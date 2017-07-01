Get clever, get brave and reform to win

As the Liberal Democrats are about to take on a new leader, one question looms large. Why, in its various incarnations, has this mainstream political party failed to win power for almost a hundred years?
While we blame variously the right-wing press, the voting system and so on, the truth may lay closer to the party itself that needs structural modernization in three distinct areas – mission, message and management.
With the centre ground deserted, we have been handed an open goal, but have yet failed to score. Unless we act now with fast, brave and clever leadership, that goal will be scored by others.
First, the mission.
After the referendum, thousands of new members joined, believing the Liberal Democrats would design a new, big picture vision for Britain’s future and they wanted to be part of it. Instead, they were told to deliver leaflets on issues such as pot-holes and speed bumps because: “This is how we do things.”
Many began drifting away.
At September’s conference, I asked delegates how they thought we could win government. “I don’t think we want that,” summed up a long-standing member. “It would be against our values.”
So, what is the mission? Is it to win a parliamentary majority and govern Britain? And if not that, what?
Second, the message.
The campaign slogan for a second referendum carried no explanation on how this would heal divisions within society which is what a new rising party would have to show it could do.
In the same way, there was no bold message capturing public imagination, one that cascaded from brand, to headline, to story and finally to manifesto small print.
So, what is the Liberal Democrats’ bumper sticker? Why not start with something like British values are Liberal Democrat values and hone it from there?
Finally, management.
New members expected a professional, disciplined operation. They had no idea that our federal structure actually means you can pretty much do whatever you want. In my election area, veterans simply vanished and headed off to friends in their favourite constituencies, leaving our own first-time parliamentary and council candidates unmentored and swinging in a lonely wind.
Meanwhile, new members were bombarded with e-mails to go one day to one constituency, the next to another, the next somewhere else. Utterly confused, many ended up going no-where.
A management system needs to reflect what the party wants ultimately to achieve. If it is to win government, there needs to be structure that makes this possible. At present, it is not there.
The choice now is to remain as an activist party, occasionally influencing policy, campaigning for a moral good and measuring success in leaflet deliveries. Or we can reform and try to punch our way to power.
Many say it is impossible, too naïve to even contemplate.
Yes, reform would be painful and winning would take guts and imagination. But, if Obama, Macron and Trudeau can do it, so can Britain’s Liberal Democrats.
* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party
Finally someone has got the message. I got a phone call aaking for me to go to cambridge during the election, thirty plus miles from where I am
Well written and thought provoking. Clearly we were surprised at speed of the election and many systems (or even PPCs) were not in place. Given the wobbly and weak government, there’s a chance that the next election will come soon and we need to be much more focussed more quickly.
Dutch D66 and the German FDP have both shown how a clear message and improved organisational strategy bring benefits. Both have this year increased their vote massively.
On messaging – are we really clear what we want to achieve in the Brexit negotiations? Do we want to reverse Brexit (as I do) or are we prepared to accept “soft” Brexit, because “Brexit” is the will of the people? What do we want from a soft Brexit?
Brexit is going to hit small and medium-sized businesses – how do we encourage entrepreneurship and job creation?
On education – how do we support young people. Can we reverse tuition fees – or build up a scholarhip system to support students and reduce student loans? There’s a clear message there to be developed.
We need to be really professional and mentor our candidates. Not just young ones or ones from under-represented groups. All candidates need help and support to run their campaigns. The party has improved massively since I was an aspiring PPC many years ago who one went to a weekend training session organised by the Yorkshire Liberal Federation.
We also need to train our members and supporters. Not everyone wants to be a candidate. Many have other skills that they can usefully employ to the benefit of the party. Where, for example, is our training on social media use?
The biggest mistake with the last election was the stance on Brexit. Tim Farron never actually stated that he did not want another In/Out referendum, rather, he was very w”Wolly” about what he actually wanted!
The wole stance on Brexit made it almost impossible for any candidate to win in a Pro Brexit seat, even Norman lamb had a reduced majority, as the UKIP candidate withdrew and asked his 8000 + voter to vote Tory! luckily for Norman, most did not.
We will never win power by alienating over half of the voters!
We need policies that the voters understand and agree with, such as the 1p on income tax to help pay for the NHS. The support on programmes such as “Question Time” skowed that this is a popular policy!
We have to fight for the NHS and support for those who need more help.
Forget the Brexit ideas, we can do nothing if we have few MPs, we need MPs first to take on the Brexit stance so we need to stop half our candidates having to fight with one arm up htier backs!!
Spot on! Will you be standing?
I looked into the Lib Dems after the EU ref. As a former conservative voter for many years their current set up is not one I buy into. The Lib Dems appear to be. HOWEVER. I am frustrated that there seems to be a contentment to be also rans. Like children at school being told that participation is what matters. This is not what people want for a credible alternate option in politics.
The last general election allowed the Lib Dems an opportunity to plug a gaping hole in politics. Corbyn was on his knees and the Conservatives are hated. Yet where where Lib Dems? Nowhere to be seen and led by someone who was allowing his Christian values to get in the way of his politics.
This article posted sums up everything that the Lib Dems need to address. And they need to start by appointing a leader that isn’t content with taking part. They need a leader that will build their credibility in U.K. Politics and take them to power
I know politics is primarily voluntary but it doesn’t need to be amateurish. The first thing, I would have thought, would be for each constituency to have inventories of activists and their capabilities. The development of those capabilities then becomes part of the inter-election process. The second thing is communication of strategy to those activists. The third thing is that it is only common decency to ask for out of area support via the constituency. In that way the the recipient would know the capabilities of the volunteers. The national campaign doesn’t need any further comment but I hope that there will be some analysis/report at national level.
I have always been clear.
The Party has a great tradition of reforming society and with few exceptions has seen itself as left of centre and one which encouraged members to do things and think things.
New members have been fascinating. Some utterly brilliant folk and a few who did not expect to do anything but pay a subscription. Somehow that Party would magic change.
Life ain’t like that. And we are used to helping each other out. So being invited to go to Cambridge was sensible. We wanted Julian back in the House and bits of help were needed. The favour would have been returned.
We do have an issue over identifying the next group of target seats, and we don’t need to identify them too strongly as targets. But some sears need a bit of help in getting within distance of that. Having lived in all four Black Country boroughs I have seen the challenge and the extent to which it can be met.
Blaming most Leaders is unhelpful. But people realise that the default media story is Party v Leader for most Parties now.
It is possible to do better than we do at present. But that involves both the Party freeing up its members to develop their areas in line with the Preamble. HQ can’t fix everything, nor should it try to. I am fascinated by our Oxwab result. I thought it might happen last time but this time Layla and the team made it. If we look at successes and then use the information intelligently we can make progress. And the media will, mostly continue to sneer. That’s life.
Challenging post from Humphrey – broadly agree, throughout the Party’s history whilst we’ve sometimes got one of these right (mission, message, management) but rarely all three right and in sync at the same time especially during critical election periods. This time round I felt were we were strong on mission, mediocre on message, and weak on management. Of course to be strong on management you do need some critical mass resources to manage – the loss of over a thousands councillors (including political control of some key cities, boroughs and counties) and dozens of MPs/MEPs plus their staff as (unnecessary) collateral damage in the coalition years was complete heamoraging of the Party’s whole national infrastructure; left with structures that no longer function we still haven’t found (or even recognised the need for) a management model that works for delivering campaigns with such depleted resources despite having hit our highest membership figures ever.
Arthur Bailey
The Tories have been gaining power for decades despite alienating well over 50℅ of voters.. 48℅ of Remainers should have been plenty to push us back over 15%, but the reality is that Brexit alone did not determine enough people’s votes on either side to make a difference in most seats!
Westmorland and Lonsdale voted Remain, but Tim’s majority fell massively. I think that tells us where the problem lay for us in this election.. A Leader who is great on the doorstep and when giving a conference speech but not on TV, where it matters in a General Election.
Meanwhile we have to stick to our pro-EU position or we really will become the pointless Party I am afraid. If we had adopted the Labour obscure position on Brexit we would still have lost the 3 northern seats and Ceredigion, would probably not have gained 4 of the English seats we did (exception Eastbourne), and might possibly have gained St. Ives. The fact that we did gain Leave-voting Eastbourne shows that our Brexit stance was not the big vote loser you suggest.
The other problem is that while we may perceive that the centre ground has been “deserted” the reality is that it has not. The Labour policies of less austerity, end to public sector pay freeze, end to tuition fees, more money for schools and even public ownership of utilities and train franchises are all perfectly centrist things that we have generally supported in the times we were more popular than we are now. The fact that we proposed weaker versions of all these things allowing Labour to say “your school will be cut under the Lib Dems” (for example) was a big problem in places like Leeds NW. The problem with Labour’s manifesto was not that it was left wing (in fact it mostly benefitted the middle class) that the income side of it did not make sense, but British voters are sick to death of austerity and Corbyn recognised that in a way we did not.
I’m willing to give two cheers to Humphrey, but on management he is completely off the mark. The veterans in his local party knew what they were doing, and if he’d followed their example and picked one of the constituencies in those emails he would have learned a lot about how a professionally run campaign works. (By the way, the list was changing because our information about the position in each seat was being updated as the campaign went on). Mark Pack’s excellent video on targeting explains the rationale: https://youtu.be/CHaC451gxXg?list=PLwnpCvMAAsUqkCra9gmbWVtNQJuNsepJV
This is the Liberal Democrats, you can expect guidance and mentoring, but in the end you make your own choices because we reject conformity – and if the organisation attempts to impose it, members quite rightly tell it where to go (“Help Julian Huppert win in Cambridge? You must be kidding, I would have to drive 45 minutes to get there!”).
On mission, yes we have to go for government. That means we have to find a message that aspires to put 360 Lib Dem MPs in parliament.
But if we’re going to achieve that, then each of us are also going to have to knock on doors, deliver leaflets (even about pot holes and speed bumps!) and get active on social media. And we will still have to target in general elections, because if the surge fails to carry us to that magic 360 (or 240 to form a minority government, etc) we must ensure we maximize the number of seats we do win so that we can survive to fight another day.
This article is against everything I have stood for as a member who joined the Liberal Party in the 1970s. It shows no understanding of or appreciation of the hard work people like myself put in to build the party up. It seems to want to replace a true liberal party with a top-down managerial type party. I don’t want to be in a party like that.
Our country is broken . Whether it’s social care, a fair education system, a positive vision for environmental protection and sustainability, a plan for manufacturing and small business – we must generate wealth to fund health and social care – or a determination to tackle violence against young people and abuse of the elderly in care homes – we need to work out what we are for. Ideology can only take us so far.
The key for the Lib Dems is to show they are more concerned about other people’s wellbeing than just their own ideology. Liberalism will not stop people having to go to Foodbanks or students from having to pay outrageously high tuition fees, often for very poor courses. It will not stop us having worse cancer outcomes than comparable countries in Europe or some of the most expensive rail fares in the world.
If we cannot offer people hope through intelligent, well-crafted progressive policies rooted in fairness and yes, better safeguards in areas like health and safety, planning and employment we really don’t deserve people’s votes.
When people talk of “structural modernization” I think they are talking about lessening democratic control and giving the centre more power, which as liberals we oppose. We have to have structures than mirror how we want society to be organised.
There is nothing wrong with the mission and message idea suggested by Humphrey Hawksley. Of course our mission should be to be in government and our message should be to make Britain a more equal society and a more liberal society where no one has to conform or lacks the choices of the rich. However our message also should include empowering people locally and being seen locally to be on the side of the people. I joined the party for national reasons, but I was not put off by the emphasis on local elections. Therefore this does not have to put new members off and in my local party we have new members helping out in the local election campaigns.
If new members expected a disciplined operation they don’t understand how much we are a party of individuals. I thought this time the message about where to work was clearer than in any other general election. All emails I read said go to one of two constituencies. We were sent in the post an internet address where we could put in a post code and find where we were being asked to go. Getting the balance right between working locally and going to a target seat is difficult. Good candidates and agents would organise group activities both in the constituency and together in the nearest target seat.
Humphrey does not state how he wants to change the management of the party. Personally I would like more discussion of the target strategy well before a general election which keeps all members informed of the process and decisions and how they can get involved in it. There were some seats I was surprised to discover were not being targeted and I wanted to know why