James Davidson, former Liberal MP for West Aberdeenshire, dies at 90

The Liberal MP who tried to introduce a bill which would have given referenda to Scotland and Wales on devolution back in the early 70s has died at the age of 90 at his home in Newtonmore.

James Davidson represented the constituency of Aberdeenshire West from 1966-70 when he stood down for family health reasons.

His funeral will take place at St Bride’s Church, Newtonmore at 12 noon on Friday 14 July.

