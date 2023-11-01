WATCH: John Curtice tell Lib Dems how we can do better

Following on from my article on Sunday about how we could develop a more distinctive liberal voice in our messaging for the General Election, I thought readers might like to have a look at one of the most packed fringe meetings at our recent Bournemouth Conference where Professor Sir John Curtice took a look at our performances in elections and opinion poll ratings. Layla Moran chaired the meeting and Dick Newby, our leader in the Lords, responded for the Party.

He had some sobering facts for us, particularly on the loss of voters to Labour, as the BBC reported at the time:

Professor Curtice said: “The truth is, while the party has focused on attacking the Conservatives, it has perhaps failed to notice that it’s losing votes to Labour. In particular, it’s losing the votes of people who want to be inside the EU to Labour. Whereas Labour can argue it has gained ground among both Leave and Remain voters. The Liberal Democrats have frankly lost ground among Remain voters and the ground that they have gained amongst Leave voters is not sufficient to compensate for it.

It’s galling to lose votes to Labour when they are as responsible for the result of the Brexit referendum as the Conservative Government and they have since said very little except how we have to try to make Brexit work.

Back in 2020 as we dealt with the pain of that election result, we were perhaps too quick to absorb too much of the blame ourselves. We had a hand full of 2s and 3s while the Conservatives had all the high trump cards. All they had to do was sit back because in the end of the day, people were more scared of Jeremy Corbyn being PM than either Boris or Brexit. Our biggest mistake was letting that election happen when it did. We seem to have now told ourselves that we have to be as careful not to upset anyone as possible when we should be holding both Conservative and Labour feet to account for their many failings. Every bad thing we said would happen has happened. We should be plotting a course back towards greater alignment with our EU friends. We need to be saying loud and clear what we could gain by getting back into the single market.

Perhaps the most frustrating about this party is how often we have been right on the issues of the day but not got the credit we deserve for it. Iraq is another example, also Vince’s warnings on the economy and Ed’s on climate change.

Anyway, you can read John Curtice’s presentation to the meeting here.

And New Liberal Manifesto, who organised the meeting, recorded it and you can watch the the three part video below:

I suspect the Party’s campaign strategists would say that this polling doesn’t matter and we can focus on building on the work we have done in our target seats and not worry about national vote share. Certainly, Ed has led the way on building our capacity and campaigning infrastructure in our most likely prospects and must be commended for that. However relying on that alone is a risk. Voters in our target seats are going to be as exposed to national messaging as everyone else and if we are not presenting a vision for the country that they like, or if they perceive that Labour is doing better than us, that could cost us. Also, we need Labour voters in those seats to vote for us and unless we are saying distinctive, progressive things, they won’t. Thankfully, Ed has been very clear in differentiating us from Labour on issues like the two child cap. Labour have cravenly said that they would keep one of the most awful policies that is one of the biggest drivers of child poverty. We opposed it from the outset and have maintained that opposition, without any cost.

The political landscape is very different from 2020. The Conservatives, while still a danger, have been more incompetent, cruel and divisive than any Government most of us have ever known. Brexit has been exposed as the Emperor’s New Clothes and the revelations from the Covid Enquiry are just sickening.

John Curtice has spelled out how we could do better if we had a more resounding national vision. We would do well to listen to what he has said. We don’t have to change course. All the ingredients are already there in our policies and values. We just need to talk about them.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings