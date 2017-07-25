I’m proud to be a be a Lib Dem newbie

During last month’s election campaign, I made the most important political decision of my life. I resigned from the Conservative Party, for whom I had stood as a parliamentary candidate in 2015, to join the Liberal Democrats.
As I explained in an article for The Guardian, I could no longer support a party trying to drive through an extreme Brexit with disastrous consequences for our country. Unlike Theresa May, I was not prepared to campaign for a cause in which I did not believe.
I was honoured to be asked to introduce Vince Cable at a packed election event in London, where he made a brilliant speech, deconstructing the arguments for Brexit and laying out in forensic detail the dangers that lie ahead for Britain.
When I announced I was leaving the Conservatives, just days before an election they expected to win by a landslide, many of my former colleagues thought I’d taken leave of my senses. I’m not sure they’re laughing now!
I know the election result was disappointing for us too, but I really can’t share the sense of gloom you often hear expressed in the party. Call it the enthusiasm of the new girl if you like, but I feel hugely optimistic about our prospects.
A lot of that is down to the fact that Vince Cable will be our new leader. I am a big admirer; he has been involved in politics for 40 years and having an experienced leader, who’s widely known and respected, is more important now than it’s ever been. We saw what happened when Theresa May relied on two ‘kids’, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, to run No 10 – it soon ended in tears. By contrast, we will get sensible, grown-up politics from Vince at a time when the government is in chaos. That matters, it’s what voters expect, and it will give us credibility.
By itself, that’s not enough. We need to carve out a clear identity for the party. I know that’s a cliché we hear all the time, but coming from a non-Liberal Democrat background, I can honestly say it’s a criticism that’s always being levelled at the party and it’s what most of my friends say when we discuss politics.
What excites me is joining a democratic party where every member is given the opportunity to get involved in shaping policy and to openly debate ideas. I have plenty of ideas I’d like to contribute and look forward to sharing them. One of my main concerns is how we equip future generations for the world of work, a problem we’ve hardly begun to address. I’d like to see tuition fees abolished for STEM subjects; it’s a practical, realistic response to the issue, unlike Labour’s fantasy politics, and would send a clear signal of where our priorities lie as we come to terms with robotics, artificial intelligence and all the other technological developments that will transform the workplace.
I have a background in digital marketing and I’m also interested in exploring how the party can connect more effectively with young voters. We saw how important that was in the election and how Labour used social media to promote political engagement. There’s no reason why that can’t be our territory too and finding innovative ways to grow our own mass movement is one of the most important challenges we face in the next five years.
* Azi Ahmed joined the Liberal Democrats during the 2017 election campaign, having previously stood as a Conservative.
Switching Parties cannot be an easy decision, so best wishes to you in the Liberal Democrats.
Hi Azi, welcome to the LibDems. You might be interested in the Online Champions for our party.
Dear Azi, you say “We need to carve out a clear identity for the party.” Absolutely right.
It’s relatively easy for the other parties: The Conservatives stand for the rich and privileged; Labour purports to stand for the poor and underprivileged; SNP and PC claim to stand for Scotland and Wales.
Liberal principles are, by comparison, not so readily sloganised, but as a start I would suggest: equal opportunities, freedom of the individual, community politics, fair votes.
It certainly merits serious discussion.
And a deep concern for the environment, tackling problems on a global stage.
Welcome aboard. We support SMEs.
Delighted to read your piece, Azi. Your ideas on better equipping the young for the world of work should be useful, especially since you suggest one way forward on the vexed question of student tuition fees, and your digital marketing expertise could be important to us.
@Michael Cole. That’s a neat take, Michael, on our principles of freedom, equality and community! Well done.
Although I have supported Liberal Democrats for many years I have recently joined the party because like you I could not stand the notion of a any Brexit let alone a Hard Brexit, I campaigned as a member of the Remain team during the referendum
Tim13: “And a deep concern for the environment, tackling problems on a global stage.”
Yes, of course.
Thanks Katharine. Hopefully the leadership and the Party at large will give this serious consideration.
One of the challenges for the Lib Dems is to spread its appeal and to better connect with people who voted for Brexit. How for example do we win in socially deprived areas of Birmingham? I think we do it by recognising that large parts of the country are really quite angry that successive governments have failed to create well paid jobs. One way to do that is to argue for an industrial strategy and a shift in focus away from service industries to industry that makes stuff. Thatch rightly grew the financial services industry and tried to encourage small business but seemingly forgot about big industries, big employers and the wages that kept much of the working class happy.
The loss of Rover was a good example of this 6,500 well paid jobs in Birmingham and 50,000 more in the supply chain were snuffed out in an instance. How many of those people voted for Brexit I wonder?
The government may not have been able to rescue Rover directly but could have funded a Tesla rival (which is what the US has done very successfully) and it could have tried to work with a business like Magnre Styre in Austria to sub contract car making to that site. Instead they opened a new Sainsbury’s and created zero hours contracts galore.
The Lib Dems need to drive this agenda. We although it goes against our free market views we have to accept that the free market is not working well everywhere and quite simply we have to find a solution to that.
Welcome to the party, Azi. Abolishing tuition fees for a few is not the answer. We need to abolish the debt after graduation and if we can’t find the money from general taxation or think we shouldn’t find it from there, then we need a true graduate tax for life at a much reduced rate than 9%.
@ Michael Cole
“equal opportunities” is not enough. Abolishing poverty and reducing inequalities so everyone has equal access to freedom and freedom is not restricted by someone’s economic situation is required as well.
Azi, what’s all this stuff about being in the SAS ?
If the only difference between the Conservatives and the LibDems is their position on Europe then the LibDems are in big trouble. The Greens will overtake them.
With the latest pieces on here being these two ex Tories (one still describing himself as a Thatcher fan), A LIb Dem peer leaning towards supporting conscription and ID cards and the return of a seemingly unrepentant Liberal Leave.
I have no idea what has happened to the party I was once a member of but if anyone spots it, please say!
Welcome to the party! Abolishing tuition fees for STEM subjects is an interesting idea. I’d like to see what the shortage is for people studying these subjects compared to others. Might be a good policy. Or at least reduced tuition fees for these.
Thatcherite entryists? ID cards? National service? The Lib Dem Party is circling the drain. When he hears about it, Jeremy Corbyn will be laughing his head off. Even Theresa May will have something to smile about.