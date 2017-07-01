Get clever, get brave and reform to win

As the Liberal Democrats are about to take on a new leader, one question looms large. Why, in its various incarnations, has this mainstream political party failed to win power for almost a hundred years?

While we blame variously the right-wing press, the voting system and so on, the truth may lay closer to the party itself that needs structural modernization in three distinct areas – mission, message and management.

With the centre ground deserted, we have been handed an open goal, but have yet failed to score. Unless we act now with fast, brave and clever leadership, that goal will be scored by others.

First, the mission.

After the referendum, thousands of new members joined, believing the Liberal Democrats would design a new, big picture vision for Britain’s future and they wanted to be part of it. Instead, they were told to deliver leaflets on issues such as pot-holes and speed bumps because: “This is how we do things.”

Many began drifting away.

At September’s conference, I asked delegates how they thought we could win government. “I don’t think we want that,” summed up a long-standing member. “It would be against our values.”

So, what is the mission? Is it to win a parliamentary majority and govern Britain? And if not that, what?

Second, the message.

The campaign slogan for a second referendum carried no explanation on how this would heal divisions within society which is what a new rising party would have to show it could do.

In the same way, there was no bold message capturing public imagination, one that cascaded from brand, to headline, to story and finally to manifesto small print.

So, what is the Liberal Democrats’ bumper sticker? Why not start with something like British values are Liberal Democrat values and hone it from there?

Finally, management.

New members expected a professional, disciplined operation. They had no idea that our federal structure actually means you can pretty much do whatever you want. In my election area, veterans simply vanished and headed off to friends in their favourite constituencies, leaving our own first-time parliamentary and council candidates unmentored and swinging in a lonely wind.

Meanwhile, new members were bombarded with e-mails to go one day to one constituency, the next to another, the next somewhere else. Utterly confused, many ended up going no-where.

A management system needs to reflect what the party wants ultimately to achieve. If it is to win government, there needs to be structure that makes this possible. At present, it is not there.

The choice now is to remain as an activist party, occasionally influencing policy, campaigning for a moral good and measuring success in leaflet deliveries. Or we can reform and try to punch our way to power.

Many say it is impossible, too naïve to even contemplate.

Yes, reform would be painful and winning would take guts and imagination. But, if Obama, Macron and Trudeau can do it, so can Britain’s Liberal Democrats.

* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party