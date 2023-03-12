Tom Arms’ World Review

UK

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s “Stop the Boats” policy is in danger of being torpedoed by the European Convention on Human Rights. But then Ms Braverman may have an answer to that problem: Withdraw from the convention and the jurisdiction of the administering European Court of Human Rights.

The Illegal Migration Bill – as it is officially called – is aimed at stopping the estimated 50,000-plus people who are expected to cross the English Channel in small boats this year. It is one of the five cornerstone goals of Rishi Sunak’s premiership.

A key element of the policy is that any small boat refugee crossing the channel to seek asylum in Britain will be detained for 28 days without access to the law. At the end of that period, if they are not granted asylum, they will be flown to Rwanda or transported back to their home country. There will be no right of appeal and anyone deported will be banned from future asylum applications.

Most legal eagles agree that the proposed law is a breach of the International Convention on Refugees and the European Convention on Human Rights which binds the British government to protect people (including refugees) from being killed or subject to inhumane and degrading treatment. It also exposes the Home Secretary to the charge of unlawful imprisonment and the denial of basic legal rights.

In anticipation of these obstacles, Ms Braverman has said that the European Court of Human Rights is “at odds with British values” and the “will of the British people,” thus raising the spectre of British withdrawal. It was British lawyers in the early post-war years who were largely responsible for drafting the European Convention of Human Rights and establishing the court. For their template they used Magna Carta and the 1689 English Bill of Rights with the French Declaration of the Rights of Man, the US Bill of Rights and the UN Declaration of Human Rights thrown in for good measure. Ms Braverman would appear to be “at odds” with legal history.

Ukraine

Russian missile attacks on Ukraine reached new levels this week and raised the danger levels at Europe’s largest nuclear reactor at Zaporizhzhia. The missiles temporarily knocked out the outside power source which was needed to cool the reactors.

Power was restored on Thursday, but this was the sixth time that outside power has been cut off and workers have been forced to switch to emergency diesel generators to protect the reactors. Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s International Atomic Entergy Agency, said: “Each time this happens we are rolling the dice. One day our luck will run out.”

He accused the international community of complacency over the fate of the Zaporizhzhia power plant and urged the Russians, Ukrainians and all other interested parties to “commit to protect the supply and safety of the plant.”

Not all, nuclear experts agree with Senor Grossi’s dire warning. Some say that the reactors have been shut down to such an extent that they require little or no power to stay safe. They all agree that the ones in greatest danger are the Russian soldiers guarding the site and the Ukrainians working there.

Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces problems on several fronts. West Bank settlers are killing Palestinians. Palestinians are killing settlers. The Biden Administration is pressuring him to change his settlement policy and thousands are demonstrating against his plans for the judiciary.

So far this year 70 Palestinians and 13 Israelis have been killed in West Bank violence. The cause is Palestinians fighting against Jewish settlements in breach of international law. In one incident hundreds of settlers rampaged through a Palestinian refugee camp burning dozens of homes in retaliation for the deaths of two Israeli teenagers. Under pressure from the Biden Administration, Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition agreed to suspend the issuing of building permits for West Bank settlements, but this does not affect the estimated 10,000 already agreed and waiting to be constructed.

At the same time, Netanyahu’s proposals to politicise the judiciary by increasing the number of political appointments to the country’s Supreme Court has resulted in 10 weeks of anti-government demonstrations. Netanyahu says the changes are necessary to make the court more responsive to the will of the people. Opponents claim that it undermines the democratic cornerstone of an independent judiciary.

The latest protests blocked the road to the country’s main airport which disrupted a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and delayed a Netanyahu flight to Rome. Army reservists also staged a demonstration outside the Jerusalem offices of a right-wing think tank and reserve fighter pilots boycotted a training session in protest against the proposed legal changes.

Georgia

Russia is worried about Georgia. Moscow has had its eye on the Caucasian state since before 2008 when it invaded and annexed the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. But most Georgians want to be free from Moscow’s sphere of influence. They are keen to join the EU and – as protection against Russia – NATO.

The ruling Georgia Dream Party has to walk a tightrope between the wishes of its voters and the expansionist ambitions of its powerful Kremlin neighbour. To placate Moscow, the government proposed a “Foreign Agents Bill” modelled on a similar Russian law. The bill would have forced any media organisation or NGO which received more than 20 percent of its funding from abroad to register as “foreign agents.”

This would have been a breach of EU law and its passage would have ensured that Georgia stayed out of the Brussels/Washington orbit. Tens of thousands of pro-European demonstrators took to the streets of Tbilisi and for three days were met with tear gas, baton charges and water cannon. But in the end, the government caved in to the demonstrators and voted 38-1 to drop the law.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was furious. He drew a comparison between the Tbilisi demonstrators and Kyiv’s 2014 Maidan revolt which set the stage for the invasion of Ukraine. “It seems to me,” he warned, “that all the countries located around the Russian Federation should draw their own conclusions about how dangerous it is to take a path towards engagement with the US zone and the zone of its interests.”

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.