Tom Arms’ World Review – 18th April

America lost. It has joined other imperial powers—mainly Britain and the Soviet Union—in filling thousands of graves in the mountains, hills and plains of Afghanistan. More than 4,400 NATO troops of which 2,488 were American have died in the past 20 years. In addition, an estimated 43,000 civilians and 70,000 Taliban fighters have lost their lives. America’s longest war is estimated to have cost the US Treasury $2 trillion, and its NATO allies $525 billion. Afghanistan has been a melting pot, trade route and gateway to the riches of India for centuries. The Mughals conquered northern India through Afghanistan and the British fought three Afghan Wars to keep the Russians out of India. After the third Anglo-Afghan War, King Amanullah Khan moved to modernise Afghanistan. Inspired by Ataturk he secularised the strongly Islamic laws to allow co-education and other rights for women and introduced limited political rights. This never right down with the Mullahs who continued to hold sway in the remote mountainous villages of the Hindu Kush which covers three quarters of Afghanistan. The final straw for the fundamentalists came in April 1978 when the Marxist People’s Democratic Party grabbed power and started a major crackdown on fundamentalists. Civil war broke out and in December 1979 Moscow invaded in support of their communist clients. Their defeat after ten years was a major factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union and the rise of the fundamentalist-inspired Taliban who were nurtured in Pakistan’s Madrassas. With the help of Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia they fought their way to power in 1998 and introduced a medieval form of Sharia Law. They also provided a base for Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeeda whom they refused to relinquish after the 2001 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre. The result was an Anglo-American invasion which toppled the Taliban from Kabul in just two months. But the Taliban did not disappear. It regrouped in bases in Pakistan and fought back. It now controls roughly 90 percent of Afghanistan and will no doubt soon topple US-supported President Ashraf Ghani. But will they again become a base for international Islamic terrorism? Will their brutal suppression of women’s rights be too much for the West to bear? Will the 14 ethnic groups with three main languages collapse into civil war in the absence of a common foreign enemy? It is clear, as both Trump and Biden, has said that there is no military solution to the problem of Afghanistan. But is there even an acceptable political solution, or is Afghanistan like a chronic cancer—manageable, treatable but incurable and gets you in the end.
Minneapolis used to be best known for Lake Itasca, source of the mighty Mississippi. Then there is juicy Lucy, a delicious cheeseburger with the cheese inside the meat. And, of course, the famous Mall of America is only a stone’s throw away. Now, it is infamous for the police killing of George Floyd, the subsequent Black Lives Matter riots and the trial of his alleged killer Derek Chauvin And this week for the “accidental “shooting of 20-year-old African-American Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Centre. On the face of it, Minneapolis is not your typical racial hotspot. African-Americans comprise only 20 percent of the population (Detroit is 79 percent Black). Mayor Joseph Frey has well-established liberal credentials and Police Chief Medana Arradondo is African-American. But that is not the whole story. Blacks may be 20 percent of the population but 60 percent of all police shootings are of African-Americans, and in his days as a young police lieutenant, Chief Arradondo sued his own force for racism. The problem appears to lie with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and, in particular, its Trump-supporting leader Bob Kroll who has fought hard to keep the 800-stong force predominantly White. Kroll himself has been involved in three police shootings and 20 internal affairs investigations. He called George Floyd a “violent criminal” and branded protesters “terrorists.” The good news is that he has finally been forced out of office.
Two men have dominated British news this week. The late Prince Phillip has been praised as a man who gave up an exciting naval career for a life of service and duty to Queen and country. Former conservative Prime Minister David Cameron is being castigated for using his previous position at the top of the political tree for personal gain. I like to think that most of us aspire to the perceived lofty ideals of Prince Philip. Unfortunately, the realities of life too often block that route. We also like think that our politicians enter that profession to pursue those ambitions because of the immense and priceless satisfaction and respect that can be earned. The case of David Cameron, however, underscores that too many political leaders seek public office for personal gain. It is not a new problem. The Greek cynic philosopher Diogenes pounded the streets of ancient Athens with a lamp in search of an honest man. Sir Robert Walpole is known not only as Britain’s first prime minister but also as one of its most corrupt. In modern times the businessman Mo Ibrahim set up a $5 million prize for African leaders who voluntarily transferred power through democratic institutions. Since it was founded in 2006, the prize has only found three recipients. There are an abundance of examples of corruption in American politics, the last tenant of the White House is a prime example. The former president of France is in court, as is the prime minister of Israel. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and handed a $400 million tax bill after a corruption scandal involving $700 million. In Japan there is an historic “obligation” structure embedded in the national culture whereby each favour requires a corresponding return favour. In the developing world bribes are a fact of life at every level of society, created by low or no pay for government officials. Corruption is a perennial and international problem. It has always been with us but is probably made worse in the 21st century by 24/7 news and the worldwide web. But that should not stop us from aspiring to the example of Philips over Davids.
* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”
Yes Cameron has been a bad boy? However the public are not interested,do not know how the system works.That is not to say that it does not need to be changed. By putting Cameron ‘on trial’ Johnson avoids the facts that he is just as bad if not worse with being a ‘dodgy’ person. It remains to be seen if the public knowing more about the system that they will vote for change.
” however the public are not interested ” how sadly true, it seems the electorate thinks as long as they are alright they will accept any self serving hypocrites in the highest positions in the country, will it ever change, I live in hope rather than expectation.
Afghanistan does indeed seem to be like a chronic cancer—manageable, treatable but incurable and gets you in the end.
After the 2001 attack on New York’s twin towers there was pretty much world wide support for a military response. Charles Kennedy said, as Liberal Democrat leader at the time, “We offer our profound sympathies to the American public. The international democratic community must come together as never before to drive out this evil.” https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2001/sep/12/uk.september11
Ten years into the war, Paddy Ashdown wrote a prescient essay analysing the situation https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/commentators/paddy-ashdown-what-we-must-do-to-win-this-war-in-afghanistan-1755787.html?r=54904
“We do not have enough troops, aid or international will to make Afghanistan much different from what it has been for the last 1,000 years – a society built around the gun, drugs and tribalism. And even if we had all of these in sufficient quantities, we would not have them for sufficient time – around 25 years or so – to make the aim of fundamentally altering the nature of Afghanistan, achievable.”
“So the realistic aim in Afghanistan, with current resources, is not victory, but containment. Our success will be measured, not in making things different, but making them better; not in final defeat of the jihadists, but in preventing them from using Afghanistan as a space for their activity. These two aims will be difficult enough to achieve; but they are at least achievable.”
In British India soldiers called the North-West frontier the Grim. Not much seems to have changed since then.
Lobbying for a good deal? My younger son calls it ‘mates’ rates’. We works in the motor trade, has friends, who are electricians, decorators and plumbers etc. So, does he ever have to pay full price? I suppose you might call it a form of ‘quid pro quo’. Let’s be honest, whether it’s an ex Prince living the dream in LA, an ex PM with at least three homes and two shepherd’s huts (yes, THAT ex PM – Tony has got far more) or even someone from Liberal history with his famous ‘Political Fund’ with money largely gained from flogging off peerages etc., those who can legitimately and illegitimately get away with it do get away with it. Then there are those, whose political CV allows them to climb the post political promotion ladder with ease, such as that senior executive of Facebook in California or that ginger haired Scot who is currently a senior executive of a Chinese bank!
At least, when they got found out peddling cash for influence, Labour’s Byers, Hoon, Hewitt and Moran got suspended, while Tories Neil Hamilton and Jonathon Aitken fared worse, certainly in the latter’s case. How to stop it all will not be easy. If they ever do, I’m sure that there are a few members of the present government and also some on both sides of the House of Commons, who had better watch out. They say that the meek will inherit the Earth – but not just yet!
John Marriott: ” They say the meek will inherit the Earth- but not just yet” they had better hurry up I want to be around to witness this event.?