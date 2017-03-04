++++Breaking: Jackie Pearcey will fight Manchester Gorton by-election for the Lib Dems

News from the land of Twitter:

Jackie Pearcey selected as @LibDems candidate for Manchester Gorton — Cllr. John Leech (@johnleechmcr) March 4, 2017

Jackie is a fabulous candidate. She has 20 years’ experience as a Gorton councillor. She’s brilliant. I first met her in a queue at the Torquay conference in 1993 and I just love her plain-speaking manner and sense of humour. There couldn’t be a better person to fly the Lib Dem flag.

We’ll bring you the official announcements when they are made.

