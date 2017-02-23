Caron Lindsay

Another Thursday another TWO Lib Dem GAINS from the Conservatives

By | Thu 23rd February 2017 - 11:54 pm

There were only three Council by-elections tonight, all Conservative defences.

The Lib Dems have two new councillors as we gained in Devon and Northamptonshire.

A ward we didn’t even stand in last time is now represented by Lib Dem Cllr Elizabeth Huntley.

Just like in Kettering.

Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Dutton.

And in Chigwell, not a place where you would expect to find a huge amount of Lib Dem support, our vote went up by more than 20%. Well done to Joanne Alexander-Sefre for flying the Lib Dem banner.

Not a bad night so far. I’m off to bed now as I have a hideously early start in the morning. Paul Walter will update you with the Copeland and Stoke results when they come in.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarManfarang 24th Feb - 5:50am
    Well with the prospect of an even harder Brexit government, lets hope in the coming weeks more people can be signed up by the Liberal...
  • User AvatarManfarang 24th Feb - 3:12am
    Increase in the Lib Dem vote in Copeland.
  • User AvatarManfarang 24th Feb - 2:27am
    frankie No UKIP win in Stoke. Improved Lib Dem vote.
  • User AvatarManfarang 24th Feb - 2:00am
    David It is in fact the third referendum. The first was of course in 1975.
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 24th Feb - 1:51am
    Reading this as we await the results ... Chris, "Drifted slightly off topic… In summary, devolution is vital but not with the aim of making...
  • User AvatarChristine Headley 24th Feb - 12:29am
    Don't forget Penrith and the Border. July 1983, when Willie Whitelaw became an earl just after the 1983 election. We lost by 550 - and...