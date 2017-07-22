Caron Lindsay

It’s going to be a bit quiet around here for a couple of weeks…

By | Sat 22nd July 2017 - 11:51 am

As you read this, I’ll be on my way to the beautiful Highlands for two weeks. I need my spiritual home to work its restorative magic on me.

I have decided that I’m going to have a proper break. In previous years, I’ve still done meetings and continued to write for LDV albeit at a reduced rate.

This year has been a bit of a rollercoaster. From the personal drama of my husband’s serious illness last Autumn to the Council elections to the General Election and starting a new job, I’ve not had much space to draw breath.

I need some proper downtime. I fully intend to do not much more than read books, eat cake, drink gin and walk on this gorgeous beach with this gorgeous creature:

I can’t see me going a whole two weeks without a single opinion to inflict on you, so I may pop up once or twice.

Other than that, I shall leave you in the capable hands of the rest of the team. There may be times when the site is a bit quiet, but normal service will be resumed from 7th August.

I hope all of you will have the chance to have a wonderful break over the next few weeks if you haven’t been away already.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

