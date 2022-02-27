Tom Brake writes: The route to Proportional Representation

Proportional Representation is in the Liberal Democrats’ DNA.

It might not always, or indeed ever (the party’s historians will correct me if I am wrong) have featured on the front page of the Lib Dem manifesto. But it has always been a main plank of the party’s package of modernising democratic reforms.

If this were ever in doubt, Alistair Carmichael MP, the party’s Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Political & Constitutional Reform nailed the party’s colours to the PR mast by adding a new clause to the Elections Bill on the 17th January. He was supported by MPs from 3 other political parties.

Its purpose: to abolish First Past The Post for UK general elections and require the Government to take all reasonable steps to introduce proportional representation. In his speech, Alistair made the case for PR declaring, ‘we must have a system that gets rid of safe seats so that everybody’s vote, no matter where they live, is of equal value.’

Unfortunately, House of Commons’ support for PR wasn’t tested. The FPTP system guarantees that voters who support parties like the Lib Dems never secure fair representation in Parliament. This in turn deprives Lib Dem MPs of the parliamentary numbers that would require the Speaker to grant them frequent voting opportunities. So, no vote was granted or held on the PR amendment.

In contrast, at the last Labour conference, a vote was held on the subject of PR.

This followed a concerted and well-organised campaign by Labour for a New Democracy (L4ND) with around 150 constituency labour parties submitting PR motions.

The PR motion debated at their conference had the overwhelming support of local party delegates. 80% supported the call for reform. However, the motion was narrowly defeated after block votes cast by a number of the trade unions.

The campaign continues, with a renewed focus on the trade union movement. L4ND is confident of securing sufficient union support to win any future vote at the Labour conference on PR.

But it is unlikely any one party can secure this change single-handed.

To discuss how parties committed to PR, like the Lib Dems and the Greens, and parties that could soon adopt PR can work together, we are hosting a fringe on PR at the Lib Dem party conference. The fringe will also consider the role party organisations like LDER and democracy sector organisations like Unlock Democracy can play.

The fringe is entitled ‘the Route to Proportional Representation’ and is on Sunday 13th March at 1pm with Alistair Carmichael MP. To provide a Scottish perspective on PR, Willie Rennie MSP will also join us. We are also very fortunate to have Laura Parker as a speaker. She is a leading PR campaigner and strategic advisor to Labour for a New Democracy (L4ND) and has been a key player in fostering overwhelming support for PR amongst Labour party members.

This should be a stimulating debate. The challenges about securing PR don’t start and end with manifesto commitments. Manifesto commitments don’t always make it into a programme of government. And a government, when legislating, can have no certainty about its ability to usher all its members into the right lobby.

I hope conference delegates will want to join us for this debate and help us work out how to take PR from aspiration to reality.

* Tom Brake was the Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington from 1997 to 2019.