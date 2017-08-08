Another glimpse of Liberal history

Martin Thomas and Jo Grimond, 1964

Once upon a time, just about when Vince was leaving school, the then Liberal prospective candidate for West Flint, Maldwyn Thomas, (later Sir Maldwyn), resigned to go into business only six weeks before the 1964 general election. So much had been spent in promoting “M Thomas”, that it seemed a good idea to the local executive to ask me to step into his shoes.

Last week, Rhys Lewis who had pushed out leaflets for me as a boy, contacted me out of the blue after 53 years, and caused me to turn up my mum’s scrapbook where she had pasted the cuttings of my adoption speech from the Rhyl Journal. It was the 4th September 1964. I was 27, married with a six week old daughter.

We had a hereditary peer as Prime Minister. My Tory opponent, Nigel Birch, told me how much he detested visiting old people’s homes: “I have a sensitive nose, you see”, he said. The telly was black and white and a third channel, BBC 2, had started up only months before. Homosexual conduct was a crime – all our hearts were young and gay. England had yet to win the World Cup.

When I harangued the voters in Rhuddlan, lengthy speeches were acceptable. Every sentence had a real live verb in it, and, more significantly, the press reported every word. Jo Grimond was the inspiration and the by-election successes of Mark Bonham Carter, Emlyn Hooson and Eric Lubbock the incentive.

Liberalism had taken many knocks. There were only six MPs. But Liberalism was alive. I was articulating Jo’s vision in his book “The Liberal Future”, and we were at the beginning of a long journey, marching towards the sound of gunfire. The foot soldiers were the YLs. It would be seventeen years before we were told to go back to our constituencies and prepare for government, nearly fifty years before we actually got there.

But remember how Vince and Nick and Ed, Jo and Lynne and Jenny, and others of our Party fought within the coalition for the values and aims which had inspired us on the long march. Of course there were mistakes, but whatever the backlash, let us be proud of what we achieved and proud that the vision has remained intact.

What strikes me when I re-read this speech, is the consistency with which we have maintained our goals and the continuing relevance of our policies in a much changed world.

And now for the future! Take up the banner and tally ho site value rating!

* Martin Thomas is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and the party's Shadow Attorney General