A bit of Lib Dem history

The sad passing of Jim Davidson recently brings back memories, as I write this here in Aboyne in the heart of his former constituency.

“We can’t have another Welshman as leader of the Liberal Party” said Jo Grimond. When Jo resigned as leader in 1967, there were two contestants to replace him: Emlyn Hooson and Jeremy Thorpe. The electorate was the Parliamentary Party of twelve Liberal MPs. Initially, Hooson had the support of six of them which, if he voted for himself, would make him the clear winner.

Jo took aside Jim Davidson, the pleasant and talented recently elected Member for Aberdeenshire West, who was a Hooson supporter. Jo’s wife Laura had not forgiven the Welsh wizard, David Lloyd George, for supplanting her grandfather, Herbert Asquith, as Prime Minister in 1916 and splitting the Party. Another Welshman as Leader was unthinkable. Jim succumbed to Jo’s pressure and with misgivings, as a memoir of Jo and Laura revealed in 2000, promised his vote for Thorpe.

Peter Bessell, the MP for Bodmin, stepped into the fray. He approached Hooson and volunteered to act as his campaign manager. Emlyn was slightly nonplussed since he thought he had the majority anyway, but agreed. Bessell behind Emlyn’s back, then approached Eric Lubbock and told him that the Parliamentary Party was equally split between Thorpe and Hooson and needed a compromise candidate – Bessell would act as Eric’s campaign manager. When the voting took place, six voted for Thorpe, including Davidson and Bessell, and three each for Hooson and Lubbock. A second ballot was impossible.

So Thorpe became leader and that’s how history is made. Bessell did not contest Bodmin again in 1970 – he was replaced as candidate by the excellent Paul Tyler. Bessell left the country for California, escaping arrest for fraud charges arising out of his business interests. He returned to Britain with a promise of immunity, to give evidence against Thorpe in his Old Bailey trial. His evidence was described by the trial judge as “a tissue of lies”.

As a postscript, I went to a rugby match at Murrayfield in October 1972 to celebrate the centenary of the Scottish Rugby Union when a Scots/Irish team played an English/Welsh combination. I had a letter published in the Times about my experiences as the wearer of a solitary daffodil on the crowded Scots fortress of the East terrace – another story!

Wales were playing Scotland the following February in Edinburgh – on the same day, fortuitously, as a meeting of the national Liberal Party Executive in the Liberal Club in Princes Street. The previous weekend, the News of the World published an article alleging that Emlyn Hooson was preparing a coup to overthrow Thorpe.

When I attended the Executive meeting on the morning before the match, Jeremy launched a bitter attack on me personally, as the organiser of the supposed putsch of which I knew absolutely nothing: apparently a Scots newspaper had contacted his office during the week to get my address. Their real purpose was to ask whether, in the light of my comments in the Times five months earlier, I was planning to set foot in Murrayfield again to watch Scotland v Wales – but Jeremy didn‘t know that. He thought it was a Welsh based plot and that Hooson, a latter day LL.G., was extending his supposed campaign to Scotland through me, the then chairman of Welsh Liberals!

I went to the game that afternoon in some bemusement. Oh, and Wales lost 10 – 9!

* Martin Thomas is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and the party's Shadow Attorney General