Jon Andrew

Why the Lib Dems should extend an olive branch to Change UK

By | Wed 29th May 2019 - 12:30 pm

One of the next big questions the Lib Dems need to answer is what to do about Change UK. After a disastrous result in the European elections, the fledging group are facing an existential crisis. A new party needs early success to fuel its momentum. They got the opposite – 3% of the vote.

Given this, it should come as no surprise that Change want to be friends again, with the interim leader Heidi Allen openly stating that she’d like to see Change and the Lib Dems run as one entity from now on. I understand that for some, the natural impulse might be to tell them to F – off. They wanted to be separate, they tried their best to win votes directly from the Lib Dems. Now they come crawling back to us? No sir. Enjoy electoral oblivion.

It’s a tempting way to think, but it’s an urge we all need to fight. A centre-left Remain alliance would be a good thing for our cause, and a good thing for our country. If MPs want to join the Lib Dems let’s bring them into the fold. And I don’t just mean grudgingly accepting them but viewing them with scorn, I mean knocking on doors in the rain for Gavin Shuker, giving a Cabinet position to Heidi Allen, and getting Chuka in to speak to enthusiastic supporters at the next ‘Lib Dem Pint’.

The most common mistake we can make in politics is to be tribal. Being part of a tribe is fun afterall. We like the feeling of being in a team, bonded together, cheering against the other teams. It’s human nature. But it shouldn’t be what team you support that matters, but what you believe in underneath it all. I try to get my tribal urges out of my system at the football, where it’s fun and harmless (up to a point). But not in politics. Politics is too important for that.

Change UK aren’t identical to the Lib Dems, but they are very much our natural friends. They tried to go it alone – and they had every right to do, but it hasn’t worked. The best way forward now in the fight for a People’s Vote, and for progressive centre-left politics, is probably to work together.

If so, let’s get on with it.

* Jon is a political consultant for the public affairs agency Field Consulting, based in London. He joined the Lib Dems after Brexit and wants a People’s Vote.

