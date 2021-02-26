Whither Scottish Nationalism

The tectonic plates of Scottish politics are on the move again.

When Labour dominated politics in Scotland they were often lazy, arrogant, bullying and complacent and looked after their own. Sufficiently like the mafia to be caricatured as COSLA NOSTRA.

Labour lost its way and initially Liberal Democrats picked up ground. However, free of any obvious ideological positioning the SNP were able to move into Labour territory.

Now less than a generation later, the SNP have become the Scottish establishment and acquired an even more venal, more incompetent yet downright arrogant, complacent and nasty braggadocio.

They have consistently oversold their sustained underperformance and after 14 years in Government there is a little to show how they could begin to run a fully independent country.

Now they are riven by the most bitter of factionalism at the very top. “A house divided against itself cannot stand”.

As Scotland struggles with the effect of an incompetently managed Brexit and a pandemic that has given us the worst death rate in the world, the SNP are engaged in a bitter internal struggle for the movement’s soul.

Yet, they have the cheek to seek support to press ahead with another referendum on independence with no idea of what independence would mean or even look like.

How can a party that cannot manage devolution and is bitterly divided among itself have the gall to pretend that it can lead Scotland to anywhere but a deeply divided and potentially weaker status?

Where does that leave other parties?

We should all agree that to plunge Scotland into another referendum with the possibility of a long drawn out and uncertain and indeed unknowable outcome in terms of an eventual settlement is the height of irresponsibility in the current circumstances.

Liberal Democrats should put recovery first and commit to securing the devolution settlement and considering reform of the UK constitutional arrangements to put them on a federal footing with proportional voting for all tiers of Government. We should support those sectors of the economy struggling with the fallout from Brexit. Labour should be pressed to back this approach.

It would be helpful if the Conservatives undertook to respect devolution and not undermine it with insensitive application of the Internal Market Act. They should also explain how they were going to resolve the difficulties that have arisen as a result of Brexit.

We should all make the case that, right now, denying the SNP (and Greens) a majority is essential if Scotland it to prioritise recovery and avoid being plunged into debilitating and distracting chaos and uncertainty.

The Greens should decide whether their priority is independence or the environment.

As Liberal Democrats we know that people want to get their lives back. Nothing could make that harder than a bitter row about an unclear and uncertain future.

The SNP cannot explain how negotiations with the rest if the UK will go, how long they will take and what final settlement may be achieved. Even less can they predict what future relationship Scotland could have with the EU or even when we could even begin to discuss it.

Independence, if it were ever to work, must be thought through and enjoy overwhelming support in Scotland and goodwill from the rest of the UK.

We are light years away from that and the SNP, whatever their aspirations have proved unfit to lead Scotland.

* Malcolm Bruce was the Liberal Democrat MP for Gordon until 2015 and was Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2014-15. He led the Scottish Party from 1988-92 and is now a member of the House of Lords.