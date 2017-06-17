How does the party recover after a bruising week?

Three days on and I’m still utterly livid at the way in which Tim Farron was forced to resign on Wednesday. His own searingly heartfelt and at times confusing resignation statement has raised more questions than it answered and I know that some LGBT people in the party, particularly LGBT Christians in the party are bewildered and upset by that.

Tim doesn’t have a homophobic bone in his body. He loves people, all people and cares deeply about the issues which affect their life chances. He has argued for the fight for LGBT rights to be advanced in various ways because he knows that that is the right thing to do.

The snap election was a bit of a perfect storm for him. The Tories, who hadn’t really tried to win Westmorland in 2015, upped the ante, so as well as representing the party around the country, he had a fight on his beloved home patch which he only narrowly won. The election was too soon to be properly about Brexit and because neither the other two parties nor the media wanted to scare any horses, so our unique position was not as known or appealing as it would have been in a couple of years time. That, of course, is why Theresa May took the gamble she did.

In trying to piece together the events of this week, I hear, though, that Tim had returned to Westminster in a positive mood. Friendly sources close to him tell me that he had pretty much decided that he wouldn’t fight another election and would have stepped down in an orderly fashion in the not too distant future.

Unfortunately, certain of our peers couldn’t wait for that to play out. Tim had come under criticism from them at their Parliamentary Party meeting and some of them felt that action was required sooner rather than later. On Wednesday afternoon, it seemed that a concerted effort to get rid of Tim was under way when Brian Paddick resigned as Shadow Home Secretary. The day before, Liz Barker, who is not a supporter of Tim’s, retweeted an article saying that Tim needed to go, saying it was something to think about. Anthony Lester, or at least his office, responded to Paddick’s tweet announcing his resignation by saying that we needed a change of leader.

And then a number of Lords, the exact composition of whom is not known, confronted Tim and effectively forced him to resign. Paddy Ashdown and Dick Newby have both been mentioned as key to that.

My impression from talking to sources close to the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons is that they are pretty much all absolutely furious at what went on. They had no idea what was going to happen because they hadn’t been consulted and were shocked when Tim came into a meeting and announced that he was going there and then.

It’s not a good look for us as a party. We’ve only had five leaders, for goodness’ sake, and three of them have been deposed in events like this. While there may have been reason for concern about Charles Kennedy, members were furious at what happened to him at the end of 2005 because they thought there were better ways of dealing with it. In 2007 after Gordon Brown bottled the snap election, Ming Campbell was felt by some to be too old so he was effectively told to go. And now a leader who doubled the party membership, took the right line on the big issues of the day and came within 500 votes of doubling the size of the parliamentary party was chucked out prematurely and for no good reason.

The Lords group has done much to enhance its reputation and standing in the party in recent years, supporting campaigning and being very useful. In the weekend after the election they tried to phone every single candidate who had stood for us and thank them for their efforts. Now it looks like this unelected group, who consider themselves immune to any sort of accountability, have effectively deposed a popular leader, elected by the wider membership. My view is that anyone involved in this unnecessary act should be considering their positions.

So at the moment, as we can see from the comments threads on here, half the party is as furious as I am. I know that the Scottish party has taken a huge number of calls from angry members in support of Tim.

How do we get through this fraught period?

Well, for a start, the ensuing leadership contest must be inspiring and joyful. It must take us above and beyond our anger and give us positive reasons to vote for our chosen candidates.

And there must be a contest. It is for the members to choose leaders. It is not for the parliamentary parties, either of them, to do so. There would, I think, be huge anger if we were not given a choice.

The four names in the frame so far are Jo Swinson, Vince Cable, Ed Davey and Norman Lamb. We don’t yet know which, if any, of them will stand. Whoever does stand has a responsibility to make sure that the campaign is fought in a much more positive spirit than the last one.

In 2015, shocked, traumatised members went straight from a horrendous election defeat into a bruising and polarising leadership contest. All the grief and anger about what had happened to the party made for a toxic atmosphere which seemed to be a fight for the very soul of the party. Would it go back to its previous social liberal path or stay on the same course as it had during the Clegg years?In the end, Tim won comfortably and did a great job.

The campaign that is coming now must have no “Calamity Clegg” moments, no questionable polls, and must be fought well. There are some really tricky issues to resolve, over Brexit, over the direction and strategy of the party and we must do that with intelligence, sensitivity, thoughtfulness and humour.

Tim Farron inherited a party that was in dire need of resuscitation. It hadn’t even had the life support switched on yet. Within 18 months, he had a spectacular by-election victory, countless local triumphs and his 2020 membership target smashed. Not only that, but he championed changes which made our party more diverse. Without his passionate and compassionate voice, we could have slid from existence. This party owes Tim a huge debt of gratitude. Let’s make sure that we build on his legacy. If we don’t, our survival is far from certain.

