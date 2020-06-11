Why electoral reform and Black Lives Matter go together

In a fair, free and open society, we would expect the makeup of our parliament and councils to reflect the demographic makeup of the area in which they serve, however this is not always the case. When some groups are over-represented, and others not, this can be symptomatic of systemic inequality, a potentially vicious cycle where an under-representation of voices from those the victims of this inequality means solutions to address it are not championed and prioritised.

By design, First Past The Post is designed to amplify many small majorities into a large majority on a representative body. By and large, many consider this feature to be unfair, but analysed through the lens of a system which already causes inequality, it also means the amplification of inequality such that those who either benefit by, or at least not penalised by, such a system are then over-represented on our electoral bodies.

This flaw of First Past The Post is one that’s not easy to rectify. When looking through a lens of gender, the mechanism of the All Women Shortlist was created to address this inequality, and by one mechanism it appears to have been effective – certainly within our parliamentary party, women have not only achieved parity, but have exceeded it! And in parliament as a whole, female representation has continued to rise. But the All Women Shortlist also has many critics, and puts into tension an individual freedom by suppressing a free and open selection process from all suitable candidates, with the systemic freedom of removing hidden barriers to entry for all genders.

At best, the All Women Shortlist is the least worst option for addressing gender inequality under First Past The Post. If we applied the same process to electing members of the BAME community, or other under-represented communities, such as through an All BAME Shortlist, then that tension only increases. A good solution is one which removes systemic oppression of one group but not at the cost of suppressing another, as building a more equal society should not be a zero sum game. A truly equal society benefits all.

It’s clear therefore that under First Past The Post, with its attribute of amplifying small majorities, eliminating racial injustice is hard to achieve. If we elected our local and national governments under a party list based system (which the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments already have a form of), then it becomes easier to resolve the tension that is inherent with an All Women Shortlist – the suppression of the individual is significantly reduced if you apply a quota to your list as it doesn’t completely eliminate any one group, but the lifting of others still happens to a much greater extent.

* Chris Northwood is a Lib Dem campaigner and future council candidate in Manchester