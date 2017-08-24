Newsmoggie

Drama at Alex Cole-Hamilton’s office as strip light explodes

By | Thu 24th August 2017 - 7:00 pm

There was a bit of drama at the office of Edinburgh Western Lib Dem MP Alex Cole-Hamilton today when firefighters had to come to put out a small fire after a strip light exploded.

We assume he meant that he was holding a constituency surgery rather than actually performing surgery on the strip light.

Thankfully, everyone was fine and no damage was done.

