Merlene Emerson

Post-Christmas musings on the R word

By | Thu 28th December 2017 - 1:30 pm

The Queen has in her Christmas speech welcomed new members into the royal family in 2018.

Prince Harry will soon have a mother-in-law who is African American and the young couple’s future children will be of mixed race heritage. The society pages lap up the fairy-tale love story and we all cheer ourselves on how liberal we have become as a nation.

Vogue Magazine has a new editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, and we can’t help but notice the change in the complexion of many of the supermodels that grace the glossy pages. Sir Mo Farrah has not only been knighted but has also been named BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year! The list goes on.

But does that mean that there is now no longer any race discrimination in the UK?

Hold on, what do we make of the less savoury reports, such as yet another death of a black youth in custody? Deaths in police custody need to be investigated with as much urgency as murder enquiries, says a recent Home Office report.

In another news report, three judges of BAME background sue the Ministry of Justice for race discrimination. MoJ has however rejected diversity targets for the judiciary.

People from BAME backgrounds still make up 25% of the prison population and 41% of the youth justice system (despite making up only 14% of the general population).

Whether in areas of education or employment, in the criminal justice system or in political representation, by simply drilling deeper into the statistics, we can easily find disproportionate representation (or under-representation) of different ethnic groups.

And then there is the question of intersectionality. Are Asian women doubly discriminated against in cases of job promotions? Or are those who are, say, LGBT+ or disabled and from a BAME background at a disadvantage when accessing public services?

As Liberal Democrats we believe in individual rights, freedoms and equal opportunity. Every card-carrying member would no doubt have the following from the foreword to the party Constitution emblazoned in their conscience:

“to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”.

How we marry the above with the reality of the society in which we live is of course another matter. Fortunately, the Federal Policy Committee has set up a new policy working group on Race Equality and I have been appointed by FPC to chair this. The remit of the group can be found here and membership of the policy working group is open for any interested applicants – deadline 1pm on 2 January 2018.

I look forward to engaging with the wider membership in the year ahead to help formulate policy recommendations for adoption at Federal Conference.

* Merlene Emerson is is Vice-Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee and an executive member of Liberal International British Group. She is Co-founder of Chinese Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds and Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 28th Dec '17 - 2:01pm

    Marlene

    A very fine piece and your appointment a good one. I care very strongly about these areas of important concern. I am developing a musical TOM’S CABIN – The Man of Humanity, adapted from the book of the 19c that is very much an effort to unify and inform as well as convey deep rooted feeling on these issues.

    We need to be more involved in making our party move way from the mp dominance, to promote spokespoeople of talent.

    Where identifying race as necessary is important, we must. Where we identify that a person of real talent is not seen as much, not because of race, but because of not being in the in crowd on certain issues, we fail.

    Floella Benjamin should be a main spokesperson, but isn’t. Nothing to do with race, everything to do with in crowd.

    We need to be canny and caring, both.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 28th Dec '17 - 2:02pm

    Apologies , typo, Merlene, not Marlene.

  • LibDemer 28th Dec '17 - 2:41pm

    There is still a lot to do with regards to equal opportunities for people from BAME communities. Sadly discrimination still exists in employment prospects and promotion. Discrimination today is more subtle these days but unfortunately all too real.

  • Sue Sutherland 28th Dec '17 - 3:23pm

    Good luck Merlene! I hope you have great success in this endeavour. I welcome Vince’s suggestion that all BAME Parliamentary shortlists should be allowed but judging from comments on LDV about this there are still quite a few people in the party who see positive discrimination as illiberal. Personally I don’t see how you can overturn the effects of historic prejudice without it, but I very much hope you can find a way through the quagmire.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 28th Dec - 3:23pm
    Good luck Merlene! I hope you have great success in this endeavour. I welcome Vince’s suggestion that all BAME Parliamentary shortlists should be allowed but...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 28th Dec - 3:10pm
    Like you Kirsten, I have three daughters but one is now 40 and the other two in their thirties. I dressed my daughters in gender...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 28th Dec - 2:42pm
    I’m glad Vince is trying to tackle inequality but if this is going to be recognised he needs to shout about it at every opportunity,...
  • User AvatarLibDemer 28th Dec - 2:41pm
    There is still a lot to do with regards to equal opportunities for people from BAME communities. Sadly discrimination still exists in employment prospects and...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 28th Dec - 2:34pm
    I have no idea who Jessica Elgot is other than a Grauniad lobby journalist. She seems to be the latest in the Grauniad's longish list...
  • User AvatarDave Thomas 28th Dec - 2:25pm
    Steff, interesting write up. Point 7 is the one which i feel gets a lot of people frustrated. I get frustrated that Social Media doesn't...