Caron Lindsay

++++Breaking: Jackie Pearcey will fight Manchester Gorton by-election for the Lib Dems

By | Sat 4th March 2017 - 5:22 pm

News from the land of Twitter:

Jackie is a fabulous candidate. She has 20 years’ experience as a Gorton councillor. She’s brilliant. I first met her in a queue at the Torquay conference in 1993 and I just love her plain-speaking manner and sense of humour. There couldn’t be a better person to fly the Lib Dem flag.

We’ll bring you the official announcements when they are made.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

