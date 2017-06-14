+++BREAKING: Tim Farron resigns

Tim Farron has stepped down as Liberal Democrat leader. In a searing speech, he said:
The text is below:
This last two years have seen the Liberal Democrats recover since the devastation of the 2015 election.
That recovery was never inevitable but we have seen the doubling of our party membership, growth in council elections, our first parliamentary by-election win for more than a decade, and most recently our growth at the 2017 general election.
Most importantly the Liberal Democrats have established ourselves with a significant and distinctive role – passionate about Europe, free trade, strong well-funded public services underpinned by a growing market economy.
No one else occupies that space. Against all the odds, the Liberal Democrats matter again.
We can be proud of the progress we have made together, although there is much more we need to do.
From the very first day of my leadership, I have faced questions about my Christian faith. I’ve tried to answer with grace and patience. Sometimes my answers could have been wiser.
At the start of this election, I found myself under scrutiny again – asked about matters to do with my faith. I felt guilty that this focus was distracting attention from our campaign, obscuring our message.
Journalists have every right to ask what they see fit. The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader.
A better, wiser person than me may have been able to deal with this more successfully, to have remained faithful to Christ while leading a political party in the current environment.
To be a political leader – especially of a progressive, liberal party in 2017 – and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible’s teaching, has felt impossible for me.
I’m a liberal to my finger tips, and that liberalism means that I am passionate about defending the rights and liberties of people who believe different things to me.
There are Christians in politics who take the view that they should impose the tenets of faith on society, but I have not taken that approach because I disagree with it – it’s not liberal and it is counterproductive when it comes to advancing the gospel.
Even so, I seem to be the subject of suspicion because of what I believe and who my faith is in.
In which case we are kidding ourselves if we think we yet live in a tolerant, liberal society.
That’s why I have chosen to step down as leader of the Liberal Democrats.
I intend to serve until the parliamentary recess begins next month, at which point there will be a leadership election according to the party’s rules.
This is a historic time in British politics. What happens in the next months and years will shape our country for generations.
My successor will inherit a party that is needed now more than ever before. Our future as an open, tolerant and united country is at stake.
The cause of British liberalism has never been needed more. People who will fight for a Britain that is confident, generous and compassionate are needed more than ever before.
That is the challenge our party and my successor faces and the opportunity I am certain that they will rise to.
I want to say one more thing: I joined our party when I was 16, it is in my blood, I love our history, our people, I thoroughly love my party.
Imagine how proud I am to lead this party. And then imagine what would lead me to voluntarily relinquish that honour.
In the words of Isaac Watts it would have to be something ‘so amazing, so divine, (it) demands my heart, my life, my all’.
The Guardian’s Jessica Elgot says that this came after a delegation went to see him today.
Understand some Lib Dems inc Paddick went to see Tim Farron to ask him to go. He initially said no.
— Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 14, 2017
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Shame………….. those who have driven a good man to this should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.
I didn’t vote for Tim as leader – mainly because of my admiration for Norman, but also because I was concerned about his religious beliefs impacting on his leadership. However, I must say that I have been impressed by his hard work and dedication in a difficult period for the party. Nobody could have given more than Tim – it would have been interesting to see how he would have fared if he had been given the same platform during this GE as previous leaders had in past elections. Thank you Tim for all your hard work. I’m glad you’ll still be on the green benches fighting this particular good fight!
That someone should be hounded out of office because of their religion is illiberal. I wonder how some in the party can look in the mirror.
I demand to know who was in this delegation.
Another scalp for our vile media.
Absolutely agree with David Raw. Tim’s not perfect and he’s made mistakes, but he’s head and shoulders above the rest. Paddick and others should hang their heads in shame.
I am struggling to understand why Tim thought that he couldn’t continue leading his Party as a Christian.
As a Christian, I respect the rights of people – of all faiths and none.
I love them for who they are – though I might disagree with their thinking.
They might think the same way about me, but the greatest commandment is to love our neighbour (everyone) as ourselves.
What better way to serve as an MP.
I might just apply to become an Member of Parliament one day.
What a shame that Tim feels he has to choose between the two. I share his liberal values, not his faith, but have never felt the latter compromised his own political views – quite the opposite. Yet another sad day for our party
“Even so, I seem to be the subject of suspicion because of what I believe and who my faith is in.
In which case we are kidding ourselves if we think we yet live in a tolerant, liberal society.”
As a gay man, I am 100% suspicious of anyone who thinks perfectly natural gay sex is a ‘sin’ because such a view has led to millions of dead gay people the world over, and endless needless cruelty, suffering and misery.
My suspicion of Tim Farron doesn’t stop him from bring a party leader, although it does mean I would never vote for him, which is entirely my right.
Nothing intolerant or illiberal about that, Mr Farron.
So sorry to read this. Tim is Liberal and liberal to his fingertips. He will be sorely missed.
One very honest and hard working politician hounded out of office. Thank you Tim for all your hard work in seeking to bring about a more decent world.
I am really angry about this. Tim is a liberal and whatever his religious beliefs as a liberal he can be tolerant. Honestly who thinks if he won a land slide he would roll back lgbt rights.
And the people who hold seats because of Tim put them knife into him. I agree with David, I want to know who did this, Nome of them will get my vote.
I have said this in another Lib Dem forum:
I will say now that I think that the way Tim was treated over his Christian beliefs was disgraceful. If he had been a Muslim, no-one would have dared to question him about the Koranic opposition to homosexuality. The media who made an issue of this have been following a distinctively atheist anti-religious line which is grossly illiberal. Because they could not take on the supporters of other religions without being accused of racism, they took on the soft target of Christianity.
A shame (but not surprising) the media didn’t go after May in the same way, they went after Farron over all this.
I like Tim, he didn’t have a good campaign by any means, but I was hoping with Clegg well and truly consigned to the dustbin, and Farron still as leader it would give the Lib Dems a chance to grow a social democratic party with a strong civil liberties streak, rather than the global free market liberalism of Clegg.
OMG how many times will people who claim to be at the top of the party try to drive me away. At least we have a strong council and a good candidate who halved the Tory MPs majority so I can campaign locally.
I am sad that Farron has left but I think there’s more to this than some earlier posters have admitted. The question isn’t so much what his religious views are: Tim is entitled to believe whatever he wants about gays and abortion. A liberal is not required to have liberal religious views. A liberal is only required to see that his/her religious views are not enshrined in law to the disadvantage of others.
But Tim did seem to have a moment in his voting past when he did allow his religious views to determine his politics. And that isn’t liberal, I would argue.I may be wrong, so I am willing to be corrected by anyone more knowledgeable than me but I think this was the start of Tim’s religious/political problem.
So sad that some representing a party with Liberal in its name should Hound someone for his faith. I’ve always respected Paddick but not anymore if he has been part of any delegation related to Tim’s faith. If he has, he should consider resigning the whip and his peerage.
Our Performance at the GE election was terrible – only Scotland which had more to do with Tactical Voting against the SNP than our Policies had any gains – but in the vast Majority of the seats that previously had decent Lib Dem votes in Scotland our Vote was wiped out – similar in England extreme Left under Corbyn – Extreme Right under May but we failed to capture a radical middle – whilst he was the grassroots favourite he simply didn’t command Authority within the wider electorate – so ignoring his speech – he had to go due to our performance -plus his battle between his religious beliefs and party policy were clearly an issue and the Press had every right to question it – that,s politics
Sad. Given Libdems lost vote share its probably right for someone else to have a go but not very happy with how today has gone. Was it because he said “homosexuality is not a sin”? I think it is entirely ok, eg to think that abortion is wrong but also legally available.
This truly upsets me. I am actually a Labour member, though I lean, but have always had time for Tim. I saw him first on Question Time in 2014 and almost signed up because of him, he was honest and clear. Even though he seemed to lose that a little once leader I still kept an eye on him (hence why I am here) out of appreciation for someone who appeared to be a thoroughly decent politician.
I think it’s shocking, they’ve done to Tim what they did to Charles. Was it a coup by the Orange Bookers intent on revenge because Tim jettisoned much of their libertarian economics and free market obsession? Please no Orange Booker successor or the Party will be in serious trouble. I hope Tim will do what the Queen of Disco Donna Summer did who raised tens of thousands of pounds for AIDS charities, just ask Elton John, sue the media who misrepresented what he said and win.
One prediction I can make with absolute certainty: Within days of a new leader being elected, the usual suspects will be back here on LibDem Voice saying that he or she must go.
“The King is dead. Let’s kill the King.”
Gutted. Something is very sick in our society – and in our party – when Christian faith and political leadership cannot go together, and indeed enhance each other.
As a Christian myself, one of Jose days where I have to look in the mirror and ask myself whether I’m really in the right party. If you’re reading this Tim, you deserved so much better from us. Thank you for fighting the good fight and I hope you’ll stick around for years to come.
I didn’t think the campaign was great, but I don’t doubt that he worked very hard. Hope this isn’t an exhausted knee jerk decision, but it might see off distractions in future.
I was aghast to hear of Tim’s stepping down. Like him, I have a deep Christian faith and, like him I have agonised over the apparent conflict between faith and liberty.
Since becoming a member of the Party in 2015 – and although voting against Tim in the leadership election – I have been impressed by his leadership. I have never been so inspired by a political leader as I have been by Tim during this recent general election. He so often spoke with great power and I found myself thinking, ‘if only the other leaders were listening, surely they would question what they are doing, what they stand for!’ … but they weren’t, or at least didn’t!
So, too, I am inspired by the way he has so simply expressed the conflict I feel: “I’m a liberal to my finger tips, and that liberalism means that I am passionate about defending the rights and liberties of people who believe different things to me.” This is a truth that has become very clear to me in recent years as I have come to terms with a close family member who is gay.
Tim’s next comment – “There are Christians in politics who take the view that they should impose the tenets of faith on society, but I have not taken that approach because I disagree with it … it’s not liberal and it is counterproductive when it comes to advancing the gospel” – is also one with which I totally agree. He might or might not have been referring to the DUP and its brother parties, but it’s a sentiment that certainly appears to ring true for them, and is a definite reason why we should oppose any close agreement between them and a minority Conservative government.
For my part, as an active member of my church, I have tried to make a fair distinction between being open about my political leanings and using what opportunity I have within the church to forward political policies. In order to stay faithful to this intention I have found myself cutting short a comment sometimes when it seems to be straying too close to that boundary. … And you won’t find me proselytising at LibDem meetings either!
Tim will be greatly missed, not only as a powerful orator, but as a sincere and impassioned leader. He will be a hard act to follow.
Unfortunately our brand as the most liberal party on LGBT+ was toxified and gave our opponents the ammunition to undermine us and distract from our excellent manifesto. The same would happen again in another election which could be very soon. Sad, but the right decision.
I just said I’d stop calling for him to go, so I wasn’t hellbent on Tim going, I just felt a new leader would get people listening again. People will say “who is this new leader and what do they believe?” whereas I think lots of people stopped listening to Tim.
It wasn’t his religious views that made me despair, it was the results and the way the party was refusing to challenge Corbynism enough.
Thanks for the hard work, Tim. The new leadership contest shouldn’t just be a coronation for Jo Swinson. Vince or Ed Davey should enter too. Lamb would be decent but not my favourite.
@martin Gentles – I believe Tim said he voted against in one vote because the legislation was written badly. I mean are we seriously even going to buy this fake news like Tim is a closet homophobe or something. PM Tim would not have done anything to force his faith on anyone. And now the party has cemented the position that there was anything to the gay sex question. Well done indeed plotters.
A further point as a Christian myself, is there a place for me in the party? Do we all now need to be so liberal we do not allow free thought. We need to defend the liberal of liberal democrat or else we might as well be Tory or labour.
I don’t think it is beyond the pale for the media to ask what politicians think. Time continually evaded.
The irony is he pretty much given his best answer in his resignation. He as much as admits he disproves of homosexuality. I accept as a good liberal he would never vote to enforce those views, but I don’t get the outrage that people wanted to know what they are.
I don’t blame the party – I’m quite certain that Tim would have had the support of the grassroots if he’d chosen to carry on. I do blame the media. In the words of Vic Reeves, ‘they wouldn’t let it lie’. I am sickened that this country has said that it will not give a chance to someone who dares to publicly hold perfectly orthodox, sensible religious views. As a Christian, I will continue to support the Liberal Democrats and I hope Tim finds a public role – Housing and Refugee Spokesman would allow him to follow his passions and take the fight to the government. But my confidence in politics has been deeply shaken.
I have not met one person outside the party (including those who have told me they voted Lib Dem) who considered Tim Farron a good leader and/or asset to the party. The feeling was summed up by a Tory MP (Fallon?) who said at the beginning of the campaign that, whatever the problem was, he didn’t think Tim Farron was the answer to it. I suspect many, many voters shared that view despite his undoubted and enormous efforts and energy in the election campaign. He must be so disappointed and upset.
I suspect the delegation (if there was one) will have made the general point about lack of impact (widely discussed in this forum) as well as mentioning faith. If it was only faith/LGBT issues that was discussed, that was wrong and illiberal. Tim’s record here is exemplary, and no one I know who dissed him had bothered to check it.
For those who have never held office or committed themselves to g ut busting weeks of campaigning they can have no idea of the strains that it puts on you and your family.
Tired, feeling guilt for the seats lost facing an hostile background of sniping, it didnt need to be faith thing it could have simply been Ive had enough. Thanks for everything Tim, look after that Westmreland Constituency, they will need you
I think this is a very bad move for the party. Every single one of the possible contenders for the leadership voted to increase tuition fees to £9k. If you think Tim’s struggle between his faith and supporting rights for LGBT people gave the opposition ammunition, wait until we elect one of these people. If you think the tuition fees move was old news, you are sorely mistaken. Whenever I’ve revealed to anyone that I vote Lib Dem that’s still the first thing they mention.
Tim had just managed to get his name out there. Though not everyone liked him, at least they were starting to know who he is, which was half the battle. I think we would have been quite well placed to keep gaining seats at the next election, whether it’s in six months or 2022.
I’m gay and an atheist, but I think what has happened here is a disgrace. Tim has generally voted in favour of LGBT rights, I don’t give two s***s what he thinks in his head, it’s what he does that matters.
The Lib Dem party now seems to have become anti liberal on social issues as well as anti liberal on economic issues.
Utterly gutted, shocked and bewildered.
I am one of the many newbies who joined the party as a direct response to Tim Farron’s leadership in both its style and substance. He made the party a viable centre-left vehicle once again: one which i felt at home in.
I am an agnostic and hold no religious brief. I never, however felt his private views on various matters to be a serious problem. It seems to me that there were those both inside and outside of the party who were determined to make mischief out of this minor matter. If, as some have suggested above, there is a deeper political motivation behind this sad event – then the matter is even more grievous.
I will now be thinking hard and having to consider my position vis a vis the Liberal Democrats.
Lots of prejudices have become unfashionable in recent years & thats a good thing in itself but prejudice against people who are Middle Class or Christian is still Hip.
I am very sad about Tim going like this & I am very angry about the people at the top of The Party who conspired against him. Frankly, I feel that Lord Paddick & Lady Barker & the rest of the Delegation should be quietly shunted to one side in the same way that Lord Rennard has. However talented, some people are more trouble than they worth. Those who stab one Leader in the back are likely to stab the next one too.
A worthy speech from an honest man. No one could have worked harder than Tim, as President to hold the party together during the coalition years and as Leader to rebuild the membership after 2015.
We live in an unforgiving world and that in itself makes the path of the committed Christian an exceedingly difficult one. I hope he finds peace and solace in his faith in the turbulent times ahead.
@Mark Breeze
Except he never said or thought anything of the sort. He said neither being gay or gay sex was a sin. Simple as that.
Disgusting. I hope the big beasts are proud of themselves. Perhaps one of them can go and tell my idealistic teenager (who worked so hard for the party in her first General
Election campaign) that Tim has been made to walk the plank. I don’t want to have to tell her.
Who will we get instead: a cheerleader for fracking and nuclear power or a charisma and ideas free hand-wringer about cooperation with other parties on social care or a best days well behind him mate of Gordon Brown. Great.
Brian Paddick should be ashamed of himself. To force the issue today, in the light of the terrible tragedy in Kensington, is abhorrent.
This is down to the intolerance of Lord Paddick and other party members – not “the media”.
There is probably a rule written somewhere that states ideologies do not mix. The Christian faith was set in stone, literally, aeons ago. If you are a devout believer then there is no wriggle room to ignore or change these rules.
If you then attempt to create and follow a political ideology there is bound to be irreconcilable differences. Changing political beliefs, to follow religious ones, are a non starter today. So attempting to be a passionate Christian, or follower of any other faith, and be a mainstream politician will always end in failure.
I would say if you like ideologies choose one and make the most of it.
@YellowSubmarine
” So attempting to be a passionate Christian, or follower of any other faith, and be a mainstream politician will always end in failure.”
What complete nonsense. May, Cameron and Blair are all practicing Christians. Brown is the son of a Christian minister.
For a leader of the LIBERAL party to be hounded from office for his personal faith is completely unacceptable. Those who hounded him should be ashamed of themselves. They are not liberal. Tim is liberal to his core.
If we do not stand for toleration what do we stand for?
John Stuart Mill must be turning in his grave.
LibDemDavid 14th Jun ’17 – 7:06pm
I think it’s shocking, they’ve done to Tim what they did to Charles
Charles Kennedy was in very simple terms someone with an Alcohol dependancy problem – therefore he had to go – Tim Farron failed to capitalise on an Election about Brexit – so he had to go – there is No Orange Book Coup – the facts in both instances made there positions untenable
Just when you thought British politics couldn’t sink any lower. Not only have the liberal wings of the Tory and Labour parties been driven from positions of influence from within their own parties, but now the liberal wing of the Lib Dems has suffered the same fate.
What is it with you lot? You stab your leaders in the back with gay abandon unless they happen to be useless, in which case the electorate takes care of them eventually.
The Tim Farron I remember came to Tunbridge Wells as President. He was entirely loyal to Nick Clegg and the party leadership.
At the Eastleigh by-election he was working his socks off, having announced that we would “throw the kitchen sink at it”. We came first, UKIP were second and the Tories were third, so that their candidate was in tears. The UKIP candidate later was elected UKIP leader, for a while.
Tim Farron knows a lot about housing, which should be an important policy area. Imagine trying to find a flat for a relative, but every room contains a refrigerator and there are mirrors on the ceiling.
This is terrible news. It seems very odd that earlier today he was going to continue as leader and suddenly by just after 6.30 he is resigning.
Tim said, “A better, wiser person than me may have been able to deal with this more successfully, to have remained faithful to Christ while leading a political party in the current environment.”
And “and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible’s teaching, has felt impossible for me.”
Is Tim saying that he doesn’t believe as liberal Christians do, that the Bible’s teachings are not “the word of God” and they reflect the social attitudes of the authors of the time when each book (or part thereof) was written?
Tim should have known “sin” questions would be asked and he should have been able to deal with them to kill them off quickly, answering “no” and then stating how many times he had said no. I wonder if his conservative Christian faith made it difficult for him to take a realistic and educated view on the Bible?
I had hope he had now accepted that he would have to give clear “no” answers to the “sin” question and he would then be able to continue with leading the party recovery from the disaster of the coalition.
The timing also is particularly bad news for new MPs. Chris Huhme had only been in Parliament for 8 months when he stood in 2006, but he had spent 6 years in the European Parliament.
Here are a few criteria that all of the candidates should meet:
Not be an economic liberal who thought the UK was like Greece in 2010 and cutting the deficit was the best way to stimulate growth in the UK;
Didn’t vote for the bedroom tax;
Didn’t vote or abstain in the vote to increase student fees.
I don’t think there is going to be a candidate who I can vote for, and I fear whoever gets elected is going to do worse than Tim did in 2017. Is Stephen Lloyd the candidate for me?
Liberal ideology and political correctness have become synonymous with intolerance.
Our party is a “Liberal” party. That is what Tim stood for, and his Christian views were never in conflict with this and his leadership, but were in the minds of those that chose to use his Christianity as a weapon against him. If we were to continue down this line no Christian, Jew, Muslim, Hindu etc. could ever be able to hold office. Those with illiberal views, inside or outside the party should hang their heads in shame. They have eroded our liberties just a little bit more.
Tim has served the party very well and put us on the path to strength again. I hope that his successor is as Liberal in views as Tim has been and can continue to build on his success. It’s a big task.
This is just the worst news. Under Tim it was beginning to feel like the old party once again I joined when I too was 16. I wept not for Clegg’s departure; he took the party from the wonderful heights of Charles Kennedy’s legacy, to almost another post-war nadir. Under Tim the membership bounced back, those on my wing of the party (who worked for decades to get the party to the heights of 2005) began to believe once more and we moved forward again.
Who was in the delegation and what were their reasons. Could we have a statement from Brian Paddick or others?
Farron increased the number of Lib Dem MPs by 50%. Clegg decreased the number of Lib Dem MPs by 86%.
Hi all, I don’t often comment but I’ve always found this blog (despite not being a Lib Dem supporter nor voter) an interesting read given it openly allows, and positively encourages all views and thought it would be worth putting my view (for what it’s worth across)
Going back to the matter in hand:
This seems really sad news. I said back in 2015 that Tim Farron, due to his record from 2010 – 2015 was seemingly the only credible candidate for the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Last Thursday night when it became apparent that Farron was in danger of losing his seat, it was probably the first (and indeed very likely the only Liberal Democrat) that I was feeling troubled about losing from Parliament. I say that, not as someone in agreement with Farron’s views – (I certainly think talk of a second referendum – and trying to justify it alongside justifying not having a second independence referendum [which I do agree with him on] didn’t help him) but there is a need in parliament for individuals with a great integrity which he has shown during the last twelve years.
Friday’s statement seemed to suggest things for the Liberal Democrats were steadying after making the first four steps in the long and hard road back to the MP levels the party had under Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy. Is it not to be feared, that should there be the election of someone with ‘Coalition Hemlock’ that it could not set the Liberal Democrats backwards?
Somehow, LibDem leaders wounded by media campaigns and mistrusted by perope who otherwise share our views and vote for us, give the most astounding good resignation speeches these days (i’m NOT refering to Lord Paddick who should explain himself more). Both Cleggs resignation speech as leader (and his speech on losing his Sheffield seat) and now Tim’s declaration (speach and members mailing) are great; Clegg started the first wave of new members in 2015.
With a local base stil bruised by massive losses in the Coalition years (half of which has still not been restored at polls), only 8 MP’s and scant media coverage, this was not going to be a big revival. Even the masses of new members streaming in could have given organizational problems.
Jeremy Corbyn has won massive support by promising pie in the sky, but may have helped dozens of pro-EU Labour MP get re-elected. His campaign in a party five times our size was always likely to put our campaign in the shadow; I don’t blame Tim or his crew for that. And losing deposits has been in the Glee Club song book for decades; since the 1960’s we work with the “targeted seats support” strategy, then you get loads of lost deposits.
So my heartfelt thanks to Tim personally, we can always use an indefatigable fighter like him; and a new leader will get us some extra attention since this is a 1974 kind of year…
I am not too upset that Tim has gone. His performance during the recent campaign was poor and a number of friends said they were underwhelmed by him as a leader and would not be voting for us as a consequence. His usual passion and oratory were little in evidence and he failed to cut through.
What is upsetting however is that he should go as a consequence of his personal beliefs not his actions. I have been a member of the Party for a relatively short while. What has happened is illiberal and calls in to question whether I am I the right party. I thought we made a virtue of tolerance!
Thankyou Tim for your energy and absolute commitment to the Liberal Democrat cause. You kept your Pledge on tuition fees and that is why I voted for you, and indeed why I rejoined the Party in 2015..
This is almost certainly going to give me some problems in the upcoming Leadership election..
Dreadful news – even if this is criticism of the national campaign “hiding” beneath the cloak of not very concealed accusations of homophobia – this is not the right time to do this. If, on the other hand, it is a nakedly expedient attempt to take advantage of the fact that several well-known and respected figures have been re-elected, it is entirely cynical at this time. In none of these cases does Tim deserve the treatment he has been given. What a disgrace!
This is desperately sad. Tim has been in most ways an outstanding leader. He has worked his socks off for this party. He has staked out our clear and principled position on Brexit. A disastrous negotiation with the EU may well prove that he got it very, very right.
Sadly, I fear that Tim was also right to say that “A better, wiser person than me may have been able to deal with this more successfully, to have remained faithful to Christ while leading a political party in the current environment.”
A different person might have said something totally unambiguous – such as:
“Yes, my personal religious conviction is that homosexuality is sinful. But as a liberal, I would find it abhorrent to seek to impose my own personal religious beliefs on anybody else. That’s why you can be sure that I will always support gay rights, as I always have done.”
Why did Tim put forward agonised ambiguity, in place of a clear statement? My best guess is that he would have found it too difficult to make any statement like my draft above, because that would – to him – have implied putting Mammon before God. And that he could not do.
That’s very sad for all of us, and it’s a tragedy for Tim.
I think our manifesto was a testament not only to Tim’s belief in Liberal values but Tim’s recognition that we sometimes need a more muscular Liberalism to create opportunities for all, a departure from the dogma thinks equality can simply be wished into being with good intentions alone. I am very concerned that we might now go backwards. I’ve never heard anything from those being talked about as contenders to suggest they were ahead of Tim in this regard.
This is really bad news. We have allowed a character assassination orchestrated by a handful of lefties via the vile medium that is Twitter to succeed (aided and abetted by Patten and the ‘delegation’ – and yes I want to know who the guilty are too).
The TV were obsessing with Tim Farron’s attitude to gay sex ‘because of his Christianity’, but the same questions were not asked of Vicar’s daughter, and committed christian Theresa May. And they were not asked of Muslim Sadiq Khan during the Mayoral election in London, so why was Tim singled out? I believe it was because certain people wanted to target him to weaken the Liberal Democrats.
I am livid and heartbroken that such a fundamentally decent guy has been forced out like this. It was inevitable that those who don’t like him would have a go. Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves, though.
No, no, no, we should not accept this! We should beg him to reconsider a decision taken in the aftermath of a difficult and wearying election, and apparently with unacceptable interference from certain illiberal party members. For all the reasons people have been giving above, he should reconsider, and stand again in a leadership contest against the candidates who voted less honestly than he in the tuition fees debate. As a committed Christian myself, I have been delighted to have a leader who seemed to me to perfectly combine the tenets of Christianity and of Liberal Democracy: he has humbly tried to care for and serve his people, and has had faith in people and tolerance for all. Can someone who knows how start a petition or an on-line statement of support to sign, to help him change his mind?
Jim Alexander
No Charles Kennedy didn’t have to go he was forced out, why did the Party not give such a popular leader who won more seats for a 3rd Party than any other leader more support. The facts I see are 2015 8 seats down from 57 in 2010, 2017 12 seats up 4. Those are the facts, do the maths that’s upwards. The Orange Booker brigade campaigned against Tim right from the start and have found an issue on which to scapegoat him for the actions of another politician and inaccurate media reporting such as Tim doesn’t believe in Gay Marriage which I heard on LBC radio. Just the same as they did to Donna Summer when they totally misrepresented her views on AIDS despite all her excellent charity work in that area.
I’m a great admirer of Tim but the fact is he answered questions badly and in a way which damaged him and the party. If he had given the answer Theresa May gave, and she is another practising Christian, there would have been no issue.
This is all wrong.
Many of us who very definitely supported him staying have found ourselves defending him as a moderate on Europe in comparison with others.
Every so often as in his in my view excellent interview calling for a cross party approach to the issue, he has had the naysayers say he is wrong.
Some of us thought he was wrong to be so gung ho before on this issue and were relieved to have the nuanced position.
And when he was mauled on his faith others were embarrassed.
It is the ultras in this and any party that lead it to nowhere.
Ultra left, ultra right .
Add ultra liberal.
There is no such thing as ultra democratic.
Tim is a liberal and a Liberal but he is a democrat and a Democrat .
And a Christian before both.One who has been treated shabbily by the media not the party. His faith might present him with challenges the faith of others may not, because of the nature of its evangelical stance. But his consistency as a man of humanity and understanding of liberty has been admirable. The religiously agnostic , politically faithful ,Mill , would approve of him.
He is a very fine man . And I think we shall need him and Nick as much as ever. His contribution has been considerable and shall be yet. The statement here is the man at his peak.
It is necessary to find out what or who was behind this immediate decision.What we do not need or want is bitterness in the party that turns on other potential leaders of tomorrow who are blameless.
Please can we have a measured approach to the issues and each other.
A lot of emotional nonsense being talked on all sides. It is very wrong that Tim has been hounded out of a Liberal party for his views but it was a horrible distraction from our campaign as was legalising cannabis as a plank of our manifesto. So much rubbish talked about our GE success because we increased the number of our M.P’s from 8-12.. The fact is that strategic and political errors for 7 years have removed our party from being a major player controlling big cities and London Boroughs with 62 M.P’s to an irrelevance where we are in third place in most of the country. Tim has to take the rap for that although I think the fault may lie in the secretariat. Nobody understood that austerity weighed more in the public mind than Brexit and that Starmer was playing a blinder. Now we need a truly radical agenda-universal basic income, eco manufacturing, and wealth tax replacing income tax. Who delivers a radical, liberal and social democrat agenda gets my vote. Tonight, it’s not Tim I feal sorry for but Sarah Olney.
I don’t know who forced/advised Tim to leave but WHY TODAY?
Gutted to hear this. Very, very angry to hear that he seems to have been forced out. Wondering why I still even bother with this party sometimes.
Y
I voted for Tim as leader. He was doing well up to the Gen election being called. He was good in parts not so good in others. Our campaign ie ours the members campaign with our fixation on Europe was pretty crap BUT…. It was Tim’s decision to make not others. And he certainly needed time to reflect. I want to know who went to see him. And they need to come out and say who they are.
Disgusted by the way this has been done ,Tim has done a good job as leader and the membership numbers are better than they have ever been.His genuinely Social Liberal views match my own & not since Charles Kennedy’s leadership have i agreed on more issues with a leader.What choice do i have in the leadership election?Is there a candidate who’s views will represent mine?I’m not sure there will be..
es James, amazing how other parties don’t seem to kick their leaders out with such ease, Jeremy was never forced out even when the press pilloried him.
I find the video quite distressing, look at the strain and disbelief on the faces of Norman, Sal, Wera and Vince, I’m not sure that this was a ‘Lambite’ or ‘Orange Booker’ coup.
I left the Lib Dems when the orange book agenda took over. I had been considering rejoining as I felt more comfortable with the message that was presented. I have voted Green in the past few years but in recent elections have returned to vote for the party. If, as seems, a degree of pushing as per Charles Kennedy has occurred and this leads to a return of the orange book wing then I will not rejoin. I will continue considering to vote for the party but cannot in good conscience join.
I wish Tim well in the future. His faith was never an issue for me,as an agnostic, and yes he maybe could have answered the questions relating to it a little better.He was hounded on the issue though.
For a Liberal party it seems to act in opposition to it’s liberal credentials a lot of the time.
I felt that Farron was inadequately prepared for LGBT questions but other than that he was quite good in the election campaign. Because of Clegg Farron had a mountain to climb and he had made a start. Where we failed was in social media – all the messaging was blue vs red. It would have been better if Farron had not been forced out on this particular day – fire aside the party needed to take more time to understand what could have been done better. The Lib Dems have treated Farron very shoddily.
I personally think that Tim Farron was an asset to the Leadership of the party. The membership grew to hundreds of thousands and the number of MPs increased by 50%. Although there was a few casualties. Both the 2015 and 2017 were strange elections for different reason. 2015 saw the insurgence of Nationalism and UKIP and 2017 saw the insurgence of socialism, rejection of austerity and had the main aim of getting the conservatives out of power. Yes I think there may have been an error of judgement in rejecting the opportunity of coalition with either labour or conservative as the lib dems could have made it more of a power share but no way should Tim had to have to stand down. I think the media actually breached the Equality Act 2010 on both religion and LGBT and there should be an investigation on this.
Tim Farron inspired me to join the Liberal Democrats. This is disgusting, pathetic and stupid. Just as the tide is turning against austerity a progressive leader is trashed. Yeah, makes sense.
He had to go. Staying on as leader would only tarnish the party in the eyes of the electorate. Like it or not, the great majority of the electorate do not look kindly on political leaders voicing their religious beliefs. We may liberal to our core, however, the majority of the electorate aren’t.
Sad, disgusted, and livid.
And all those armchair strategists who’ve been carping on here will no doubt be doing the same soon with whoever wins the leadership election. Not that any names spring to mind who are likely to do any better in the hot seat than Tim has, faced with picking up the post-coalition pieces.
Wondering if I’m in the right party now as well. Although I think those who have hounded him out would be far better at home in the Labour Party.
Very sad to see this, and reflects badly on the party and British society. I was unsure of Tim during the leadership contest (before I joined the party), but I warmed to him pretty quickly and was very impressed by his performance during the election in what were difficult circumstances.
Tim’s done a great deal for us. Let’s now pick a strong, future-looking leader.
Shame.
@Peter b
“Liberal ideology and political correctness have become synonymous with intolerance.”
I agree. I’m quite furious about this with Tim being hounded throughout the campaign by the press and somewhat unfairly. For instance Theresa May was not questioned in the same way and doesn’t have a great voting record on gay rights.
As Murdo Fraser of the Scottish Conservatives alludes to I do wonder what kind of society we’re turning into. It’s moving towards a liberal fascism. Farron’s religious belief was personal and private and he didn’t seek to enforce it upon anyone. I don’t detect any maliciousness or viciousness within Farron and never have. Perhaps that’s his problem in that he wasn’t ruthless enough or willing to betray his colleagues. The only thing I could criticise Farron for is not being as radical as I would have liked as leader in terms of economic policy, but to blame our current fortunes on Farron alone is not fair. He did a good job in difficult circumstances and simply didn’t get enough time.
It’s a sorry state of affairs and didn’t need to happen at all. If you’re a Christian or have a form of religious belief you’re not welcome in the Liberal Democrats. That’s what this says to me even if I know party members themselves don’t think that. The brass that forced his exit have a lot to answer for.
Whenever Christianity is normally mentioned on one of these blogs there are often a number of angry voices denouncing religion in general and Christianity in particular. But they seem absent today.
I’m gutted to hear this news, having just read this and then the Brian Paddick thread. I posted a couple of days ago that I thought Tim should stay, and would get better after his experience of the last election. If the party picks anyone other than Vince Cable as leader, we will be back to having a leader that no one else will recognise or have heard of. And if we pick Vince, we will just keep reminding people of the coalition.
Speaking as an ordinary, provincial member of the party, the idea that Tim received a “delegation” asking him to stand down, and that he did, is very de-motivating. I thought that the Lib Dems were different and that the membership had a real say in choosing a leader, but we have just lost one to a “delegation” accountable to no one.
Yet, I liked and appreciated the campaigning Brian Paddick did for civil liberties and against excessive surveillance.
I don’t know what to think at the moment, but can’t see how this makes anything better.
It is disappointing that Tim Farron has been forced out this way. Those responsible should be open and transparent about what they did and why. Tim came across as a genuine Liberal and a refreshing change from the Tory lite Orange Bookers. As a bisexual male, I have no issues with his views of sexulality and his voting record was sound on these issues. With another election possibly only months away, the last thing we need is a divisive party election campaign. Select any of those who reneged on the tuition-fee promise, or bedroom tax supporter Stephen Lloyd and we will go backwards next election.
Russell, he didn’t ‘voice his religious beliefs’: he tried to keep his faith private, but this was held up as having something to hide. If he’d not been persecuted by certain people previously and the media this election, it would never have been an issue.
Good piece in the Independent regarding Tim’s religious beliefs and politics.
Tim Farron’s religion was the problem, not other people’s attitude to it.
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/christian-it-was-tim-farron-s-religion-that-was-the-problem-not-other-people-s-attitude-to-it-a7790596.html
I think this is incredibly shabby. Tim if you are reading this, you did so well in the Campaign.
I watched the first Leaders debate where I thought you did really well, I saw your speech after the Manchester tragedy which was so inspiring and heartfelt, and I thought your speech after the Election result was spot on. To me you were a bit like Corbyn – a man of the people – not mouthing platitudes and soundbites.
And, if I’m not wrong, the Lib Dems will very much regret this in the long run, When people behave in such an expedient way it usually comes back to bite them. Just as with the tuition fees betrayal and May calling an early election, getting rid of a leader who has rescued the party and doubled its membership is just plain foolish – and deeply ungrateful.
And speaking about your faith in such a moving and honest way is perhaps your crowning achievement. I am a Christian and know the tensions between party policy and faith. You came under incredible scrutiny, but withstood it all.
Cassie B.
Tim Farron on faith, morality and serving others.
http://www.christiansinpolitics.org.uk/latest/tim-farron-faith-serving-morality/
Seems like voicing his religious beliefs to me.
The part about the “delegation” (if true) reminds me too much of the “men in grey suits” of Harold Macmillan days of the TORIES. for crying out loud….
Surely this could have been done in a better way; Tim (who brought tens of thousands to the party and kept our spirits high in the post-Clegg days) deserved as much.
For a Liberal leader to be hounded from office on account of his religious beliefs is a disgrace.
This is the lowest point in my membership of 43 years.
Members knew of Tim’s religious views when they elected him leader so to say that there is no place for Christians in the party is utterly false. As an atheist I voted for Tim as I believed he was the best person for the job. The problem isn’t with Tim’s beliefs but the way he was hounded by the media because of them. And unfortunately Tim was pressed relentlessly because he didnt answer the question on gay sex and seemed evasive. I was hoping that he would be given intensive media coaching and stay on as leader. So sad for someone who has done so much for the party but I hope he will feel able to continue to do so in the future.
Whoever replaces him will have to come to terms with the fact that at least a third of the electorate (who have faith of some description) have been put off voting Lib Dem because of this bigotry.
I still want to know who was in the delegation. At least have the guts to tell us.
The right decision – Tim just wasn’t able to break through and the gay sex issue destroyed us with younger voters
And say there is another Election in 2017, it will take a while for the Electorate to get to know another leader. Apart from being deeply unfair, it is sheer folly! We will probably lose all the seats we gained and more.
I will sadly not be campaigning for the Lib Dems for a long while, I am afraid. Tuition fees almost did for me, but this shabby ingratitude is the end. This is not about what Tim believes for me, it’s about how the Party itself has behaved.
Religious beliefs and social liberalism are not incompatible and never will be. Those who hounded Tim out would be more at home in the Conservative Party or UKIP than a party which at this GE which espoused genuinely progressive social liberal policies and increased its tally of seats. The press smears on the radio and tv were never challenged at a higher level of the party, they fell silent.
Normally I try not to take sides in this kind of spat because the only way we are going to survive as a party is to unite and overcome differences but I’m a founder member of the party having been a member of the SDP and I’m in despair. Tim voted against tuition fees, he spoke well and seemed to embody Liberal values, particularly on social justice so I’m devastated that he has gone. However, I’m equally devastated that a powerful group of people in the party have taken it upon themselves to get rid of a leader who saw such an increase in our membership and under whom we gained more MPs. How can they call themselves Liberals when no attempt has been made to sound out the membership on this? As Liberals we are all supposed to mistrust power, particularly when wielded by ourselves but frankly this is something that completely disappeared from sight during the Coalition. How do we get Members of the House of Lords to resign? We’ve got enough of them so one or two won’t be missed. Tim has lost an election, so did Brian Paddick but he was made a Lord to reward him for his failure.
I really believe we must beg Tim to stand again as leader just like Jeremy Corbyn did because that would give the membership a say. To ask someone to resign just after they’ve worked their socks off and increased the number of Lib Dem MPs is appalling. Nick Clegg has been Liberal enough to refuse to contemplate becoming a member of an unelected chamber but now we have Lords and Baronesses throwing their weight around in what is supposed to be a democratic Party.
I voted for Tim among other things, because he voted against tuition fees. That issue has been toxic for our party so I am horrified that we have no one to vote for who isn’t tainted by this and I am so afraid that we will go back into Orange book territory along with it.
I am deeply, desperately upset that a few people have caused such division in our party.
What a sad day when one can’t lead a political party because one’s faith is not shared by others. Paddick, should be absolutely ashamed of himself. I had my differences with Tim, however, Tim worked his socks for this party and to be told by a small group of individuals that his faith is an obstacle to his leadership must be utterly devastating for him. Perhaps, Paddick and others, should look up the word “tolerance” ….
the ability or willingness to tolerate the existence of opinions or behaviour that one dislikes or disagrees with. Tim demonstrated tolerance, not sure others have.
A great shame Tim has been forced to step down, he had the potential to be a great leader. A leader who speaks from the heart with passion and conviction. The media should also be thoroughly ashamed for attacking a person’s Christian Faith, when it had no relevance to Party Policy or the General Election. It just gave other people the cue to propagate lies about Tim on Social Media as reasons to vote Labour rather than Lib Dem. Lies on Social Media was probably the cause of far more younger Remain supporters voting Labour rather than Lib Dem despite the ambiguous Labour stance on Brexit. Theresa May’s Christian Faith has not been an issue with the Media during the General Election and even when she clutches at the DUP to keep her in power, it is the Christian Faith of the DUP that is vilified not her impending support for it in Northern Ireland Laws. I think time will show the Lib Dems to be on the right side of the Brexit argument and now was not the time to diminish the only voice not widening the divide from Europe.
“Palehorse 14th Jun ’17 – 8:56pm
Whenever Christianity is normally mentioned on one of these blogs there are often a number of angry voices denouncing religion in general and Christianity in particular. But they seem absent today.”
Any other day, I’ll be happy to appear here “denouncing religion in general and Christianity in particular”. But today I feel more like starting “Liberal Democrat Atheists for Farron” in protest at the undeserved and nasty way he seems to have been pushed into resigning. I absolutely agree with others here that the delegation that went to see him – if that is how it happened – should be named and called to account.
The Party didn’t hound out Tim, a few individuals did.
Sue and Shaun I agree totally and well said. I’ve already sent a letter of complaint to the Party about this, there should be an equivalent FOI type of investigation of who was involved, what was said and why the party membership wasn’t consulted. This is not a democratic act but one borne by spite from a particular faction which has been on the decline in recent years.
Really shocked by this – Frankly I don’t blame Tim for wanting to spend more time with his lovely family and in that beautiful constituency.
Tim – you are better off out of this bear-pit
Good Luck
Nick Cotter.
Tim has many, many strengths, and but we need to reflect that our vote share fell at the election just passed to a new low, and Tim ended the campaign with overall negative satisfaction ratings from the electorate. Apart from the special case of Nick Clegg in 2015, that’s never been the case for us before.
I’ve been a strong supporter of Tim, and remain a great admirer of him, but at the end of an election campaign you have to take a step back, reflect and decide if the leader you have is the greatest asset you could have in that role. Sadly Tim doesn’t seem to have enthused the electorate as much as he does me and others posting here. Politics is a tough business. Tim probably has been treated unfairly in terms of the amount of attention paid to his answers on a topic where his record is generally very good. But as I say, politics is a tough business. Sometimes you have to reluctantly conclude that there are others better placed to be the party’s lead spokesperson, and to lead the effort to take the LibDem fightback to the next level.
I should be immune by now, but I am always shocked to come on this site and see people with the Lib Dem logo next to their names making comments that would make Katie Hopkins look enlightened and progressive.
Just as a point of fact, the Lib Dems have been led by “someone of faith” in recent years.
He was called Charles Kennedy.
The crunch point for me with Tim came when he wouldn’t answer questions in the same way as Charles did (on an issue other than homosexuality)
I am surprised at the outpouring of support for Tim Farron. His speech clearly indicates that there was a contradiction between certain of his Christian beliefs and his public position and record as a political liberal, which someone of no faith (for example) would not have. It seems to me like doublethink to try and be both a good liberal and a good Christian. You might get away with doing that as a rank and file member, but the standard is rightly higher if you are party leader, because it needs to be clear whether someone’s private views influence their public position. So why the outrage? Tim Farron was not forced to run for leader and he is not being forced to resign either.
Gutted 🙁
@Russell Kent – Actually, that’s a shallow and surprisingly weak article from John Rentoul. If you want a good and much more thoughtful article, try this from Nick Cohen:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/apr/29/tim-farron-defending-true-liberal-even-if-it-makes-us-queasy
So did the Greens vote share fall, their leader didn’t resign, so did the UKIP vote share fall and Nuttall only resigned because they didn’t win a single seat. Vote share hasn’t got anything to do with it. The GE was too soon for the Party to make serious headway and it wasn’t all about the EU either as the other social issues came up time after time on the doorstep. There were also many who didn’t vote. Tim will always be a gay icon in my mind, pioneering gay marriage and consistently voting for gay rights. His departure was engineered and those of us on here on the social liberal wing must protest and complain to the Party.
People pinning the blame on the delegation: I’d be surprised if Tim resigned just due to a small delegation. Maybe they had a petition of parliamentarians with them. Just a guess.
Putting aside his religious views, he didn’t fight a good campaign. The successes were local; at the national level we went backwards.
Tim was voted as leader by a pretty significant majority of members, he was forced out by an undemocratic minority. Tim fought an excellent campaign on the NHS, reversing police cut backs, protecting our environment, against tuition fees and on school meals for primary school children. He wasn’t given any where near the same airtime on these issues as the other labour and tory leaders, I watched and listened.
Thomas L: ‘You might get away with doing that as a rank and file member,’
How very generous of you to permit Christians to be in the party at all, really.
‘It seems to me like doublethink to try and be both a good liberal and a good Christian.’
Insulting rubbish, quite frankly.
We the membership voted him in; we should at least be told who was in the delegation and why they did it out of courtesy. Statement by someone please.
Spot on CassieB.
I am shocked, saddened and deeply upset. I wish to thank Tim for his hard work over the past 2 years as party leader, and for bringing me back to the party. I left following the 2010 election as I no longer recognised the Lib Dems in coalition. Tim showed me a party I DID recognise and I began to be proud to be Lib Dem again. I wish him support, and solidarity and a deep apology that this has happened. Not a liberal action in my view and I will not knowingly support anyone involved in this to become party leader.
Someone has picked their moment, given the events in Kensington overnight.
LibDemDavid 14th Jun ’17 – 8:39pm….. amazing how other parties don’t seem to kick their leaders out with such ease, Jeremy was never forced out even when the press pilloried him…..
It wasn’t for want of trying…In addition to the media his PLP, Blair, Mandelson, et al, tried their hardest…It was the Labour membership who stopped them…Perhaps LibDem members, who feel so strongly, could try…
Ian: Reminds me of the “good day to bury bad news” quote from 2001…..
@ Mark Wright: That is ultimately just your view but I doubt whether many LGBTQ people agree with you. It is one thing tolerating a MP whose highly traditional and conservative approach to Christianity regards your sexual activities as at best distasteful and at worse a perversion, and who considers abortion as wrong, it is entirely another thing for such a person to be leading a liberal party. Tim’s handling of these issues has demonstrated extremely poor political judgement. It may be a small minority among the electorate, but in terms of political activity in all parties the LGBTQ community punches above its weight, and Tim has destroyed the clear advantage the LDs once had among that community. The irony of the current situation is that in his deciding to resign as leader he has shown much better judgement than all those contributors to this blog who wanted him to stay on.
It is impossible to imagine how liberalism could have ever developed without Christianity. The two are practically inseparable. The same is true of humanism, which began in the city states of renaissance, Catholic Italy. Modern liberalism and humanism have largely become secular in the sense that they now exist without the supernatural element of their Christian origin, but it it absolutely compatible to be a traditional Christian and a liberal.
The sheer ignorance of those decrying Christianity as anti-liberal is breathtaking. How do you reconcile the Christian message of non-judgement, turning the other cheek and loving your neighbour regardless of what they get up to, with being anti-liberal?
Cassie B – as I pointed out above the party had an openly Christian leader as recently as 2005.
It appears that Tim has been pushed (I really don’t want to believe this but it looks this way – the party membership is entitled to the truth).
If this is the case and it’s to do with his faith then it is sad and unacceptable. If it’s to do with his performance then it’s premature and short-sighted.
There were several deficiencies in our national campaign and the result was not good enough. The correct course of action is to analyse these, learn the lessons and take the appropriate action. It is not to defenestrate a leader of great integrity, immense work ethic, passionate and powerful oratory and self-evident liberal and social democratic values.
Thank you Tim for busting a gut to bring this party back from the dead. I hope you stand in the leadership election so that the membership can decide if you should be leader.
Tim will get my vote if he does.
The best thing I can do is put in a complaint to the Party using their online form and would encourage others to do likewise. It doesn’t quite cover the undemocratic and unprincipled removal of Party Leaders but there is scope for comments here under the organisation structure.
http://www.libdems.org.uk/making_a_complaint
Shades of Charles Kennedy and that didn’t end well as his replacements couldn’t hold a candle to him.
Very sorry that Tim has resigned, He is a good man and has done so much for our party. If he was pushed, as it seems he might have been, then I hope he stands in the leadership election so that we can have a chance to vote for him.
Reading that Lord Paddick was at the forefront of the movement to oust Tim, and that Lady Barker and Lord Lester tweeted their approval, I couldn’t help but wonder if this coup was primarily carried out by Peers of the Realm rather than elected MPs. But perhaps the MPs are just more subtle because they are more answerable.
Overall Tim has shown much better political judgement than any other senior lib dem in recent times. It is easy to a postulate a “counter factual” where May did not call an election with lib dems building support : by-election wins, local council successes and increasing support for our position on Brexit as the harm it will do to our economy became increasingly apparent. Tim did not have the luxury of that time. Unfortunately it was clegg that did most harm to our party over tuition fees. The policy itself but also the symbolism and betrayal of trust.
I think I saw a poll with us on 20% among remainders and 2% among leavers. And overall that was the story of our successes London, Scotland OXWAB and Bath. A distinctive position and one that it is correct. One also that would have borne greater electoral fruits in time. We should always march to the sound of gunfire. Broadly we were to the left of new labour and we should not vacate that just because corbynite labour is too. Good funding for the NHS and education. We rightly criticised Blair’s 75p pension increase and got the triple lock in government. Public infrastructure spending is a triple bonus. How much is lost to the economy in traffic jams and a creaking railways? And yes I hope we will look again at tuition fees. 35% said it was a reason for switching to labour.
Denis Mollison – ‘LibDem atheists for Farron.’ Great idea. Where do I sign?
I don’t agree with everything Tim has said/done in his time, and I have some concerns about the GE campaign. But think of how proud we were of him when he went to the refugee camps. And how he led from the front with passion in the EU referendum (where were Corbyn and May??) A good man has been treated disgracefully here.
When I was younger I used to play chess with my father.
Many a time, he raised an kindly eyebrow, as my finger hovered over the next move and with a knowing smile laughingly said:
“are you sure you want to do that?”
Tim, it is almost inconceivable that sometime in the near future , you won’t find yourself reading the very many comments here.
1. Firstly, and most importantly, for all the various views here from many genuine members and supporters, not a single person doubts the love you have for the party you joined at 16 and that you live and breathe openness, tolerance and integrity.
2. What I also know, is that you have a god given gift – you are a natural orator, an inspiring motivator and a brilliant campaigner.
3. In 2015 the Lib Dem’s were facing total meltdown. The 20+ vote share built up under both Charles and Nick had been reduced to a level where the party was faced with extinction. I happen to believe that if you had not stepped up to the plate, no-one else could have held/increased that position in the last couple of years.
4. The irony is that the party now faces a massive dilemma.
They must never underestimate the reach of a passionate communicator, with a dream, to pull people in who “believe what you believe”. (Think MLK and Mr Corbyn at present).
The main issue for the party now is to find someone else with that all important gift, alongside a vision and emotional pull that resonates with the electorate in line with Lib Dem core values.
History has shown many times that the right policies, the right market conditions & enough money is not enough.
5. The next leader will need to be a great orator (or have a loyal deputy who is) and above all the tuition fees boil will have to be lanced once and for all. Rebuilding trust is crucial.
6. Tim, you are a good man, an inspiring motivator, and you almost certainly rescued the party you love when they needed you most. For that they should be eternally grateful.
7. People compelled by faith to follow a career in politics to serve others are rare and much needed. I am not religious myself, but deeply respect those who are.
Spend some quality time with your family, restore your rightful majority in the beautiful part of the world that is your home and sleep well.
You have served your party magnificently!
@George Crozier – Nick wasn’t a special case, he was a disaster. He left the party to Tim or Norman and neither had any cards to play. He had given them, and Liberal Democracy all away in an attempt to make the whole nation Tory. He sacrificed our councillors, our MSPs, our AMs, MEPs and ultimately our MPs and party on his conceit.
Luck gave Tim one random card, Brexit, and Tim played it and with a superhuman effort by us all in Richmond Park, got us noticed. Sadly May took it away before it could really become a powerful tool, and all we have now is the burned out hulk Nick left us with.
All of those in the delegation who visited Tim are a disgrace to our party, our values and our vision. They should doubly hang their heads in shame because they have ensured our final oblivion as a party after doing nothing to save it from 2010 to 2015, and they have squandered 40 years of work of so many liberals who built our party up. None of them could hold a candle to Tim or David Penhalygon who would have rightly given them short shrift and probably a good slap. They need it.
@Thomas L
It is not doublespeak to be both christian and Liberal. I have a number of views on life linked to my faith, I would never seek to force anyone else to share them, let alone try to enact laws based upon them.
Being liberal means I respect peoples right to have any religion or none as long as they do not seek to impose it on others.
From a couple of Lib Dem sites on Facebook the rumour is that he was apparently visited by a triumvirate including Ashdown. For someone who was still undoubtedly grieving because we didn’t do better and because his majority decreased so much in his own seat to be “persuaded” to resign by a few grandees so soon after the election when a proper analysis of what happened has yet to be made is illiberal and totally high handed and derogatory to the wider membership. In addition my local party is being asked to be careful of what they say on Lib Dem sites. This smacks of muzzling the membership to me. It was bad enough in Coalition when secrecy seemed rife but we believe in open government!
So three names have emerged as possible members of a triumvirate. I’m not an expert on our party’s constitution but I seem to remember that a certain number of members is required to call a special conference. I’m afraid I no longer have the energy to organise anything like that but I really think we members should see if there’s enough support for this or to petition Tim to stand again.
Sorry folks but Brian Padick is on the ultra liberal wing I mention, not the Orange Book, or the traditional nonsense spouted of economic or social Liberal divide.
Where were the moderate defenders of minority religious rights, a Liberal cause for centuries, in the debate on faith schools. Did anyone notice Tim rightly did not put the ultras favoured policy in the manifesto ?
The anti-religious brigade are in danger of turning our party in to the sort of libertarian left party on the continent that get two per cent !
A strong sense of good vs evil is at the heart of Tim. Asked the purpose of prison, his answer , to punish.
It is the libertarian left that are gaining a foothold in liberalism in the USA which is why they support abortion up until birth !
Roll on the creation of a centre party …or this one to become one again!
“In which case we are kidding ourselves if we think we yet live in a tolerant, liberal society.” (Tim Farron)
It is an outrage that Tim feels he was forced to choose between his Christian faith and leadership of the Lib Dems.
Those who have conspired against him should hang their heads in shame for their illiberal behaviour.
It shows how sometimes commitment to liberalism, as a small self-appointed group define it, has led to intolerance.
#WeBackTim
A beautiful speech from Tim – particularly the lovely ending reference to John Newton.
I didn’t discern any call for him to go.
He did a bloody good job for the party when we are in a dire state. Not having voted for tuition fees up to £9000 helped. There was an amazing surge in the membership and his policy on Brexit was clear and liberal. We did as well as we could have expected to do in the general election.
I tuned out of all this silly nonsense about sin. I am a Christian but one of the key beliefs is “Do not judge lest you be judged”, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone”, and “Take the plank out of your own eye before you take the speck of your brother’s eye”. It all seemed to go back to the Channel 4 interview when he said “We are all sinners”. If he had said “I’m not standing for Pope” and/or “Do not judge” and/or “Gay sex is not a sin” at that stage then perhaps the media would have shut up about it. It’s such a complicated subject (for example straight sex can be a sin in situations of promiscuity and adultery).
But I come back to this: Why wasn’t Charles Kennedy, a devout Roman Catholic, asked similar questions? Why do Shirley Williams and Simon Hughes and Theresa May, all devout Christians, not get this flack?
And if Tim had played a blinder of a campaign would he be resigning just because of questions about Christianity? He led a good campaign, but I do think our messaging was a bit muddled.
I think we really need to know who these damned people in sandals were who came to visit him. We need to understand why they asked him to stand down – in detail.
This will harm the party and delay the next stage in moving forward. We need to know who did this. We also cannot go back to Orange Book liberalism.
I have been critical of the campaign and of Tim’s part, but as far as Tim is concerned it was recoverable, he has come a long way in two years. It is the “suits” behind this we need to get to.
Why o why was it done on the day of that blg fire?
Thing is liberalism has a very simple and elegant view on these things. You believe what you want and don’t force that on others.
There is no reason that there should be a divide on Christian liberal and Atheist liberals. None at all. Tim might believe what he will, did he put it in the manifesto or did he campaign on an anti gay ticket?
This just stinks.
Also when will the delegation coming forward?
While I do not believe there is any compelling reason for Tim to stand down and I am genuinely sorry he has gone, I also respect his decision to do so. This is therefore no time for recrimination or personal criticism, but to agree how we can build on both the immutable principles of Liberal Democracy and on the enthusiasm of those who have joined us in recent months. Never forget that both the Labour Party and the Conservatives would dearly like to see no other successful national party and with Labour now firmly under the control of the left and the Tories moving rightwards with the help of the DUP we are needed even more than ever (no offence intended to the Greens). So can I first beg those who have posted here and the others whom I know feel the same way not to quit but to add your support to this effort? In the 53 years since I joined the Liberal Party I have seen ups and downs – some worse than now – and Tim will be the ninth leader to go in that time. All have been missed but we have gone on – and will this time. One thought: we have never had a female leader… Personally I cannot think of a better candidate than Jo Swinson – if she is prepared to take on the hassle of leadership – but of course that will be up to all our members to decide.
I absolutely agree we have to get to the bottom of this. Who did this and why? The timing is appalling. Those who asked Tim to resign need to come out and admit who they are why they did this. We need another election. With Tim on the ballot.
I am saddened that Tim has stood down and I really respect him for his efforts on behalf of Liberalism. He is someone of great integrity and I want to wish him well. I think we ,as members, deserve to hear about the actions of those who went to see Tim to presumably ask him to stand down. What mandate did they have to do this? It sounds very illiberal to me.
If Tim was on the ballot paper again he would have my vote.
Ultimately, the party got a lower share of the vote than in the disastrous 2015 election. The party leader must carry the can for this. While many Lib Dems think the world of Tim Farron, his opponents see him as a lightweight and are unworried by his leadership of the party. A change was therefore required. But not because of his attitude towards homosexuality, which any tolerant person ( gay or otherwise ) ought to have been able to deal with. Christians have in the past been responsible for much anti gay sentiment and that has been immensely damaging. But in my opinion Tim dealt with the issue as well as he reasonably could have done. It may well now have become impossible for a Christian to lead a progressive party in this country – but that should not be considered a desirable outcome. It is probably a sign that aggressive minority activism has become mainstream, and is in danger of eroding the liberty that it successfully sought to achieve.
Charles Kennedy was a Catholic but was never hounded over homosexually and surely allot of our other leaders have been Christian so why the hell is this happening?
Whoever was in this delegation should be expelled from the party, Tim was elected by the party membership they have no right to do this.
So this is now a media story. Not just the fact Tim has resigned, but the way it was forced. Secret cabals of ‘the great and the good’ in Westminster deciding who can and can’t be our leader, and signaling that people of faith are not welcome in the LDs. Great. Thanks so much guys. Days/weeks of awful publicity now, before we go back to having a leader who voted for tuition fees. :=((
Tim – you deserve so much better. But be assured that many of us ‘ordinary’ membership still love you and are grateful for all your hard work. Yes you made mistakes, but you got so much right.
So disillusioned. Agree @Paul Walter, although Simon Hughes did get some serious rebuke on LDV when he spoke in the equal marriage debate in Parliament, if I remember rightly.
People are getting wise to opportunism in politics. They won’t stand for it any longer. Tim was gaining in popularity and stature. If it turns out to be a ‘coup’, rather than a voluntary resignation then I fear the game is up.
Our shadow home secretary should be in the commons.
It is entirely appropriate that a person seeking election to the position of Prime Minister of Britain be held accountable for ALL of their views and beliefs, as the consequences of a person being in such a position of power is immense. If some views when held up to that scrutiny, seem at odds with some political aims, then they should be challenged.
It is a concern that not all such candidates have been questioned on these matters to an equal degree of vigor, e.g. Mrs May , and her new allies who apparently have a significant block of activists who think that the Earth is under 10,000 years old 🙁
I would like to repeat part of what Mike S said:
“Tim, you are a good man, an inspiring motivator, and you almost certainly rescued the party you love when they needed you most. For that they should be eternally grateful. People compelled by faith to follow a career in politics to serve others are rare and much needed.”
I won’t comment specifically on the background of Tim Farron’s resignation, because from past experience, what is reported soon after an event is often misleading.
But I will commment on those, in this thread, who state that Christianity is incompatible with Liberal Democracy. Your view is not just morally wrong, and contrary to the central values of Liberalism, it’s also political idiocy.
Under first-past-the-post, any party that doesn’t seek to be a broad church, which welcomes Christians like myself, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, and people of the vast range of other faiths, will be a tiny pressure group, of no significance, without representation in the House of Commons, and with none of the past political influence that has led to our having so many members of the House of Lords.
The heritage of the Liberal Party includes Gladstone, a man of immense faith, and a giant of the nineteenth century. It includes innumerable other men and woman of faith, including Shirley Williams and Charles Kennedy, both from our Liberal and Social democratic traditions.
I believe and hope that that heritage will continue, and there will be others of faith who will take leadership in the future. For those who call for people of faith to be marginalised in the party, I suspect you’ll be disappointed, and I suggest it is you who are in the wrong party.
I’m reading this thinking how weird and cult-like the Lib Dems look.
We the ordinary members should not accept this. Tim seems to have felt forced to resign after a delegation of Lords asked him to. It is the members who choose the leader, so that that approach was undemocratic and illiberal. Tim should stay on until a formal leadership contest is held at a time of the party’s choosing, and then be a candidate. The wealth of support for him shown here along with the dismay and condemnation of the attack on him demands it.
If we need a special conference, so be it, but I would rather that Tim agrees to stay on for the present, since he can be a far more valuable contributor to the Brexit negotiations than Theresa May. We need him to lead us in having our say in the inter-party consultations that should now take place, to achieve as good an outcome for our country as is possible.
Contrary to what some people seem to think, Christians are not a persecuted minority, either in the country or in the Party, so it is perfectly legtimate to questiion whether the Party leader’s faith represents the broad consensus of liberals among the electorate, for it is this group to whom the Party is primarily appealing. When a Muslim such as Sadiq Khan from the Labour Party and a Roman Catholic such as Ian Duncan-Smith from the Conservative Party can unequivocally caste their votes in support of gay marriage, while a LD leader cannot then it is hardly surprising that secular liberals will have doubts about the commitment of that party to promote their interests and share their values. By his resignation Tim has gone some way to ease these doubts.
Tim has actually said relatively little in the kind of detail people weirdly seem to feel would be needed about what his ‘views’ are.
The issue is, he seems to occupy a position on the Christian theological spectrum that people feel gives them free rein to speculate on what those views might be.
This on a day when the DUP are in downing street.
Caron Lindsay 14th Jun ’17 – 8:18pm
I am livid and heartbroken that such a fundamentally decent guy has been forced out like this. It was inevitable that those who don’t like him would have a go. Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves, though.
The Parties Performance at the elections was awful – the perception of Tim Farron to the electorate was that he was pretty much irrelevant
We lost votes in areas where we used to be strong and the 3 seats gained in Scotland were due to tactical voting by Tories otherwise we wouldn’t have won them
Tim Farron is the Party Leader he takes responsibility – the fact this had to be pointed out to him cleary shows how out of touch he is with the World beyond Lib Dem Activists
We gained membership due to our strong stance on Europe – he actually backed off that during the interview with Andrew Marr – that was a car crash
Why wouldn’t the press ask questions on his stance on Abortion & Gay Rights HE MADE THE STATEMENTS in the past – the Press didn’t make them up – Corbyn had every bit of his past raked over so can we stop the “poor tim” nonsense
The Party hasn’t moved forward – double the membership but stagnant in the polls – one nett gain in England three in Scotland that was anti SNP not pro Lib Dem
Take a look at our vote in Argyle & Bute where we had an MP for decades – thats repeated all over the UK
The “person” is irrelevant we are all decent people – but our job is to gain power to make a difference -Tim Farron failed so he had to go
Hand Wringing doesn’t win elections
LibDemDavid 14th Jun ’17 – 8:25pm
Jim Alexander
No Charles Kennedy didn’t have to go he was forced out
Charlie Kennedy had to go because he was a drunk – you cant have someone who is willing to sacrifice everything for Alcohol in a position of Authority – stop rewriting history
What part of the GE Campaign do you think was successful – a Right Wing Tory Party an extreme left Labour Party and our share of the vote didn’t improve on an election over Europe – seriously ?
Mike S
To put it mildly, that’s marvellous , Tim should read what we say, it might cheer him up .
George Kendall
As usual you talk from the head and heart too, as a social democrat in the SDP vein, they and you usually did and do, your comments should be read with mine on the ultra liberal tendency destroying the scope of us as a mainstream party in favour of being one for prostitutes , prisoners and pot ! I back all good men and women and true , but not at the expense of the important things that matter the most.
Katharine Pindar
We need you in politics, your kindness is wonderful. Let’s not encourage Tim to be on the ballot but to enjoy himself being free , very Liberal ! And let’s do what George rightly says we cannot yet comment on, get to the bottom of this undemocratic coup of the ultras !!!
This is a great shame.
I am no longer a practising Christian or a practising Lib Dem, but so much of this seems to contradict the principles I have always associated with both of those things.
It calls into question the competency and ethics of senior Lib Dems. Norman Lamb made Tim Farron’s faith an issue in the leadership contest: this effectively invited the media to raise questions that have not been asked of other political leaders. The timing of what looks like a move by some in the party against their leader is also appalling as a tragedy has unfolded elsewhere today.
If Tim Farron and his religious faith are made scapegoats for the party’s inability to make progress over the last 2 years, then the party risks failing to learn from the mistakes of his predecessor that laid the party so low and changed the way the party is perceived, underestimating just how damaging that was. The strategy has been fundamentally flawed: focusing on Brexit and assuming that anti-Brexit and anti-Corbyn voters would drift in automatically, forgiving and forgetting Clegg and Coalition, as long as the party said nothing on other issues to scare them away.
More than one person, even when that person is the leader, is to blame for the failure of the party to make a break with the recent past after 2015, and the failure to present a compelling and consistent Lib Dem vision to vote for. The only silver lining I can see for the party is that perhaps a leadership contest will allow at least one candidate to step up to present such a vision and a plan for change.
Jim Alexander, Charles Kennedy had an illness, let’s not speak about a dead person like they just had a lack of will power. Your first message about a dependency problem is fairer.
In other news, I’ve finally re-joined the party, but it had nothing to do with Tim’s resignation and just me finally sorting my finances out and earning money again.
Let’s try to be positive going forward. Tim is still a great member of the team.
Jim Alexander, Charles Kennedy had an illness, let’s not speak about a dead person like they just had a lack of will power. Your first message about a dependency problem is fairer.
Thats incorrect at no point was it ever suggested that Charles Kennedy was an Alcoholic which I agree is an illness – he was capable of being sober for reasonable periods of time which an Alcoholic couldn’t do – this is all in the public domain – its being suggested that there was a plot to remove Charles Kennedy – pointing out the simple facts isn’t speaking ill of the dead as they were stated when he was alive
The next leader must be someone who voted against tuition fee hike.
thomas
For anyone for the emphasis to be on the tuition fees vote, your choice of new leader is limited to only new mps !
Layla Moran it is then ?! A little too early though a contender on the grounds of many excellent qualities.
Why is that the only criteria ? That our current leader voted against them has done him no good with the media or public , only the party.
Move on , the coalition is old news.