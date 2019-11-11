WATCH: Jo and Layla at the Rally for the Future – We have to do better for the next generation

On Saturday, the first big Lib Dem election rally took place. The main subject was our policy of providing free childcare to children from 9 months of age – which will make life so much easier for families. What was really good is that this event was family friendly. Babies, toddlers, teenagers were in the audience including Jo’s own two sons.

The speeches were punctuated with toddler babble. It was a joy.

Jo and Layla spoke.

Watch here:

Layla remarked that she had never known such a friendly reaction on the doorstep.



She exposed the Tory idea that this election could get Brexit done as the fiction it is. The only way to stop us talking about it and future trade deals for years to come is to make it stop.

As a teacher, she was keen to talk about how we would be spending a billion on children’s centres to help reduce inequalities between the poorest and richest children. We would also triple the funds available to help disadvantaged children in school

We have to do better for the next generation, said Jo. You could hear the emotion in her voice as she recounted her conversations with teenagers about the lack of mental health provision.

She slated the Government’s plans to charge EU workers for coming to work in our NHS. The tax on nurses is cruel, heartless and stupid.

We can choose, she said, to be open and generous, not closed and selfish.

She added that leaving the EU will not help those who are struggling and it won’t change our planet. That is why a Lib Dem Government will revoke Article 50 on Day 1.

One of the driving forces behind the new free childcare policy is to narrow the gap between rich and poor.

It was a great rally and proof that Jo Swinson is the best candidate for Prime Minister on offer.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings