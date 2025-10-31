So, Prince Andrew is to be “stripped of his titles.” How satisfying. How symbolic. How utterly pointless.
We can all share a brief moment of catharsis — the monarchy wagging a disapproving finger at one of its own. A round of headlines, a flurry of official statements, a sense of something being done. And yet, what has actually changed? Andrew remains, by sheer accident of birth, a prince. We can shuffle around the titles, hide him from the balcony, pretend he’s no longer “His Royal Highness”. And beneath it all lies the more uncomfortable truth: these gestures exist to fill the space where justice should have been. There’s been no prosecution, no accountability — only the pageantry of consequence.
The truth is as embarrassing as it is simple: we get the royals we can’t vote for. Every time we let the institution roll on, unquestioned, we endorse it. Every time we accept that someone’s birth entitles them to constitutional privilege, we sign off on the next scandal, the next “slimming down” that changes absolutely nothing.
As Liberals, we should have no truck with inherited power. It’s indefensible that a 21st-century democracy still clings to a family business masquerading as a constitutional necessity. If we genuinely believe in equality, accountability, and merit, then the monarchy isn’t an eccentric quirk — it’s an insult.
So yes, strip Andrew of whatever you like. Change his nameplate, revoke his honorary colonelcies, banish him to a smaller palace. But as long as we preserve the institution that made him “Prince” in the first place, we’re only tidying up the mess, not fixing the plumbing.
It’s time to stop pretending. The problem isn’t one prince — it’s the idea of princes at all.
* Neil Casey is Vice Convener - Policy, Scottish Liberal Democrats. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.
I disagree. The monarchy only survives with public support. If a republican party got a 1 seat majority with 30% of the vote they’d be gone.
I don’t personally mind having truck with inherited power as long as a democratic parliament and written constitution is sovereign.
This move is an attempt to prevent parliament exerting itself to claim the right to order, title and designate who is and isn’t in the royal household and line of succession, any more than it already has under existing laws and precedents.
I’ve said it before and will say it again, the primary concern of democratic liberals right now should be the unreasonable and arbitrary power of the executive, which is largely the prime minister right now. I would, however, move on that opinion if I felt that the monarch was a barrier to reform and protecting the power of the prime minister against a more democratic system, in order to protect their own power.
Removing the monarch before reforming the prime ministership risks setting up an executive president or enshrining the powers of the executive PM we have. Parliament should appoint ministers and elect prime ministers, not the PM or the monarch. Princes is a concern, but a lesser concern.
Sound argument from Neil Casey. As for the Andrew formerly known as Prince, I would make sure he gets his All-England bus pass, perhaps with someone ensuring he knows how to use it.