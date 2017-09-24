Richard Kilpatrick

Champion the North of England

By | Sun 24th September 2017 - 9:33 am

The Devolution agenda looks almost dead in the water to the eagle-eyed journalist looking for the first hint of a Government U-turn on the once flagship Conservative Party policy. 6 months on from the metro-mayor elections the big tests of devolution look to be too hard for its students.

The Northern Powerhouse, once the standard bearer for a new, devolved relationship which will finally bring the capital investment and foreign investment the region so desperately needs, is just a name. Like a flash in the pan celebrity it is now resigned to the history books or to the occasional nostalgic op-ed. Infrastructure investment withdrawal was the last in a list of governmental disappointments.

In the dark, cold corners of the Northern Cities however, things may not seem all lost. Sure, political leadership may be dead in these bastions of ex-industry and trade, but then there was not much of it in the first place. 6 months of political leadership in the hands of a Mayor with devolved budgets and more responsibilities than ever before has left me feeling… nothing.

No mayor policy leads, no new initiatives and certainly nothing to score a single political point in either the town hall or Westminster. Not even my own Manchester, home of science and industry, symbol of human endeavour, birthplace of the alternative can champion devolution under its leader Andy Burnham. That maybe unfair – he did announce the “oyster card for Manchester”, which though promised during the election has failed to live up to billing.

Manchester is the poster-boy of devolution. Its combined authority doesn’t just accept the economic geography of the region, it champions it. The increasing service industry and investment has weathered the financial storm and come out the other side. Cranes and girders litter the skyline. In South Manchester house prices have recovered and booming.

The problem is – that was happening anyway. The poster-boy of the Northern Powerhouse continues regardless of hapless leadership from the Labour Party and inane interest from the Conservative Government. It is being led capably by business leaders and consortiums dedicated to drawing investment to the City.

The devolution agenda is vital in the next political decade. Only combined authorities will have the ability to address the growing housing crisis, shorten the gap between the living standards of the rich and poor, delivering community policing and address the gaping holes in our local NHS and mental health services.

The biggest issues facing you and your family in the regions will have its budget set in London but its decisions made locally. As devolution evolves with it will come the ability to work almost autonomously from London as powers to levy increase.

Leadership and scrutiny are the key to success. Liberal Democrats must lead the way in addressing the major issues facing the Northern Powerhouse. Firstly, we must champion the term, regional government needs the leadership and representation it deserves as budgets navigate Brexit and further cuts. Secondly the Liberal Democrats must pursue a policy agenda that meets the needs and aspirations of the people in our most deprived areas. Finally, we must ensure that our local government base is capable of scrutinising the lacklustre leadership.

In Manchester, only the Liberal Democrats offer an alternative to a hapless Labour Party. But to lead you must first oppose and to oppose you must win. We face 95 Labour Councillors to 1 Liberal Democrat in Manchester. We are busy putting that right.

* Richard Kilpatrick is the Chair of Campaigns for Manchester Withington Liberal Democrats and the Liberal Democrat Council Candidate for Didsbury West, Manchester City Council in May 2018.

