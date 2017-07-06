James Davidson, former Liberal MP for West Aberdeenshire, dies at 90

The Liberal MP who tried to introduce a bill which would have given referenda to Scotland and Wales on devolution back in the early 70s has died at the age of 90 at his home in Newtonmore.
James Davidson represented the constituency of Aberdeenshire West from 1966-70 when he stood down for family health reasons.
His funeral will take place at St Bride’s Church, Newtonmore at 12 noon on Friday 14 July.
From Wikipedia:
Davidson was selected to fight Aberdeenshire West for the Liberals. During the 1966 general election campaign one of Davidson’s main policy points was the establishment of a development authority for the North East of Scotland (on the lines of the Highlands and Islands Development Board) and he was a strong advocate on behalf of small farmers and of improving communications in remote areas like the Highlands by improving road links to the major cities. He also campaigned for better air and sea links with Scandinavia.
Davidson was Liberal spokesman on foreign affairs and defence issues in Parliament, a particularly important brief given the ongoing war in Vietnam and the arguments over Britain’s role East of Suez. In February 1967,he took a leading role in the opposition to the government’s plans to raise fees for foreign students at British universities and introduced a Bill to give the people of Scotland and Wales referendums on devolution. This was as part of the Liberal strategy to draw the sting of the increasing popularity of the Scottish National Party and re-establish the Liberal position on ‘home rule all round’ with the Scottish electorate.
He was our MP before I was old enough to vote but I recall the inspirational legacy James Davidson left behind. He showed a generation that “Oh yes we can win here” in Aberdeenshire. Sad day but with very happy memories.