics when our “Bollocks to Brexit” message gained us 16 MEPs at the same time as we won hundreds of new councillors. We used the unique opportunities offered to us in the European elections to the max.

He, like many of us in the party, including me, are concerned that the party’s messaging is too timid for the coming General Election and feel that we need to be offering a much more distinctive liberal voice. Having put virtually all our eggs in the Blue Wall, we think that our strategy needs to be refined to make sure that we make the gains we have worked so hard for over the past four years.

In an article for Comment Central, Alex sets out three ways in which he thinks we could say something different and popular. Essentially, he says not being the Tories is just not enough. Mid Bedfordshire gave us a clue on how the next election could play out if we don’t enhance our message.

On the airwaves – where most voters consume election campaigns – there is no ‘two horse race’ with the Conservatives. Rather Ed Davey has to be heard above both Sunak and Starmer.

He reminded us of what Paddy said just before the last time the British public dumped a failing Conservative Government for Labour:

“My fear is this,” he said, “that we shall see an election, and maybe a change of government – but we shall not see a change of direction. We shall still be starved of clear vision, a commitment to change, the courage to face up to what must be done. It is the first crucial role of this Party to see that that does not happen.”

He sets out three ways in which we could tweak our message to challenge Labour as well as oppose the Conservatives.

First of all, the single market. We need to talk about getting back in there:

The Lib Dems could argue that the British people cannot afford to pay for his political caution. Britain’s third party should be brave enough to say that only a ‘single market dividend’ will yield the billions needed to fund real change in the country.

Now, the party’s campaign strategists will argue that anything that feels like re-opening the Brexit debate will harm our chances in places that voted Leave and won’t give us the boost we need in Remain seats. But we are almost four years on from a disastrous Brexit which will have harmed businesses everywhere. This week, I’m lamenting the impending loss of the brilliant Cheese Shop in Cromarty, near where I spend much of my holiday time. Brexit, the owners say, is a factor in their decision to shut up shop after Christmas.

The last couple of years have not been without its difficulties, adjusting to a post-Brexit way of doing business with mainland Europe. This has contributed to our decision to finish, but that is not to say the business has reached the end of its life. It is still possible to import the cheeses, it just requires ordering more in one shipment (600kg) along with a lot more paperwork!

Everyone will know a business which has been adversely affected by Brexit. Maybe they work in one. A carefully constructed argument on how to fix the mess could be a vote winner for us. Certainly, Conservatives and Labour need to both be held to account for their failures. It is perfectly possible to do this without scaring too many horses.

Alex’s second and third suggestions tackle different aspects of the need to achieve net zero. First up, the cancellation of HS2:

The most vivid of the Conservative retreats on the environment is not their tweaks to the timescale for phasing out new petrol and diesel vehicles. It is the brutal, myopic cancellation of high speed rail and the prime minister’s proposed fire sale of the land on which it was to be built. Yet Labour is notably silent on whether it would revive a national ambition to link London and Glasgow with the fast, modern trains needed to make domestic flights obsolete. Despite the barrage of bad press for the project, more voters continue to support HS2 than oppose it, with the margin of support markedly larger among voters under the age of 50. Liberal Democrats should be proud to speak for them.

Anyone who has ever spent any time with Ed Davey can be in no doubt for his passion for the environment and tackling climate change. I remember the first time I met him, about 10 years ago, at a bloggers’ interview at the Social Liberal Forum. He was so passionate, animated and interested on an issue he cared passionately about. As a party, we have a leader with the expertise and ideas to grapple with an existential threat to our planet and we should make more of this:

Just as Liberal Democrats capitalised on Vince Cable’s economic standing during the 2017-19 parliament, so now Ed Davey should be a leading voice on how – affordably and sustainably – to keep Britain’s lights on, homes heated and kettles boiling

We have under-performed at every election since 2001. We should have won so much more in 2005, but strategic decisions about the way we targeted our resources held us back. In 2010, we peaked too soon and didn’t seal the deal. We were never going to get the 30% we reached in the days of Cleggmania, but we should have done better than we did. The failures of 2015, 2017 and 2019 are still breaking our hearts and we don’t want to wake up to disappointment again.

In 2001, Charles Kennedy didn’t shy away from speaking up on the issues of the day. William Hague’s Conservative Party was ramping up the unpleasant anti immigration rhetoric and Charles was having none of it. When William Hague talked of Britain becoming like a foreign land, Charles called him out:

The Liberal Democrat leader, Charles Kennedy, said Mr Hague’s speech was “not common sense but complete nonsense”. “The last time William Hague let himself and his party run riot on this theme of so-called patriotism and defence of the nation, he lost the Romsey byelection. He should have learnt the lesson then that British people are not taken in by his thinly veiled little Englander sentiments and populist propaganda.”

The next election will be the Tories throwing as much dirt as possible because that is all they have got pitched against Labour’s uninspiring “The Tories are terrible, we aren’t that much different, vote for us” message. We can and should do better. What we are saying on sewage and GPs is fine, but it’s not distinctive.

We have done a great job in building strong foundations in our target seats over the past four years. What we now need to do is to fine tune our national message to give us a USP that will resonate with people.

I’m not a fan of our “for a fair deal” slogan. I mean, it could be adapted by anyone. Let’s have something disinctively liberal that sums up our heart and soul. We are a radical planet-saving, establishment-busting, freedom-loving party and we should not be afraid to talk about our solutions to the many problems facing this country. People deserve that and it will pay dividends.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings