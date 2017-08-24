Lib Dem Job Watch

Caron Lindsay

Thu 24th August 2017

Looking for a job? Fancy working for the Liberal Democrats?  There are plenty opportunities at the moment, but you will need to act quickly, as some of them close tomorrow.

Over at W4MP, there are opportunities available from Edinburgh to York to London

Christine Jardine MP is looking for a Parliamentary Assistant to work in Edinburgh with some travel to London.

This is an exciting opportunity based in the constituency and will require some travel to London. The successful candidate will be someone who enjoys the challenges and flexibility of working in a small team, be organised and have a strong desire to help constituents.

In York, there are two jobs going with our ruling Council group.

Firstly, they want a political assistant to the Lib Dem Group:

The post holder will work closely with the Group Leader who is the Deputy Leader of the Council and members of the Group, including those who are Executive Members. The postholder will be expected to:

  • identify current and forthcoming local, regional and national issues of political relevance;
  • prepare press releases and liaise with the media;
  • understand the role of social media in an age of modern communication;
  • undertake specific research;
  • provide written and oral briefings on emerging issues;

This is a politically restricted post governed by the Local Government and Housing Act 1989 and Local Government Restrictions Regulations 1990.

An Executive Assistant to the Deputy Leader of the Council is also sought:

Due to the specialist nature of this role you will have a working knowledge and understanding of the Council’s responsibilities and of the role of the Deputy Leader and his Group within the Council. You will be a team player who is highly organised, works well under pressure and have at least two years’ relevant local government experience or of working in a similar role.

You will need to be confident, adaptable and flexible in your attitude and be able to work on your own initiative. You will have proven written and oral communication skills, and an excellent knowledge of IT packages. You will be a highly motivated individual capable of prioritising workloads and able to work to high standards.

If you think you could shape the future of the Liberal Democrats, you have just 24 hours left to apply for the two major jobs in Vince Cable’s team – chief of staff and Press Secretary. I suspect the two who recently lost these jobs in the White House need not bother applying.

Tim moved the Leader’s Office over to Lib Dem HQ but Vince is taking it back into Parliament. The challenge for these post holders will be to stay engaged with the party. You don’t need to be in LDHQ to keep abreast of the party – it’s more about attitude than physical location – but there has to be an acceptance that the party is important.

The Chief of Staff job description gives room for optimism on that score:

The role requires stamina, emotional intelligence, analytical skills and clear thinking under pressure as well as demonstrating an empathy and understanding for the processes and structure of the Liberal Democrat Party in Parliament and in the country.

And here is what the Press Officer needs to do:

The role requires an acute news sense, excellent verbal and written communication, sharp political judgement and clear thinking under pressure. An understanding of the workings of the Parliamentary Lobby and an appreciation of the impact of new media on political communications would also be an advantage.

The Lib Dem Whips’ office is looking for a Parliamentary Assistant:

We are looking for a candidate with excellent interpersonal, communications, and organisational skills, as well as an interest in the policies and the future of the Liberal Democrats. This post would suit an enthusiastic individual who is looking for political experience in Westminster.

With London elections next May, Wandsworth Lib Dems are hiring a Campaigns and Infrastructure Manager:

The successful applicant will be an experienced campaigner, with an ability to manage a campaign and lead a team of volunteers. At this stage in the electoral cycle a key focus will be building a campaign team capable of fighting elections, so strong interpersonal skills and the ability to motivate others are important. The post-holder will be expected to establish positive working relationships across a range of key individuals, groups and stakeholders. Experience in fundraising is seen as desirable.

And, finally, a job I’d love to do because it’s working for one of the biggest Liberal hearts we have, the amazing Roger Roberts. He just knows so much and is so committed to making the world a better place for young people, refugees and the poorest and most marginalised people in our country and beyond. Sadly, working in London isn’t an option for me, but could this work for you? It’s only a few hours a week, which may suit some people:

The successful candidate will be a positive and proactive individual who is able to demonstrate strong research, campaign, communication and organisation skills.

Sympathy with the aims of the Liberal Democrats, a working knowledge of immigration law and a keen interest in refugees and asylum seekers is desirable.

The main tasks include conducting legal and legislative research, coordinating migration-linked campaigns and office/parliamentary administration.

You’ll have to hurry, though. Get your application for Roger’s job in by midnight.

