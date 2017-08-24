Drama at Alex Cole-Hamilton’s office as strip light explodes

There was a bit of drama at the office of Edinburgh Western Lib Dem MP Alex Cole-Hamilton today when firefighters had to come to put out a small fire after a strip light exploded.

V grateful to the fantastic @fire_scot for attending a small fire in our office today after strip-light exploded during surgery. #heroes pic.twitter.com/CebjAxLIyo — Alex Cole-Hamilton (@agcolehamilton) August 24, 2017

We assume he meant that he was holding a constituency surgery rather than actually performing surgery on the strip light.

Thankfully, everyone was fine and no damage was done.

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment on the Lib Dems whether it's deserved or not