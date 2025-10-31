Vote for a megaphone president to challenge populism

Editor’s Note: In November party members will be voting to elect our next Party President. At Lib Dem Voice we welcome posts from each of the candidates – one to launch their candidature plus a maximum of one per week during the actual campaign.

Friends, this week ballot papers have been sent out and are landing on (digital) doormats. Our members will choose our next Party President, and members of the federal committees.

Since launching my campaign to be our next Party President I’ve been clear that ensuring the Liberal Democrats are the first and last line of defence against the rising tides of populism and nationalism must be the top priority for the next President.

At this point in our country’s history, and at this point in our party’s story, we need a campaigning President committed to taking on this external threat.

Regrettably, in recent weeks especially, we’ve seen exactly why this matters so much.

When Reform MP Sarah Pochin exclaimed that she is ‘driven mad’ by the sight of Black and Asian people in TV adverts, I spoke out, publicly condemning her textbook racism and making clear that racist comments have no place in our society.

Our movement must always lead with courage, compassion and conviction. We must show that liberalism is not just something we say, but something we do, even when it might be intimidating.

That’s the approach I’ve tried to show throughout this campaign: standing up for our values, challenging injustice, and collaborating across our movement. Working with my fellow presidential candidate to stand up for the rights of our trans and non-binary members following the changes to quota rules this week is the most recent example of that.

Since launching my campaign, I’ve travelled the length and breadth of Britain meeting swathes of members in person, online and at Federal, Scottish and Welsh Conferences.

I’ve been inspired meeting our council leaders, hearing about how we are delivering for residents in their patches, and seen the courageous fight our teams are putting up in places like West Northamptonshire where we are challenging the Reform council day-in-day-out.

I’ve listened to these experiences. I’ve heard some frustrations about what support is currently missing and, more positively, about our hopes for our future.

I am inspired by our collective determination to make our party stronger, more representative and more ambitious than ever.

To deliver on that shared ambition, I’ll focus on five priorities:

Be a megaphone for our members, internally and externally

As President, I’ll use my platform as an MP and media contacts to communicate members’ values to the country, amplifying our bold ideas for a society free from poverty, ignorance and conformity.

Diversify our party



Our party must reflect the communities we seek to serve. I’ll work with organisations- from the Campaign for Race Equality, Lib Dem Women, the Lib Dem Disability Association, LGBT+ Lib Dems, Young Liberals, Racial Diversity Campaign, Campaign for Gender Balance and more – to help drive diversity at every level, in line with the 2024 General Election review.

Drive youth engagement



16- and 17-year-olds will vote at the next General Election. We cannot leave young people to the populists. I will work with the Young Liberals and others to develop a youth engagement strategy so we can earn their trust early, and keep it. I’m proud to be endorsed by YL in this election.

Champion local government



Our councillors are the backbone of our party. I’ll help shout about their successes nationally and pilot a buddying scheme linking a number of our council leaders with parliamentarians for stronger collaboration.

Empower party members to win



Working with ALDC and our Campaigns Team so every member has the tools and networks to challenge populism on the ground — because Lib Dem community politics is the best antidote to division.

I’ve spent my life getting things done: from helping young people out of crime, to working on community-led initiatives to tackle the cost-of-living crisis in Eastbourne, to successfully leading the campaign to reform the law on domestic abuse in Parliament. I’ll bring that same ‘sleeves-rolled-up spirit’ to the presidency.

I am proud, and humbled, to have the backing from so many members, activists, councillors, parliamentarians and groups like the Campaign for Race Equality and the Young Liberals.

Voting is open now. I’d be honoured to have your #1 preference, so I can work with you as President to build a stronger party that continues to lead the fight for liberalism, for hope and for the soul of our country.

* Josh Babarinde OBE is the Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne. He was the Founder and CEO of Cracked It, London's award-winning social enterprise smartphone repair service, staffed by young ex-offenders.