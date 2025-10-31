So, Prince Andrew is to be “stripped of his titles.” How satisfying. How symbolic. How utterly pointless.

We can all share a brief moment of catharsis — the monarchy wagging a disapproving finger at one of its own. A round of headlines, a flurry of official statements, a sense of something being done. And yet, what has actually changed? Andrew remains, by sheer accident of birth, a prince. We can shuffle around the titles, hide him from the balcony, pretend he’s no longer “His Royal Highness”. And beneath it all lies the more uncomfortable truth: these gestures exist to fill the space where justice should have been. There’s been no prosecution, no accountability — only the pageantry of consequence.

The truth is as embarrassing as it is simple: we get the royals we can’t vote for. Every time we let the institution roll on, unquestioned, we endorse it. Every time we accept that someone’s birth entitles them to constitutional privilege, we sign off on the next scandal, the next “slimming down” that changes absolutely nothing.

As Liberals, we should have no truck with inherited power. It’s indefensible that a 21st-century democracy still clings to a family business masquerading as a constitutional necessity. If we genuinely believe in equality, accountability, and merit, then the monarchy isn’t an eccentric quirk — it’s an insult.

So yes, strip Andrew of whatever you like. Change his nameplate, revoke his honorary colonelcies, banish him to a smaller palace. But as long as we preserve the institution that made him “Prince” in the first place, we’re only tidying up the mess, not fixing the plumbing.

It’s time to stop pretending. The problem isn’t one prince — it’s the idea of princes at all.

* Neil Casey is Vice Convener - Policy, Scottish Liberal Democrats. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.