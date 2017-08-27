Don’t get too excited about Labour’s Brexit baby step

The Observer headlines Keir Starmer’s announcement that Labour might be prepared to back a longer transitional arrangement to keep us in the single market for longer as a “dramatic shift.”
That editor must have lead a really sheltered life if they think that reversing the tank a few metres back from the cliff edge in the middle of a storm is actually going to help that much.
The claim that Labour is now the party of soft Brexit is laughable. Soft Brexit means staying in the single market and the customs union in a Norway style arrangement. Labour’s position is the same as some Tory hard Brexiteers who support a two year transitional period before leaving the single market and customs union altogether.
Labour’s so-called shift is nothing but a baby step and it’s not even in the right direction. Any transitional period will come to an end and we will end up out of the single market and suddenly much poorer.
If you want a party that is willing to be honest about the very dangerous territory we are now in and which is prepared to offer people a way out of the mess, you have to go with the Liberal Democrats. Labour will not help. Some of them may want to go further, but Corbyn is holding them back.
Tom Brake, our Brexit spokesperson, explained why Labour’s position is “all spin and no principle.”
This is all spin and no principle. When Labour’s Chuka Umunna sought to win a parliamentary vote to stay in the single market, Jeremy Corbyn sacked any frontbencher who dared vote with him. Mr Corbyn supported the Conservative Brexit government and is Theresa May’s best ally in her attempt to drag Britain out of the world’s largest market.
Judge a party by hard actions, not empty words. Jeremy Corbyn conned a generation at the last general election that he was somehow against Brexit. He isn’t.
Keir Starmer can say he opposes hard Brexit, but his leader doesn’t back him. Labour is utterly divided. Even Mr Starmer is only proposing to remain in the single market during a transitional period, and refuses to say he will back membership after that.
Only the Liberal Democrats are committed to staying in the single market and customs union so only the Liberal Democrats will be able to build a sound economy.
UPDATE
Tom Brake later challenged Labour to actually, you know, vote for the single market if that’s what it says it wants. They haven’t on every other occasion so far.
The Liberal Democrats will table an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill to force a vote on whether Britain should leave the European Economic Area and therefore the single market. The party will also seek to amend the Bill to retain membership of the customs union.
The current wording of the Bill (p.54, paragraphs 12 – 17) would repeal the 1993 EEA Act which implements the EEA agreement into UK law.
But there is ongoing legal debate over whether the government has the authority to leave the EEA without a separate parliamentary vote.
Tom said:
This Bill is a chance to take a wrecking ball to the extreme Brexit agenda being pursued by this government. Labour needs to make up its mind whether it is with the Conservatives, seeking to take us out of the single market and customs union, or with the Liberal Democrats who want to protect jobs by remaining inside.
We will use every opportunity to defend Britain’s membership of the single market and customs union on which so many people’s jobs and living standards rely.
There is a growing consensus that parliament must have the final say over whether to leave the European Economic Area.
If ministers were expecting to ram through their extreme Brexit plans with no accountability, they might be in for a nasty surprise.
It is still incoherent because there cannot be a transition without a destination. Neither Labour nor the Conservatives are able to explain where the transition leads to. Of course this is more a problem for the governing Conservatives than for Labour. Presumably Starmer has convinced Corbyn of the tactical advantages in supporting a period of a few more years in the Single Market and the customs union.
This does at least mean that there can be some opposition pressure, but as Brexit unravels it would be unsurprising if the government comes to the same conclusion, thereby blunting the effectiveness of Labour’s about turn.
The problem remains that both Labour and Conservatives seek yet more UK exceptionalism and expect privileged deals on immigration and free movement of workers. The 27 EU member states will not revoke the Treaty of Rome for the sake of UK internal politics, when there is sufficient safeguards under existing rules.
The transition could become the destination, then much less changes and instead of sulking at the periphery on the inside, the UK will be able to sulk on the outside.
At least from the outside the UK might take an interest in the democratic processes of the EU. Just as the UK leaves, there will be an EU wide campaign to elect MEPs in which candidates for Commission Presidents will have televised debates across Europe: just maybe, the UK will take notice.
Labour have are following the example of Saint Augustine “Lord give me Brexit, but not yet”. Of cause if Starmer and co get their way the yet will never quite get here. We will follow along like a little puppy doing what ever the EU do. Taking back control, not if your a Lexiteer.
There are only two principled solutions stay in the EU and share the decision making or hard Brexit and take the pain. Try to tag along and let the EU set the rules is just an abrogation of responsibility, what ever way you dress it up.
I am sorry Caron, but I am excited by it. We all start by taking baby steps.
It seems that the electorate will now have three choices when it comes to dealing with the result of the referendum and the political response to it. The electorate can decide which approach is deemed the best one to heal the wounds caused by the result.
I am delighted that, in the first instance, Labour will be backing continuation within the single market and customs union, plus free movement of people, although hopefully with free movement properly operating in accordance with European law as to who is entitled to be here.
We have three choices
Take back control and crash the economy, hard Brexit.
The Norway solution stay in the single market but let the EU make the rules. Brexit in name only but lose control.
Remain in the EU and help make the rules.
I’m unable to say which option the brave Brexiteer government will take. Labour seem to be coming round to the view let’s Brexit in name only and let the 27 make the rules. We seem to want to actually have input into the rule making and stay. Poor Brexiteers what a choice to make pain and Brexit or Brexit in name only, let the 27 decide for us. A sad day when Solvenia gets to decide what we do.
@ Martin,
I made this point about transitional period when it was first mooted.
I am still concerned by this, but my personal experience and the evidence of the polls, seems to indicate that the Liberal Democrats are banging on a closed door. The breathing space offered by a transitional period offers an extended period of time for the electorate to reflect and re-evaluate their position before the tories irrevocably trash the country.
Ambiguity may be the cleverest option at this time.
@Frankie,
It will be an even sadder day if the Tory Government of Insolvenia makes the rules.
In a sense, the modified position is stating the obvious: that there will not be a bespoke transitional arrangement: it is either SM&CU, or cliff-edge. The fact that the government recklessly leads us towards the latter does not mean we should be OTT when the official opposition recognises this folly.
In essence, their position entails the following:
(a) by proposing SM&CU membership as transitional arrangements, Sir Keir effectively affirms Brexiting in March 2019, come what may (pun intended)
(b) whilst opting for it as a stop-gap to prevent a cliff-edge, it rejects the current SM arrangement (with its four freedoms) as a suitable long-term template. Why? because of migration. This is why Labour wants to retain the ‘benefits’ of the SM ‘by negotiating a new single market relationship or by working up from a bespoke trade deal.’
However:
(a) no bespoke deal will give the UK the ‘exact same benefits’ of the SM. The EU27 will see to that.
(b) there is a considerable degree of audacity in assuming that the other 30 members of the SM (EU27+EEA3) will agree to a new relationship after what the UK has been (and is) putting the EU through.
This means that, having brexited in 3/2019, resulting in loss of EU citizenship of most Britons (who do not hold another EU citizenship), loss of the UK’s seat on the Council, its Commissioner, and political clout within the EU, Labour may be faced with the possibility of having to transform the transitional arrangements into formal EEA membership without either of the above having been achieved
Jayne,
You are preaching to the choir. I feel however your question would be better addressed to the brave Brexiteers who voted for Brexit in the knowledge Brexit would be carried out by the Tories. I believe they dismissed it as project fear or a price worth paying.
Whatever the rights and wrongs of Labour’s position, it’s got nothing to do with excitement. My instinct is that electorally Keir Starmer has “shot the Lib Dems’ fox”.
It’s called realpolitik – something the Lib Dems have not been particularly good at over the last seven years to ten years. The only hope for Lib Dems now is for Dr Cable to work with Keir Starmer (possibly the next Labour Leader in a year or so) to produce an anti-Tory front at the next General election.
To use a Victorian political aphorism apropos the 1867 Reform Act,, I suspect Starmer has ‘stolen the Whig’s clothing while they were bathing’
@ Caron “Only the Liberal Democrats are committed to staying in the single market and customs union so only the Liberal Democrats will be able to build a sound economy.”
Build a sound economy ? With 12 M.P.’s and 1.5% in a Leamington Spa by-election ? Your optimism does you credit
David Raw: Only we offer the option of getting out of Brexit, so if people want to do that , we are the only political party that supports their position.
There’s no time left for endless carping. Starmer’s statement can be built on and it behoves people from all parties to get behind him and build a strong cross-party alliance. The Lib Dems had their chance in the GE and got nowhere with most anti brexit youngsters backing Labour.
The optimism by some Lib Dems is misplaced, the Lib Dem fox is not shot, it is dead.
Whilst we are right to express our support for the EU and promise either to revoke article 50 or open negotiations to return to the EU when the opportunity presents itself, we must be practical about the current situation, which only offers the opportunity to stay in the single market, custom union.
The Labour Party only offer a temporary solution during the transition period, but that will attract many. Our policy should therefore have a three prolonged attack:
Campaign for the government to remain in the single market/custom union
Revoke Article 50 if the opportunity presents itself
Start negotiation to rejoin the EU when the opportunity presents itself.
We are in this mess due to the lack of leadership. The conference committee abdicated responsibility when they offered a consultative session whilst Rome burnt. This lead the way to the amateurish motion currently under consideration, which will only give us more grief.
It is time for the leadership to promote a motion that is both practical and has long term vision, the alternative could well be the end of the party.
Are you listening Vince?
The Observer are wrongly saying in the headlines that Labour are the party of soft Brexit. This can’t go unchallenged. It’s either poor writing or bias from Observer journalists trying to boost the popularity of Labour.
As Caron and Tom Brake point out: Labour haven’t committed to the Single Market after the transition period and Jeremy Cornyn is personally against the idea.
Ray Cobbett: Anti-Brexit youngsters backed Labour in a mistaken belief that Corbyn was anti-Brexit, when he is actually as pro-Brexit as they come. The penny WILL drop, and Starmer’s policy shift is nowhere near enough to help Labour when this happens.
Only independence offers a realistic option of getting out of Brexit, so if people want to do that, only a Yes vote in the forthcoming referendum can make their position a reality.
At the link below, you can see and hear Liberal Democrat Chris Wilson talking about his journey to Yes. (Or google “Journey to yes #18”)
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQFFTcOuHnM]
@ Frankie,
I don’t think that brexiteers are brave. I think that in all the years that we have been within the European Union, no-one has taken the trouble to explain the benefits that accrue from membership. The low turnout for EU elections and the fact that so many could not name their MEP was a warning sign that those in power arrogantly chose to ignore.
I also believe that a year has been wasted since the referendum for the same reason. Instead of berating brexiteers, politicians should be out and about explaining why Brexit will not bring the benefits that are assumed.
When Nick Clegg promised to give the Tories a heart and Labour a brain, he was not only being offensive, but also wrong -headed. There are no Tories of my acquaintance who voted Brexit. I think that you underestimate the disagreement , divisions and loathing that characterise the Tory party, all of which have been magnified by the referendum vote.
What Tory MPs need, is the courage of a Lion. Keir Starmer’s initiative offers them something that they can take back and explain to a Brexit constituency. It is a baby step in the right direction.
Instead of wishful thinking, there is an immediate need for pragmatism.
I think David Raw (and Ray Cobbett) are right to call for Dr Cable to work with Keir Starmer (possibly the next Labour Leader in a year or so) to produce an anti-Tory front at the next General election.
This seems to me the best prospect for getting into the national conversation and crucially to develop a parliamentary majority (including Tory remainers like Ken Clarke and Anna Soubry) for a referendum on the Brexit deal.
Jayne Mansfield
I am sure Frankie means “brave” Brexiteers in the Yes, Minister meaning of brave policy!
Otherwise totally agree with your sentiments – adding that our electorate surely would not have elected complete idiots to the European Parliament such as many UKIP members, and a few of the more extreme Tories, had they realised the importance of the elections they were taking part in, and would have ensured they came out to vote in greater numbers. Low turnout elections are always vulnerable to potential extremism.
Macron is calling for changes in immigration rules, Corbyn is saying soft Brexit if there are changes in immigration rules… it is progress of a sorts.
But if Corbyn has the choice of soft Brexit at the price of say 50m exit fee and staying in the EU both with some immigration changes to soothe his working class base then which would he chose?
50m should have been 50b, sorry
And let’s be clear about the outcome of a Labour amendment/motion defeating the May/Davies Bill. There will be an immediate General Election and the Lib Dems will be totally and utterly defenestrated if they don’t work/cooperate with Starmer.
Caron, being the only ‘GOOB in the Village’ might be purist – but it will also be fatal if the electorate don’t buy it.
PS. GOOB = Get out of Brexit.
@ Alex Mcfie,
The penny has dropped. More and more people are becoming aware that Corbyn whatever his person view, is prepared to listen and take a pragmatic approach.
@ Al,
The SNP lost the Independence vote.
You may also find that the idea currently floated by Jeremy Corbyn’s regarding the abolition of the House of Lords and its replacement with an elected House with devolution of powers to regions and local bodies might further shoot the SNP’s Independence fox.
We should welcome Keir Starmers statement but with the proviso that we hope that Corbyn and his inner circle does not flip flop again when it comes to votes in the House of Commons .The stronger the coalition for a soft brexit the more outrageous and shrill the hard core brexiteers will be sound to the public a Norway style package is probable in the publics and the economies interest . Uniting around a broad but coherent package and more importantly a majority of MPs in the commons a better target than seeming to be holier than thou .
@ Bill Fowler,
Corbyn’s base is increasingly bolstered by the educated middle class, young professionals and the young.
Maintaining the party’s working class base would be dependant on persuading those supporters that they will have most to lose by Brexit. The minority of xenophobes and racists of any class are at liberty to take their support to a more congenial party. They would be no loss to Labour.
Yes its only a baby step but it may be enough to shift opinion. We have to respond by making out position harder, we need to keep clear water between us & Labour.
Do not be fooled Caron. This is going down well, been talking to Remain friends in Tesco’s today, they voted Con and Lib Dem, very attracted by what has been said and more importantly how it has been presented by the media. The ground for us to operate on is getting squeezed more and more. This make it even more difficult to recapture votes in places like Cornwall and Somerset. Why did we stay in that bloomin coaliton so long?
Mrs May’s main achievement is keeping in power despite not doing a very good job as PM and Home Sec so if Corbyn wins the vote on the brexit amendments I would not expect an election, more likely another referendum and her saying she is happy to carry out the wishes of the British people, whatever they may be. With the hard right knowing an election would not be won, would they go against her? Then if the vote is for staying in, all systems go again on the economy she would have improved tax receipts to offer up as bribes pre-election, rather than ten years of austerity whilst the country sorts itself out post-Brexit.
It seems that the LibDem’s still define Corbyn as a ‘hard Brexiteer’ (even though his 7/10 for remaining was about the only realistic assessment of the campaign from either side)…
A few weeks ago the charge was that there was ‘no difference’ between Tory/Labour; now, when a gap is opening up, it’s not enough…He has said on umpteen occasions that the electorate’s decision must be respected but, by small steps like this a catastrophic ‘flounce off’ from membership may be prevented…
Sadly, there is no halfway house from most on LDV……Like petulant children it seems that all alternatives to a Tory Brexit have to be ‘OURS’; otherwise we’ll do an Elizabeth Bott……
All or nothing seems the mantra; without accepting that the only answer is ‘small steps’ nothing seems what we’ll get…
Depends on where the small steps are too expats. Are the steps going to remaining in the EU or becoming Norway mark II or are they just a longer trip to the cliff edge. Are Labour the party of remain that dare not speak it’s name or are they Brexit on a later day?
Calling it a “baby step” only makes us look tribalist and mean-spirited. Tom Brake is quite right to question whether Labour can now hold together on their new line (though perhaps they can), and to make it clear that a better transition still doesn’t actually mean a better destination. But we should be smiling, not carping. Labour have changed their position for a variety of reasons, but one of them is certainly that if they had not done so, we could have made life hell for them.
There is now a real prospect of derailing hard chaotic Brexit. That’s what matters.
It’s a tug of war. To win, we need to pull the other team a long long way. All the same, it’s when they take their first reluctant step forwards that you know you can win. Not a baby step at all.
teakes we are all falling into the trap of think the decision on Brexit is ours to make. We made that when article 50 was triggered, what happens now is very much at the EU’s court. They might not want a extension of Brexit, which is what Labour are pushing they may just want it finished. The UK adrift and powerless, how sad. It’s never good to be beholden to people you’ve spent years trashing is it my brave Brexiteers, the temptation to put the boot in sometimes is irresistible.
frankie 27th Aug ’17 – 3:53pm…………..Depends on where the small steps are too expats. Are the steps going to remaining in the EU or becoming Norway mark II or are they just a longer trip to the cliff edge. Are Labour the party of remain that dare not speak it’s name or are they Brexit on a later day?…………..
Another glass ‘half full’? Corbyn/Labour not only survived, but thrived on the run up to the last election…Again, they have done the same with both our and the Tory taunts about where they stand on Brexit…
The ‘cliff edge’ metaphor has been ‘done to death’….There is more likely to be steps rather than a blindfold jump over the next two years…Labour have let the other 27 members know that there is still sanity this side of the channel…
Labour may have thrived but (even with ourselves, the SNP or any other party) are not in power, the Tories and their sidekicks the DUP are. The question is “Is there sanity in the Tory party”, juries still out on that (as to the DUP never been know for their sanity). So Labour may signal they are sane to the EU it makes no difference while the Tories drive ever onwards. To change you are reliant on Tories breaking ranks, they may, but equally they may not only time will tell.