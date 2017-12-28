Campaigning for higher and fairer taxes?

We need to talk about tax. The IMF’s annual report on the UK economy recommends that taxes should be raised, in order to reduce the deficit further without cutting public investment and services. Philip Hammond, it is reported, would like to do so; but he is opposed by the ideological (and Eurosceptic) right of his own party, and by the influential group of free market think tanks who were cheerleaders for the Brexit campaign.
The Taxpayers Alliance and the Institute of Economic Affairs have repeatedly argued that it’s impossible to raise more than 35% of GDP in tax, and that the government should cut public spending to within that ceiling. Tim Worstall of the Adam Smith Institute, in an attack on the ‘experts’ of the IMF in The Times on December 22nd, argued bluntly that ‘taxes don’t have to rise. There’s a lot more redistribution that could be cut.’ He takes Taiwan and Singapore as his models, where taxes amount to 20% or less, ‘and run entirely reasonable places to live.’ He seems to accept that we might wish to spend some public money on state pensions, and maybe a bit more on health, but that cutting out most welfare benefits could take the UK down below a 30% tax take.
Now reflect on how strongly such arguments flow across the right-wing media and the Conservative Party and their funders and cheer-leaders. And how close is the connection between the Brexit project and shrinking the redistributive role of the state. The Taxpayers Alliance supplied the brains behind the Leave campaign, in Matthew Elliott, now with the Legatum Institute which has privileged access to David Davis. Brexit Central is staffed partly with people from Taxpayers Alliance. Most of these groups don’t declare their sources of funding, although offshore donors have been advised to give to think tanks rather than direct to the Conservatives because they can keep their names out of the press. It’s likely that some are financially supported by right-wing US donors, too.
Britain has one of the lowest tax rates of any developed democracy, after the USA and Canada. It is also one of the most unequal, after the USA. Other democratic states tax wealth and income more progressively, and provide higher-quality public services from that revenue. Germany, on Eurostat figures, raised 40% of GDP in tax in 2016, against the UK’s 35%, without ruining its economy or losing its business elite. The free market right would like to follow the same agenda as the US Republicans under Trump: hold down taxes on the rich, and squeeze public services for the poor – from schools to hospitals to social care. I heard a Conservative MP in a private meeting the other week suggest that we could solve the shortfall in the defence budget by using some of the money being shovelled towards the NHS – though I doubt if he would dare say that to his elderly constituents.
Martin Wolf in the Financial Times – the most consistently liberal newspaper in Britain today – has recently warned that too wide a gap between rich and poor becomes a danger to democracy. That, of course, is why the free market right are so attracted to authoritarian societies like Singapore – or Pinochet’s Chile, two generations ago – or nationalist leaders like Putin and Trump. One of the fundamental distortions of the Brexit populists is that the left behind to whom they have pitched their anti-liberal nationalism will suffer most directly from the spending cuts and price rises that will follow from leaving the EU.
The IMF urges the UK to narrow the tax gap between employed and self-employed, to shift property taxation from sales to values, and to reduce tax allowances on corporate debt. Above all, it calls for higher taxes, to invest in public services while shrinking long-term debt, and to cope with the increasing proportion of elderly. Liberals and social democrats should grasp the argument that an open, democratic society rests on a sense of common citizenship, shared community and social justice, and that redistributive taxation is an essential element in building and maintaining that sense.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
“Other democratic states tax wealth and income more progressively, and provide higher-quality public services from that revenue.”
Ah, so you didn’t read – or perhaps understand – what I wrote in The Times then.
“Above all, it calls for higher taxes, to invest in public services”
No, you didn’t, did you?
What I said was that those low tax states have public services as we do. Even we don’t spend more than 20% of GDP on public services – the bureaucracy itself, defence, NHS and education come to less than that.
The difference is in how much taxing of the richer we do to give money to the poorer – the amount of redistribution we do. That is, the IMF – and you – are wrong to claim that the argument is that we must raise or increase taxes to have more public services. Instead, it is that we must raise taxes to pay for either the redistribution we already do or to enable us to do more.
An interesting argument no doubt, obviously one you and I are on different sides of. But the “MOAR TAX” argument is about redistribution, not public services. Given that it is wouldn’t it be rather more intellectually honest of us to discuss it in those terms?
The IMF’s annual report on the UK economy recommends that taxes should be raised, in order to reduce the deficit further without cutting public investment and services. ???
We’ve been here before when the coalition raised VAT to 20% with the same intent. It didn’t work then so why should it work now? Increased rates of taxation simply depress the economy which results in higher levels of unemployment and lower levels of taxation revenue. There is an increased call for non-discretionary Govt spending. The ned result is just as likely to be an increased deficit.
We need to consider that pounds are created by Government spending them into the economy. Where else can they come from? They circulate until they are collected back by the Government in taxation. The Govt can’t expect to get back more than they have created in the first instance so deficits are quite normal and to be expected. The Government’s deficit, to the penny, corresponds to everyone else’s savings. Savings are a good thing, right? If so deficits have to be a good thing too. Or if deficits are a bad thing, savings too are bad.
I’m sure the IMF economists know all this. So why do they lie to us? Why can’t they just tell it like it is?
I would concur with Lord Wallace’s conclusion that “Liberals and social democrats should grasp the argument that an open, democratic society rests on a sense of common citizenship, shared community and social justice, and that redistributive taxation is an essential element in building and maintaining that sense.”
Singapore has one of the highest living standards in the world. Singapore’s public transport system is comparable to the best in the world. First-class medical services, top-of-the-line educational facilities, wide choice of excellent housing, and a global connectedness through its high tech telecommunications network. Singapore is a safe environment, for both foreigners and locals. Singapore leads ahead of every country, except Japan, in terms of international perception of high level of personal security.
Taiwan has comparable living standards to Singapore as does Hong Kong with similiar features of high quality education, public transport systems, low unemployment and low levels of taxation.
How then do they achieve the seemingly impossible? All three share a common feature in the public financing systems. Government spending is largely financed from the taxation of land. Singapore makes extensive use of non-conventional sources of revenue such as from the lease of land, creating property and usage rights to generate tax-like revenue; and limited social risk pooling in financing national spending on healthcare and pensions. In Hong Kog land is all publically owned. Land Leases furnish much of the territories public financing needs. Government rent in Hong Kong, formerly the crown rent, is levied in addition to Rates. For properties that are located in the New Territories (including New Kowloon), or located in the rest of the territory and whose land grant was recorded after 27 May 1985, government rent is levied at 3% of the rateable rental value. In Taiwan, individual municipalities, counties, and cities have set up Revenue Service Offices responsible for collecting a range of taxes, including: Agricultural Land Tax, Land Value Tax, Land Value Increment Tax & House Tax. Taiwan has a progressive income tax with a starting rate of 5%, intermediate rates of 12%m 20%, 30% and 40% from incomes over £1.1m; and a top rate of 45% on incomes over £2.5m.
So, redistributive taxation is essential to a fairer society, but it must be built on top of a taxation system that collects economic rents from land and natural resources property.
Income inequality is a threat to democracy. If not dealt with then populism will become more of a feature in our politics. An economy that only works for the super rich at the expense of everyone else is unsustainable.
Tim Worstall and Peter Martin’s comments – absolutely.
Wallace exemplifies the worst kind of collectivist tendency that exists in the older Liberal Democrat membership, which is probably why he is now in favour of reintroducing a national service and even some form of identity card as stated at his SLF lecture earlier this year.
I’m not sure that tax as a percentage of GDP is really a useful measure in this context. If you look at countries with really low tax takes compared to GDP you find some that have significant oil or mineral wealth but also low populations, e.g. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar etc. For them, raising enough tax is easy.
However, you also find broken, failed state countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Libya, where most people are poor and central Government lacks an effective apparatus to collect tax, and where health and other public services are poor to non-existent.
At the other end of the scale – Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have tax rates >50% of GDP. They are by all accounts excellent places to live, with low levels of inequality and very good public services.
UK tax rates against GDP are almost exactly the same as Mongolia. That doesn’t mean that standards of living or provision of public services are remotely similar.
@Tim Wostal
During austerity, public services have taken a huge hit. You seem seem to argue that we could instead reduce “redistribution”, but how do we do that without hitting the safety net.
And Lord Wallace is absolutely correct to say that the government needs more income to protect public services. Increases in demand for health, social care and pensions means that the government will need to pay far more to sustain the current level of service.
If we don’t raise more income, the only option is to reduce the level of service.
@Nick
I think the point about percentage of GDP was as a marker of what CAN be done. I.e. If Germany is collecting 40% of its GDP and Nordic countries even more, then we CAN if we need to.
The separate question of whether we need to is more down to whether current levels of funding can sustain the levels of service we desire. At the moment it seems that it doesn’t.
(apologies for misspelling your name Tim – I’m blaming autocorrect!)
Tim Worstall makes a valid point about the need to discuss taxation not only in terms of funding public services, but also with regards to the level of redistribution necessary or desired to maintain a acceptable level of equality in society generally.
However, before the question of redistribution or safety nets can be effectively tackled, it is necessary to deal first with issues of pre-distribution, so that all in society have a reasonably equal opportunity to provide for their own needs and have access to the education and training, health services, law and order, gainful employment and affordable housing required to do so.
@ Daniel Henry,
“If we don’t raise more income, the only option is to reduce the level of service.”
If we’re talking about a local council then the above statement would be true. The economics of a local council is largely the same as the economics that you and I use in our personal lives. Our income is almost entirely independent of our expenditure. We can reduce our expenditure and perhaps work a bit harder to earn a bit more money if we have a deficit problem. We are used to thinking in these microeconomic terms.
For a National Govt, in charge of its own currency, that’s not at all the case. If Govt cuts its expenditure it also cuts its own income. So cutting expenditure, and/or raising taxes, isn’t going to have the desired effect. We need to think in macroeconomic ways. We need to imagine ourselves as a Govt which issues the currency. Every unit of currency is an asset/liability pair. If we have financial assets someone has to assume the financial liabilities. That can only be Govt. In other words everything needs to sum to zero. If we want positive numbers in our bank accounts the Govt has to assume the liability of negative numbers.
There is a time to cut Govt spending and raise taxation. That’s when the economy is running flat out and is possibly overheating. It’s not to try to “balance the budget”. That’s microeconomic thinking in a macroeconomic context.
This, of course, is the same Mr Worstall who was UKIP’s national Press Officer, and whose twitter account makes the orange bookers look positively deepest red.
@Lord William Wallace
“Germany, on Eurostat figures, raised 40% of GDP in tax in 2016, against the UK’s 35%, without ruining its economy or losing its business elite.”
@ Daniel,
“If Germany is collecting 40% of its GDP and Nordic countries even more, then we CAN if we need to”
OK so what’s the big difference between Germany and the UK? It’s our relative trade position. Germany is a big net exporter to the extent of 8% of GDP. That means there’s always more euros coming in the the German economy than leave it.
So what happens to them? They can’t be just left slushing around in the German economy – they’d cause too much inflation. Or at least that’s the German Government’s view! So they tax them away to prevent all that. I wouldn’t agree that’s quite the right way to look at it but it’s not me running the German economy!
Nevertheless that’s not the case in the UK. We have the opposite ‘problem’. That’s why we have to have lower levels of taxation for the same amount of government spending.
Why is a supposedly Liberal Democrat forum being taken over (indeed trolled) by rightwingers who have more than enough space of their own to promote their elitist rubbish?
If David correct about Tim writing here, then Tony is too !
Whether Ialways agree with these two, Mssrs Raw and Greaves, and I cannot say I do, I would take them and the author of this sensible article any day at their most left leaning Liberal , red Liberal, red guard Liberal, before right wing laissez faire clap trap!
And I say that as, David remarks, no strong critic of some of the Orange book, believing it not as neo liberal as thought and a mixed bag of good and not so good and all better than the nonsense spouted by the new triumphalist Brexiteer pro Singapore lot!
I grew up when the only thing we knew abut Singapore was , Singapore girl, on their airways as,a lovely way to fly ! Lovely way indeed, but I’d like to fly back to the UK, thanks, not to Singapore mark 2!!!
Tony
Because trolls will appear anywhere where they think they can stir things up, waste other peoples time and hopefully insult. It is one of the problems of Social Media, if you met them in the street you would not give them the time of day.
Peter Martin,
most economists understand macroeconomics and sectoral balance analysis and do not confuse public debt with external debt, which reflects the foreign currency liabilities of both the private and public sector and must be financed out of foreign exchange earnings.
Singapore’s Public Debt is over 100% of GDP and consists largely of Singapore Government Securities (SGS) issued to assist the Central Provident Fund (CPF), which administers Singapore’s defined contribution pension fund; special issues of SGS are held by the CPF, and are non-tradable; the government has not borrowed to finance deficit expenditures since the 1980s. They have no external debt.
Such systems work fine as long as you have a growing and productive population. However, demographic trends towards an ageing population will make all of these fiscal and monetary solutions worthless in the longer term. Tangible goods and services are produced by the working population. The higher the proportion of retirees to workers the lower the purchasing power of any amount of retirement savings denominated in fiat currencies. This is a growing issue for Europe as well as the developed economies of south east asia. Higher birth rates, increased immigration and/or step changes In productivity is the immediate answer. In the UK we are stalled on all counts and no amount of deficit spending/or domestic retirement savings will resolve these demographic issues.