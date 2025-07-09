What’s on at Bournemouth? FCC’s agenda selection report

The Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday to review submissions and finalise the agenda for Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, taking place from 20 to 23 September 2025. We’re very much looking forward to returning to Bournemouth; a venue many members know and love.
Motion Submissions and Agenda Planning
As ever, we received a strong volume of submissions, reflecting the wide engagement across the party. In total, we received:
- 36 policy motions
- 3 business motions
- 4 constitutional amendments
- 2 standing order amendments
Following detailed discussion and several rounds of selection, the FCC agreed to include:
- 20 policy motions
- 1 business motion
- All 4 constitutional amendments (as they were in order and must therefore appear on the agenda)
- All 2 standing order amendments (as they were in order and must therefore appear on the agenda)
We are extremely grateful to all the members, local parties, SAOs, and AOs who submitted motions. The time and effort put into drafting and submitting policy ideas is deeply appreciated.
As always, it’s never easy to narrow down such a strong field of proposals. We wish we could include more; but time at conference is limited. We’ve done our best to include as many debates as possible within the available space. In addition, there are a number of mandatory business items, such as constitutional and standing order amendments, which, when in order, must be taken and therefore reduce the time available for policy debates.
Themed Days and Upcoming Announcements
This year’s Conference will include two themed days — one focused on Climate Change, and one on Youth and Skills. These will provide a wider thematic thread across debates and other events during the Conference. More details will follow when we publish the agenda.
The Conference Agenda and Directory will be published in the coming weeks.
If you haven’t yet registered, you can do so here.
Drafting Advice and Amendment Deadlines
We also want to highlight the drafting advice service offered by the Committee, which supports members in refining the structure and clarity of their motions. While this service does not provide policy guidance, members may wish to contact the relevant spokespeople, policy working groups, or party bodies if advice on substance is needed.
In addition, we’ll be running a training session at Conference on how to write a good policy motion — full details will be listed in the agenda.
Key deadlines to note:
- Drafting advice deadline (amendments and emergency motions): 13:00 on 26 August 2025
- Final deadline (amendments, emergency motions & questions): 13:00 on 8 September 2025
Transparency and motion bundle
In line with our commitment to transparency, we are publishing:
- A list of all motions submitted, including whether or not they were selected, and brief reasons for non-selection. Please note that motion titles may be edited before final publication.
- The full bundle of motions considered by the FCC, which we hope members will find useful and informative. For the motions selected, there may be some minor drafting amendments made to the motions between now and publication.
FCC Standing Order and Constitutional Amendment
You will see from above that the FCC has tabled a standing order and constitutional amendment around ‘Reporting at Conference.’ The proposed changes from the Federal Conference Committee (FCC) represent an enhancement of party democracy, reaffirming the principle of accountability while updating how it is delivered. Following extensive consultation with the chairs of the various federal committees, these proposals have been carefully shaped to reflect both practical experience and the evolving needs of members. By maintaining robust scrutiny for all key federal bodies directly elected by members, the proposals uphold transparency and democratic oversight. At the same time, they create new, more flexible opportunities for meaningful engagement, such as expanded Q&A sessions at Conference outside the auditorium and year-round interactions, freeing up valuable conference time for policy debate. This approach streamlines constitutional processes, resolves long-standing inconsistencies, and ensures members can engage more deeply, more often, and in more effective formats. It is a positive step towards a more agile, responsive, and member-driven party structure.
Mike Ross, Co-Chief Steward
You may have seen on Facebook that Cllr Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, who has been a Steward for over 25 years, and Chief Steward for over 10 years, is stepping down from his role following Autumn Conference. On behalf of the current and former FCC members we want to thank him for the incredible work that he has done over the past years in his role. He has been an invaluable guide and support to all FCC members and the team at HQ as well. He’s done so much at Conference for enhancing our members’ experience and I want to thank him from the bottom of our hearts for everything that he has done.
Thanks and Final Thoughts
I want to thank all members of the FCC for their time and thoughtful contributions during what was a full and productive meeting; and to the staff who supported us throughout.
We look forward to seeing you in Bournemouth for what promises to be another engaging and lively Conference.
* Nick Da Costa is Chair of the Federal Conference Committee
With the party already gaining negative attention in regards to the tardiness/lack of response on trans issues and the Equality Act, I think it is very regrettable that the motion on these issues has not been selected for debate. Unless my reading of the press and media is wholly incorrect there will be no developments – or ceratinly no positive ones – from the government by the time of our conference.
I strongly urge the FCC to think again.
Understood there is intense competition for space on the Conference agenda, but I was taken aback that the LDFP-proposed motion on the future of Palestine and Israel was not selected on the grounds that it is ‘likely to be overtaken by events.’ Yes, indeed. Judging by the present trajectory, the following dark events are on the cards: (i) greatly increased death by starvation and violence in Gaza; (ii) the concentration of Gaza’s population in one camp on the ruins of Rafah, with a view to its expulsion; (iii) the progressive dispossession of West Bank Palestinians by pogrom; but also, with much wider implications, (iv) the progressive and deliberate undermining of the international system, namely the UN and its agencies and also the rules-based order, its overarching principles and its written laws that keep all of us from the jungle. Do we really have nothing to say at this juncture?
We stand at a terrifying inflexion point in world history, with dark forces overturning the world order we understand, including an internationally co-operative response to the principal challenge: climate change. Overtaken by events or not, surely we must enunciate what we believe the UK should do.
There are many domestic matters which need Liberal Democrat attention, because of a number of failures by the new Labour Administration to live up to expectations, but there is one stand-out matter on the world stage where our government urgently needs to change its stance. The desperate plight of the Palestinian people is already bad enough, but it is getting worse, and heading towards the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the West Bank. The Israeli government has kept pushing the boundaries of what the world will tolerate, and finding there is no limit to what they can do. All Liberal Democrats, inside and outside parliament, ought to be uniting behand a demand that our government takes positive action to stop Israel from making the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory permanent. It cannot be right that the LDFP motion has been junked at this pivotal time.
In 2014, our guide from Haifa to Galilee and back claimed, for over 8 hours, there was no such thing as Palestine. Macron suggests Starmer should support the creation of a State of Palestine. What is Starmer’s problem?
@johnwaller – I was told by a Labour MP from the north of England recently that while the overwhelming view of his colleagues was to support the Palestinians in their struggle for their human rights, Starmer himself is essentially on the side of Israel in the ongoing war. Hence not just the reluctance to recognise Palestine as a state now as we have long urged, and his reluctance to stop supporting the Israeli military effort (surveillance flights as well as bombers) or block trade with illegal settlements.
Starmer is married to someone whose natural tendency is to support Israel. He should recuse himself .
@ Mick Taylor “Starmer is married to someone whose natural tendency is to support Israel”.
Sorry, Mick, I can’t agree to that. That’s more than pushing the limits of personal and private life. Poor old Asquith would never have become P.M. back in 1908 if that sort of rule had applied, and I’m sure Margot would have had plenty to say about it if it had.