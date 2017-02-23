Another Thursday another TWO Lib Dem GAINS from the Conservatives

There were only three Council by-elections tonight, all Conservative defences.

The Lib Dems have two new councillors as we gained in Devon and Northamptonshire.

Charterlands (South Hams) result:

LDEM: 46.1% (+46.1)

CON: 39.3% (-25.0)

LAB: 10.7% (+10.7)

GRN: 3.9% (-15.6)

No Ind unlike previous. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2017

A ward we didn’t even stand in last time is now represented by Lib Dem Cllr Elizabeth Huntley.

Just like in Kettering.

Barton (Kettering) result:

LDEM: 57.0% (+57.0)

CON: 29.8% (-19.3)

UKIP: 9.4% (-14.1)

GRN: 3.7% (-3.5)

No Labour unlike previous. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2017

Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Dutton.

And in Chigwell, not a place where you would expect to find a huge amount of Lib Dem support, our vote went up by more than 20%. Well done to Joanne Alexander-Sefre for flying the Lib Dem banner.

Chigwell Village (Epping Forest) result:

CON: 76.0% (+13.6)

LDEM: 24.0% (+20.5)

No Lab and Grn unlike prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2017

Not a bad night so far. I’m off to bed now as I have a hideously early start in the morning. Paul Walter will update you with the Copeland and Stoke results when they come in.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings