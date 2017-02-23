Another Thursday another TWO Lib Dem GAINS from the Conservatives

There were only three Council by-elections tonight, all Conservative defences.
The Lib Dems have two new councillors as we gained in Devon and Northamptonshire.
Charterlands (South Hams) result:
LDEM: 46.1% (+46.1)
CON: 39.3% (-25.0)
LAB: 10.7% (+10.7)
GRN: 3.9% (-15.6)
No Ind unlike previous.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2017
A ward we didn’t even stand in last time is now represented by Lib Dem Cllr Elizabeth Huntley.
Just like in Kettering.
Barton (Kettering) result:
LDEM: 57.0% (+57.0)
CON: 29.8% (-19.3)
UKIP: 9.4% (-14.1)
GRN: 3.7% (-3.5)
No Labour unlike previous.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2017
Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Dutton.
And in Chigwell, not a place where you would expect to find a huge amount of Lib Dem support, our vote went up by more than 20%. Well done to Joanne Alexander-Sefre for flying the Lib Dem banner.
Chigwell Village (Epping Forest) result:
CON: 76.0% (+13.6)
LDEM: 24.0% (+20.5)
No Lab and Grn unlike prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2017
Not a bad night so far. I’m off to bed now as I have a hideously early start in the morning. Paul Walter will update you with the Copeland and Stoke results when they come in.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings