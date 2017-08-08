Another glimpse of Liberal history

Martin Thomas and Jo Grimond, 1964
Once upon a time, just about when Vince was leaving school, the then Liberal prospective candidate for West Flint, Maldwyn Thomas, (later Sir Maldwyn), resigned to go into business only six weeks before the 1964 general election. So much had been spent in promoting “M Thomas”, that it seemed a good idea to the local executive to ask me to step into his shoes.
Last week, Rhys Lewis who had pushed out leaflets for me as a boy, contacted me out of the blue after 53 years, and caused me to turn up my mum’s scrapbook where she had pasted the cuttings of my adoption speech from the Rhyl Journal. It was the 4th September 1964. I was 27, married with a six week old daughter.
We had a hereditary peer as Prime Minister. My Tory opponent, Nigel Birch, told me how much he detested visiting old people’s homes: “I have a sensitive nose, you see”, he said. The telly was black and white and a third channel, BBC 2, had started up only months before. Homosexual conduct was a crime – all our hearts were young and gay. England had yet to win the World Cup.
When I harangued the voters in Rhuddlan, lengthy speeches were acceptable. Every sentence had a real live verb in it, and, more significantly, the press reported every word. Jo Grimond was the inspiration and the by-election successes of Mark Bonham Carter, Emlyn Hooson and Eric Lubbock the incentive.
Liberalism had taken many knocks. There were only six MPs. But Liberalism was alive. I was articulating Jo’s vision in his book “The Liberal Future”, and we were at the beginning of a long journey, marching towards the sound of gunfire. The foot soldiers were the YLs. It would be seventeen years before we were told to go back to our constituencies and prepare for government, nearly fifty years before we actually got there.
But remember how Vince and Nick and Ed, Jo and Lynne and Jenny, and others of our Party fought within the coalition for the values and aims which had inspired us on the long march. Of course there were mistakes, but whatever the backlash, let us be proud of what we achieved and proud that the vision has remained intact.
What strikes me when I re-read this speech, is the consistency with which we have maintained our goals and the continuing relevance of our policies in a much changed world.
And now for the future! Take up the banner and tally ho site value rating!
* Martin Thomas is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and the party's Shadow Attorney General
Interesting to remember those days fifty three years ago, Martin, and the 1964 General Election – my first – employed at Party HQ in Victoria Street as a very junior Assistant Press Officer with the duty to report back the other Parties’ HQ press conferences in Central Office and Smith Square to Frank Byers, the Party Chair(man) (a very grumpy bad tempered so and so).
To be fair to Douglas-Home (who did his economics counting match sticks) he did renounce his peerage and fight a by-election and Harold Wilson was campaigning on the white heat of the technological revolution etc.,.
The themes of your speech still have relevance – particularly raising the status of workers with proper employment contracts, co-ownership and industrial partnership. John Lewis is one of the few modern exponents. What has evolved since those days – the neo-liberal jungle of multinational capitalism could do with a good dose of it. Consider the affairs of Sports Direct and BHS for example. Yet we hear nothing about it – it is a theme Vince could usefully exploit today.
Incidentally, I still treasure receiving a phone call from Lady Violet Bonham-Carter (Asquith’s daughter) very late on the last Sunday evening of the campaign when I was manning the only phone at HQ. Everybody else had gone home and I was there to take messages. She harangued me eloquently for twenty minutes about the iniquities of the Daily Express. All I could say in response was, “Yes, Lady Violet, I’ll pass it on in the morning”. When I told Frank Byers he just harumphed. Happy days.